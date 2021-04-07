All Holes Intersect Multiple Stacked Intervals;

13 Holes Hit High Grade Mineralization

FISSION URANIUM CORP. (” Fission ” or ” the Company “) is pleased to announce results from the first of its 2021 drill programs on the R780E zone of the high-grade Triple R deposit at its’ PLS project, in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada . Twenty holes were completed in 7,147.8m including 1 hole restarted due to excessive deviation. All twenty holes hit wide mineralization in multiple stacked intervals, with thirteen intercepting significant intervals of >10,000 cps radioactivity. The goal of the winter program was to upgrade key sections of the Triple R deposit’s R780E zone to “indicated” category by increasing drill hole density where the resource is largely classified as Inferred. These recently completed holes have the potential to increase the Indicated category resource which may positively impact the planned feasibility study. The holes include PLS21-606 (line 900E), which intersected 118.0m of total composite mineralization, including 1.35m of total composite radioactivity >10,000 cps (with a peak of 23,400 cps) and PLS21-597 (line 900E) with 92.0m total composite mineralization, including 4.80m total >10,000 cps (with a peak of 51,400 cps) .

Ross McElroy , CEO for Fission, commented, ” This is the first of our 2021 drill programs and I’m very pleased to report that we have met, and in numerous instances exceeded, our expectations on width and strength of mineralization in all 20 holes. We continue to make strong progress towards feasibility, and these results will be instrumental in delivering a key part of our deposit growth strategy.”

Drilling Highlights

20 Holes Hit Significant Mineralization over wide Intervals. 21 holes were drilled ( 7,147.8m ) including 20 holes completed ( 7,046.8m ) with 1 abandoned and redrilled due to deviation from target.

21 holes were drilled ( ) including 20 holes completed ( ) with 1 abandoned and redrilled due to deviation from target. Triple R Deposit Resource Drilling . Drilling successfully targeted an important mainly “inferred” categorized area of the eastern R780E zone between lines 900E and 1125E, using step out and infill drilling to achieve spacing of ~15m x 20m (horizontal / vertical), with the aim of conversion from Inferred to Indicated.

. Drilling successfully targeted an important mainly “inferred” categorized area of the eastern R780E zone between lines 900E and 1125E, using step out and infill drilling to achieve spacing of ~15m x (horizontal / vertical), with the aim of conversion from Inferred to Indicated. Hole PLS21-597 (line 900E)

4.8m of total composite mineralization >10,000 cps

of total composite mineralization Hole PLS21-605 (line 930E)

4.15m of total composite mineralization >10,000 cps

of total composite mineralization Hole PLS21-595 (line 1050E)

4.75m of total composite mineralization >10,000 cps

Table 1: Drill Hole Summary

Hole ID Zone Collar Hand-held Scintillometer Results On Mineralized Drillcore (>300 cps / >0.5M minimum) Lake Depth (m) Sandstone From –

To (m) Basement Unconformity

Depth (m) Total Drillhole

Depth (m) Grid Line Az Dip From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) CPS Peak

