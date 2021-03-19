Copper

Investing News
.

Sienna Resources Inc. Grants Stock Options

- March 19th, 2021
sienna resources logo

Sienna Resources Inc. has granted five million and five hundred thousand incentive stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of 13.5 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The options have been granted in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan.If you would like to be added to Sienna’s email list please email info@siennaresources.com for information or join our twitter …

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (the “Company”) has granted five million and five hundred thousand incentive stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of 13.5 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The options have been granted in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan.

If you would like to be added to Sienna’s email list please email info@siennaresources.com for information or join our twitter account at @SiennaResources.

Contact Information
Tel: 1.604.646.6900
Fax: 1.604.689.1733
www.siennaresources.com
info@siennaresources.com

“Jason Gigliotti”
President, Director
Sienna Resources Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77984

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Sienna Resources

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Sienna Resources using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

Sienna Resources Inc. Acquires Past Producing Orogenic Gold Project in Norway
Palladium’s Next Boomtown: Northern Ontario?
Sienna Resources – Prospective for Lithium in Clayton Valley
Sienna Resources Significantly Expands the Marathon North Platinum-Palladium Property in Ontario

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×