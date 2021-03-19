Sienna Resources Inc. Grants Stock Options

Sienna Resources Inc. has granted five million and five hundred thousand incentive stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of 13.5 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The options have been granted in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan.If you would like to be added to Sienna’s email list please email info@siennaresources.com for information or join our twitter …

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (the “Company”) has granted five million and five hundred thousand incentive stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of 13.5 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The options have been granted in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