Range PLS21-592 R780E 1125E 334 -66 Hole Abandoned Due to Excessive Deviation 8.3 NA 69.3 101.0 PLS21-592A R780E 1125E 335 -67.1 190.5 192.0 1.5 8.3 NA 71.3 287.0 197.0 203.5 6.5 207.0 209.0 2.0 330 – 840 214.5 216.0 1.5 610 – 740 220.0 251.5 31.5 320 – 27300 286.5 287.0 0.5 330 PLS21-593 R780E 1050E 335 -67.4 229.0 243.0 14.0 8.2 NA 74.6 356.0 245.5 246.0 0.5 320 249.0 251.0 2.0 680 – 1200 263.5 265.0 1.5 770 – 3400 268.5 274.0 5.5 278.0 282.5 4.5 293.5 298.5 5.0 420 – 12200 299.5 302.0 2.5 420 – 1100 303.5 305.5 2.0 510 – 610 307.0 307.5 0.5 400 343.5 344.0 0.5 530 PLS21-594 R780E 1095E 337 -70.0 151.0 153.0 2.0 310 – 480 8.2 NA 68.5 281.0 155.0 156.0 1.0 950 – 2000 158.5 159.5 1.0 330 – 440 160.0 162.0 2.0 340 – 1050 164.0 165.5 1.5 330 – 1200 181.0 181.5 0.5 340 182.0 183.0 1.0 300 – 360 191.5 192.0 0.5 300 196.0 199.0 3.0 680 – 14400 202.0 204.0 2.0 360 – 1300 205.0 206.5 1.5 430 – 610 213.5 216.0 2.5 400 – 1900 216.5 217.0 0.5 460 266.5 267.5 1.0 430 – 1400 PLS21-595 R780E 1050E 337 -69 264.0 270.0 6.0 320 – 12500 7.0 NA 72.7 353.0 272.0 279.0 7.0 330 – 3700 282.0 314.0 32.0 317.0 317.5 0.5 410 337.0 337.5 0.5 1100 PLS21-596 R780E 1095E 337 -69 175.0 179.0 4.0 8.2 NA 70.8 338.0 183.0 183.5 0.5 340 186.0 199.0 13.0 203.0 207.5 4.5 214.0 227.0 13.0 231.5 236.5 5.0 276.0 277.0 1.0 310 – 720 288.5 289.0 0.5 710 296.5 302.5 6.0 310.5 313.5 3.0 322.0 322.5 0.5 370 PLS21-597 R780E 900E 335 -69.6 117.0 118.5 1.5 320 – 1100 8.2 NA 63.0 383.0 124.5 125.5 1.0 370 – 570 133.0 133.5 0.5 340 136.0 147.0 11.0 150.5 152.0 1.5 157.0 158.0 1.0 430 – 710 177.5 184.5 7.0 360 – 25100 189.0 201.0 12.0 217.0 218.0 1.0 5300 – 8000 223.0 224.0 1.0 420 – 2700 229.0 230.0 1.0 1100 – 4700 233.0 239.0 6.0 243.5 259.5 16.0 264.5 290.0 25.5 293.5 295.5 2.0 317.0 320.0 3.0 325.0 325.5 0.5 410 330.5 331.0 0.5 500 PLS21-598 R780E 1080E 337 -68 183.5 185.5 2.0 8.2 NA 68.3 359.0 191.0 199.5 8.5 204.5 205.5 1.0 310 – 1100 219.0 219.5 0.5 490 222.0 223.0 1.0 330 – 1100 273.0 283.5 10.5 294.0 295.0 1.0 890 – 1200 297.5 307.5 10.0 313.0 314.0 1.0 420 – 520 321.0 322.0 1.0 530 – 2600 348.5 351.5 3.0 330 – 780 PLS21-599 R780E 1080E 340 -71 137.0 137.5 0.5 1000 8.3 NA 68.4 326.0 166.0 173.5 7.5 176.5 179.5 3.0 182.0 184.0 2.0 188.5 191.0 2.5 197.0 214.0 17.0 221.0 224.0 3.0 410 – 2900 288.5 289.0 0.5 580 301.5 304.0 2.5 PLS21-600 R780E 900E 337 -69.9 110.5 114.0 3.5 350 – 1100 7 NA 66.3 374.0 126.5 142.5 16.0 169.5 170.0 0.5 310 172.5 174.5 2.0 350 – 670 177.0 181.0 4.0 184.0 195.0 11.0 205.0 206.5 1.5 390 – 25200 217.0 218.5 1.5 360 – 430 221.5 222.0 0.5 460 226.5 228.0 1.5 620 – 1600 231.0 232.0 1.0 3600 – 4200 236.0 239.5 3.5 259.0 271.5 12.5 274.5 295.0 20.5 297.5 300.0 2.5 310 – 850 313.0 315.0 2.0 318.0 318.5 0.5 940 347.0 350.0 3.0 330 – 650 PLS21-601 R780E 915E 336 -70.4 118.5 133.5 15.0 8.2 NA 66.8 377.0 145.5 147.5 2.0 370 – 1200 153.5 155.0 1.5 160.5 198.0 37.5 203.0 215.5 12.5 225.5 226.0 0.5 800 237.0 262.5 25.5 269.0 271.0 2.0 370 – 460 297.5 300.5 3.0 360 – 8100 305.5 308.0 2.5 317.0 320.5 3.5 331.0 331.5 0.5 490 354.5 355.5 1.0 300 – 380 375.0 376.0 1.0 460 – 800 PLS21-602 R780E 