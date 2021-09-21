Fission 3.0 Announces Change in Management

Fission 3.0 Corp. announces that Mr. William Marsh has stepped down as a Director of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Marsh will move to an advisory role with Fission 3.0.Dev Randhawa, CEO commented, “We want to thank Mr. Marsh for his expertise and support as a director, since the inception of Fission 3.0. We look forward to his input and expertise as an advisor as Fission 3.0 moves forward with advancing …

Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (“Fission 3” or the “Company”) announces that Mr. William Marsh has stepped down as a Director of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Marsh will move to an advisory role with Fission 3.0.

Dev Randhawa, CEO commented, “We want to thank Mr. Marsh for his expertise and support as a director, since the inception of Fission 3.0. We look forward to his input and expertise as an advisor as Fission 3.0 moves forward with advancing their projects in the Athabasca Basin.”

The Company is also encouraged by the recent strengthening of and renewed interest in the Uranium sector.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “FUU.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Dev Randhawa”

_____________________________

Dev Randhawa, Chairman and CEO

Fission 3.0 Corp.

Investor Relations

TF: 778-484-8030

ir@fission3corp.com

www.fission3corp.com

Cautionary Statement: Fission 3.0 Corp.

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes “forward-looking information”, within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate”, “will”, “has”, “now”, “shall”, “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “offers the opportunity to”, “occur”, “be achieved” or “has the potential to”. Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions, our ability to continue to trade on the OTCQB Marketplace, our ability to increase visibility and liquidity, our ability to diversify our shareholder base, risks related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including disruptions to the Company’s business and operational plans, risks related to the global economic uncertainty as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Fission 3.0 Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

