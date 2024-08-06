Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Pivotal Metals

Geophysics and Drilling Discovers New Mineralised Structure West of Horden Lake, further Potential along Strike.

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX: PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide results from two further drill holes and a new airborne magnetic survey that highlights the regional scale growth potential of its 100% owned Horden Lake Project in Quebec, Canada.

Newly discovered mineralised zone adjacent to Horden Lake

  • Airborne survey delineates 1.8km parallel magnetic anomaly, “Horden West”, 400m west of the main Horden Lake trend.
  • First ever drill hole into Horden West provides strong encouragement for this new zone, highlights of HN-24-113:
    • 2.2m @ 0.77% CuEq from 10.6m
    • 1.1m @ 0.4% CuEq from 45m
    • 1.5m @ 0.84% CuEq from 241m
  • Geophysical surveys and follow up drilling are planned to fully investigate the potential of this new discovery.

Additional 600m strike extension potential south of Horden Lake main zone

  • 2024 drilling, DHEM and drone magnetics defines up to 600m of potential strike extension to the southwest of Horden Lake.
    • 3.2m @ 1.06% CuEq from 180.7m drilled in HN-24-108, in a low mag anomaly.
    • Off-hole DHEM conductor coincides with strengthening magnetics to the SW.
  • Shallow historical drilling results, which lie outside the Horden Lake 2022 resource boundary, highlight the potential of this extension
    • 23.7m @ 1.24% CuEq from 33.4m, incl 7.9m @ 2.16% CuEq in HOR-13-02
    • 54m @ 0.56% CuEq from 59.9m in H26820

Pivotal work program delivering

  • Significant growth potential shown through drilling and geophysics completed by Pivotal on the Horden Lake property.
  • Assay results from 16 holes from the 2024 drilling results are still pending.
  • Metallurgical testwork in progress, with resource update expected in Q4 2024.
  • Follow up geophysics to refine regional targets planned for Q4 2024.
  • Follow up drilling planned for Jan 2025.

Managing Director, Mr Fairhall said:

“The best place to look for a deposit, is next to a deposit. This parallel corridor is a major development in expanding the potential of the project. Previously undrilled, so hitting mineralisation in the first hole is a great first step in developing this into a potentially significant target source of feed to complement the main Horden Lake deposit.

Elsewhere, along strike from Horden Lake, we have further defined a prospective 600m potential strike extension. The new data, combined with exciting intersections in historical drilling, provide clear targets to prioritise as the Company builds its open-pit resources.

Like our successful down-plunge step-out drilling, these are important evidence of the significant potential to enlarge the resource base and bulk-up what is already a sizeable and compelling copper development opportunity.

Overview

Horden Lake is a copper dominant Cu-Ni-Au-PGM-Co Project located 131km north-northwest of Matagami, in Quebec Canada. The Project hosts an indicated and inferred mineral resource estimate of 28mt at 1.5% CuEq, as a result of over 52,464m of drilling previously completed on the property. Pivotal has recently completed a 7,097m / 34 hole diamond drilling campaign of which 3,333m / 16 holes have been reported prior to this announcement.

The main objectives of the drilling program were to infill missing by-product multi-element assay information, target resource expansion potential (which remains open at depth across its full extent) and collect a distribution of metallurgical sample for a complete test work program. Downhole EM surveys have also been completed to dimension future exploration potential targets.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Pivotal Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.


PVT:AU
Pivotal Metals
Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT)

Pivotal Metals


Blackstone Minerals

Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2024

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX) is pleased to share its quarterly report for the period ending 30 June 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Differently shaped pieces of metal.

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Alaska Energy Metals Powers Up with 93 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing junior mining stocks on the TSX Venture Exchange, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US market data impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) lost 0.76 points last week to close at 579.33. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) gained 59.82 to close at 22,814.81.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released its advanced GDP estimates for Q2 2024 this past Thursday (July 25). The data showed the economy grew 2.8 percent in the May to June period, higher than the 1.4 percent increase seen in the first quarter of 2024.

Pivotal Metals

Q2 2024 Quarterly Report

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX: PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide its Appendix 5B cash flow statement for the quarter ended 30 June 2024, along with the following operational summary.

Nordic Nickel

June 2024 Quarterly Report

Exploration activities continued at the Pulju Project with the acquisition of an extensive “bottom of till” drilling database and the commencement of a detailed regional geological mapping campaign.

Nordic Nickel Limited’s (“Nordic Nickel” or “the Company”) (ASX: NNL) flagship 100%-owned Pulju Nickel Project is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB), 50km north of Kittilä in Finland, with access to world-class infrastructure, grid power, a national highway, international airport and, importantly, Europe’s only two nickel smelters.

Pivotal Metals

Metallurgical Testwork Program Commences at Horden Lake

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide the assay results of three further drill holes / 580.2 metres from the 2024 diamond drilling program, and the commencement of a metallurgical testwork program at its 100% owned Horden Lake Project in Quebec, Canada.

Tax Benefits of Flow-through Shares in Mining and Exploration

Tax Benefits of Flow-through Shares in Mining and Exploration

Flow-through and super flow-through shares have been gaining popularity in Canada's mining sector, and for good reason.

There's much to be gained by taking advantage of the tax incentives provided by these share models, particularly in mining-friendly jurisdictions like Quebec. ASX-listed companies with projects in Canada have found these tax measures especially beneficial.

The bottom line is that both mining companies and investors can benefit financially from flow-through and super flow-through shares — but to understand why, one must first understand what these tax measures are.

Pivotal Metals