915E 337 -70.4 99.5 100.0 0.5 380 8.2 NA 69.9 382.0 108.0 108.5 0.5 480 134.5 136.0 1.5 176.0 177.5 1.5 185.5 195.0 9.5 206.5 212.5 6.0 221.5 222.5 1.0 580 – 880 228.5 242.5 14.0 246.5 251.5 5.0 264.5 280.0 15.5 65535 286.0 321.0 35.0 342.0 347.5 5.5 372.0 372.5 0.5 350 PLS21-603 R780E 915E 339 -69.9 98.0 100.5 2.5 350 – 510 8.2 NA 69.8 363.0 110.0 110.5 0.5 530 134.0 139.5 5.5 420 – 5800 148.5 154.0 5.5 156.5 160.5 4.0 165.5 166.5 1.0 380 172.0 185.5 13.5 213.0 214.0 1.0 5200 – 20000 221.0 225.0 4.0 231.0 240.5 9.5 244.5 250.0 5.5 320 – 3500 270.0 274.0 4.0 470 – 33000 279.5 288.0 8.5 390 – 13200 292.0 292.5 0.5 530 295.0 300.0 5.0 303.0 303.5 0.5 440 308.5 320.0 11.5 337.0 338.5 1.5 330 – 470 345.5 346.0 0.5 640 PLS21-604 R780E 915E 339 -69.9 131.5 132.0 0.5 480 8.2 NA 62.3 374.0 171.5 198.0 26.5 233.5 237.0 3.5 240.0 240.5 0.5 310 257.0 260.5 3.5 268.0 274.5 6.5 279.5 280.0 0.5 380 283.5 284.0 0.5 390 286.5 294.0 7.5 298.0 302.0 4.0 460 – 4700 319.0 319.5 0.5 340 323.0 329.5 6.5 332.0 338.0 6.0 PLS21-605 R780E 930E 335 -67.8 105.5 106.5 1.0 330 – 650 8.2 NA 72.1 389.0 116.0 116.5 0.5 420 136.5 142.5 6.0 145.0 147.5 2.5 150.0 159.5 9.5 163.5 183.5 20.0 205.5 207.5 2.0 210.0 212.5 2.5 410 – 700 221.0 225.5 4.5 247.5 259.5 12.0 262.5 263.5 1.0 580 – 17000 270.0 296.0 26.0 298.5 306.5 8.0 309.0 310.0 1.0 340 – 1000 313.0 318.0 5.0 320.5 321.0 0.5 480 323.5 324.0 0.5 640 – 10400 337.0 338.5 1.5 790 – 1900 353.5 355.5 2.0 361.5 362.5 1.0 620 – 680 369.5 370.5 1.0 460 – 550 373.0 374.5 1.5 330 – 650 377.5 378.0 0.5 780 PLS21-606 R780E 900E 336 -68.9 103.0 106.0 3.0 8.2 NA 62.0 371.0 118.5 122.0 3.5 141.0 168.5 27.5 173.5 198.0 24.5 203.5 205.0 1.5 310 – 2500 213.5 215.5 2.0 320 – 2100 229.0 272.5 43.5 280.0 284.0 4.0 570 – 3000 286.5 287.5 1.0 1600 – 6100 291.0 292.5 1.5 510 – 5300 295.5 296.0 0.5 330 308.5 309.0 0.5 390 316.0 317.5 1.5 320 – 860 325.0 328.5 3.5 PLS21-607 R780E 1065E 339 -75.6 190.0 195.0 5.0 8.2 NA 74.3 344.0 203.5 206.0 2.5 212.0 213.0 1.0 300 – 740 218.0 238.0 20.0 244.5 245.0 0.5 700 280.0 297.5 17.5 305.0 309.0 4.0 300 – 6700 312.0 313.0 1.0 950 – 1100 324.0 326.0 2.0 300 – 870 331.0 331.5 0.5 370 PLS21-608 R780E 900E 336 -69.9 113.0 119.5 6.5 330 – 2400 8.2 NA 66.2 363.8 175.5 183.0 7.5 185.5 187.0 1.5 190.0 198.0 8.0 201.0 210.5 9.5 218.5 220.5 2.0 223.5 225.0 1.5 420 – 470 228.5 230.5 2.0 300 – 930 234.5 239.0 4.5 245.5 258.0 12.5 275.0 304.0 29.0 318.0 329.5 11.5 344.5 346.0 1.5 600 – 1400 PLS21-609 R780E 1125E 337 -75.4 105.5 106.0 0.5 930 8.2 NA 68.7 329.0 215.0 236.5 21.5 239.0 245.0 6.0 252.5 260.5 8.0 270.0 279.0 9.0 282.5 286.5 4.0 302.0 303.0 1.0 420 – 870 306.0 321.0 15.0 PLS21-610 R780E 915E 334 -70.1 148.0 148.5 0.5 420 8.2 NA 66.2 365.0 168.0 172.0 4.0 180.0 199.0 19.0 201.5 205.5 4.0 228.0 228.5 0.5 340 231.0 231.5 0.5 7800 – 15600 235.5 241.0 5.5 245.0 247.0 2.0 252.0 261.5 9.5 283.5 305.5 22.0 308.5 321.5 13.0 300 – 3500 327.0 337.0 10.0 355.5 359.0 3.5 PLS21-611 R780E 1095E 341 -69.9 196.5 199.5 3.0 8.2 NA 68.8 332.0 207.5 209.5 2.0 320 – 980 222.0 234.5 12.5 274.5 275.0 0.5 380 286.5 291.5 5.0 294.0 295.0 1.0 420 – 640

Natural gamma radiation in drill core that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using either a hand-held RS-230 or RS-125 Scintillometer, both manufactured by Radiation Solutions, which are capable of discriminating readings up to 65,535 cps. Natural gamma radiation in the drill hole survey that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Mount Sopris 2GHF-1000 Triple Gamma probe, which allows for more accurate measurements in high grade mineralized zones. The Triple Gamma probe is preferred in zones of high-grade mineralization. The reader is cautioned that scintillometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured, and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials. The degree of radioactivity within the mineralized intervals is highly variable and associated with visible pitchblende mineralization. All intersections are down-hole. All depths reported of core interval measurements including radioactivity and mineralization intervals widths are not always representative of true thickness. The orientation of the mineralized intervals tend to follow that of lithologic contacts, and generally dip steeply to the south. Within the Triple R deposit, individual zone wireframe models constructed from assay data and used in the resource estimate indicate that all 5 zones have a complex geometry controlled by and parallel to steeply south-dipping lithological boundaries as well as a preferential sub-horizontal orientation.

Samples from the drill core will be split in half sections on site and where possible, samples will be standardized at 0.5m down-hole intervals. One-half of the split sample will be sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK for analysis which includes U 3 O 8 (wt %) and fire assay for gold, while the other half remains on site for reference. All analysis includes a 63 element ICP-OES, uranium by fluorimetry and boron.

PLS Mineralized Trend & Triple R Deposit Summary

Uranium mineralization of the Triple R deposit at PLS occurs within the Patterson Lake Conductive Corridor and has been traced by core drilling over ~3.18 km of east-west strike length in five separated mineralized “zones” which collectively make up the Triple R deposit. From west to east, these zones are: R1515W, R840W, R00E, R780E and R1620E. Through successful exploration programs completed to date, Triple R has evolved into a large, near surface, basement hosted, structurally controlled high-grade uranium deposit. The discovery hole was announced on November 05, 2012 with drill hole PLS12-022, from what is now referred to as the R00E zone.

The R1515W, R840W and R00E zones make up the western region of the Triple R deposit and are located on land, where overburden thickness is generally between 55 m to 100 m . R1515W is the western-most of the zones and is drill defined to ~90 m in strike-length, ~68 m across strike and ~220 m vertical and where mineralization remains open in several directions. R840W is located ~515 m to the east along strike of R1515W and has a drill defined strike length of ~430 m. R00E is located ~485 m to the east along strike of R840W and is drill defined to ~115 m in strike length. The R780E zone and R1620E zones make up the eastern region of the Triple R deposit. Both zones are located beneath Patterson Lake where water depth is generally less than six metres and overburden thickness is generally about 50 m . R780E is located ~225 m to the east of R00E and has a drill defined strike length of ~945 m. R1620E is located ~210 m along strike to the east of R780E, and is drill defined to ~185 m in strike length.

The Company completed and filed a prefeasibility “PFS” study on November 07, 2019 titled “Pre-Feasibility Study on the Patterson Lake South Property Using Underground Mining Methods, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada “. The report summarizes the Pre-Feasibility Study (“UG PFS”), which outlines an underground-only mining scenario for PLS which to date has only considered the R00E and R780E zones. Further work, including additional drilling may provide sufficient data for future inclusion of the R1515W, R840W and R1620E zones into the Feasibility Study mine plan.

Mineralization along the Patterson Lake Corridor trend remains prospective along strike in both the western and eastern directions. Basement rocks within the mineralized trend are identified primarily as mafic volcanic rocks with varying degrees of alteration. Mineralization is both located within and associated with mafic volcanic intrusives with varying degrees of silicification, metasomatic mineral assemblages and hydrothermal graphite. The graphitic sequences are associated with the PL-3B basement Electro-Magnetic (EM) conductor.

Patterson Lake South Property

The 31,039 hectare PLS project is 100% owned and operated by Fission Uranium Corp. PLS is accessible by road with primary access from all-weather Highway 955, which runs north to the former Cluff Lake mine and passes the nearby Nexgen Arrow deposit located 3km to the east and UEX-Areva Shea Creek discoveries located 50km to the north.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Ross McElroy , P.Geol., President and CEO for Fission Uranium Corp., a qualified person.

About Fission Uranium Corp.

Fission Uranium Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property – host to the class-leading Triple R uranium deposit – and is headquartered in Kelowna , British Columbia. Fission’s common shares are listed on the TSX Exchange under the symbol “FCU” and trade on the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. under the symbol “FCUUF.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Ross McElroy”



Ross McElroy , President and CEO

Cautionary Statement:

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes “forward-looking information”, within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur”, “be achieved” or “has the potential to”. Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: risks related to the Offering, risks related to Fission’s limited business history, risks related to the nature of mineral exploration and development, discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral resources, risks related to uranium market price volatility, risks related to the market value of the common shares of Fission, risks related to market conditions, risks related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including disruptions to the Company’s business and operational plans, risks related to the global economic uncertainty as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

