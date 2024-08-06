- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Geophysics and Drilling Discovers New Mineralised Structure West of Horden Lake, further Potential along Strike.
Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX: PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide results from two further drill holes and a new airborne magnetic survey that highlights the regional scale growth potential of its 100% owned Horden Lake Project in Quebec, Canada.
Newly discovered mineralised zone adjacent to Horden Lake
- Airborne survey delineates 1.8km parallel magnetic anomaly, “Horden West”, 400m west of the main Horden Lake trend.
- First ever drill hole into Horden West provides strong encouragement for this new zone, highlights of HN-24-113:
- 2.2m @ 0.77% CuEq from 10.6m
- 1.1m @ 0.4% CuEq from 45m
- 1.5m @ 0.84% CuEq from 241m
- Geophysical surveys and follow up drilling are planned to fully investigate the potential of this new discovery.
Additional 600m strike extension potential south of Horden Lake main zone
- 2024 drilling, DHEM and drone magnetics defines up to 600m of potential strike extension to the southwest of Horden Lake.
- 3.2m @ 1.06% CuEq from 180.7m drilled in HN-24-108, in a low mag anomaly.
- Off-hole DHEM conductor coincides with strengthening magnetics to the SW.
- Shallow historical drilling results, which lie outside the Horden Lake 2022 resource boundary, highlight the potential of this extension
- 23.7m @ 1.24% CuEq from 33.4m, incl 7.9m @ 2.16% CuEq in HOR-13-02
- 54m @ 0.56% CuEq from 59.9m in H26820
Pivotal work program delivering
- Significant growth potential shown through drilling and geophysics completed by Pivotal on the Horden Lake property.
- Assay results from 16 holes from the 2024 drilling results are still pending.
- Metallurgical testwork in progress, with resource update expected in Q4 2024.
- Follow up geophysics to refine regional targets planned for Q4 2024.
- Follow up drilling planned for Jan 2025.
Managing Director, Mr Fairhall said:
“The best place to look for a deposit, is next to a deposit. This parallel corridor is a major development in expanding the potential of the project. Previously undrilled, so hitting mineralisation in the first hole is a great first step in developing this into a potentially significant target source of feed to complement the main Horden Lake deposit.
Elsewhere, along strike from Horden Lake, we have further defined a prospective 600m potential strike extension. The new data, combined with exciting intersections in historical drilling, provide clear targets to prioritise as the Company builds its open-pit resources.
Like our successful down-plunge step-out drilling, these are important evidence of the significant potential to enlarge the resource base and bulk-up what is already a sizeable and compelling copper development opportunity.
Overview
Horden Lake is a copper dominant Cu-Ni-Au-PGM-Co Project located 131km north-northwest of Matagami, in Quebec Canada. The Project hosts an indicated and inferred mineral resource estimate of 28mt at 1.5% CuEq, as a result of over 52,464m of drilling previously completed on the property. Pivotal has recently completed a 7,097m / 34 hole diamond drilling campaign of which 3,333m / 16 holes have been reported prior to this announcement.
The main objectives of the drilling program were to infill missing by-product multi-element assay information, target resource expansion potential (which remains open at depth across its full extent) and collect a distribution of metallurgical sample for a complete test work program. Downhole EM surveys have also been completed to dimension future exploration potential targets.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pivotal Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Pivotal Metals
Overview
Countries across the globe are setting energy transition goals to meet emissions targets, leading to increasing global competition for critical minerals. Canada and the US have developed their own clean energy strategies, yet both countries are also heavily reliant on imports. A common denominator among the critical mineral strategies is the need to develop domestic and/or IRA supply chains that will require significant government investment. All of these factors add up to a steadily growing global demand for minerals and fierce competition to win the attention of mining companies necessary to shore up supply of critical metals.Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT) is a global developer and explorer of world-class mineral deposits critical to an ever-increasing, technology-driven world economy. With copper and nickel assets in Canada, Pivotal Metals is committed to developing its projects in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.
The Horden Lake copper-nickel-PGM development project in Quebec, Canada has a JORC mineral resource estimate of 27.8 million tons (Mt) at 1.49 percent copper equivalent (CuEq) containing 414 kilotons (kt) of contained CuEq. The deposit starts at surface and is well located just 10 km from a national highway. In addition to defined resources, the deposit is open at depth and is considered highly prospective for discovery of additional resources. The project benefits from being in Quebec, a mature and supportive mining jurisdiction, and has access to low-cost, carbon-neutral La Grange hydropower.
The company’s Belleterre-Angliers Greenstone Belt (BAGB) exploration project has known high-grade nickel-copper-PGM deposits at Midrim, Lorraine and Alotta across a 157 square kilometre consolidated land holding. The company is targeting the mineralised feeder system that acted as the source for the numerous discoveries to date.
As of January 2024, exploration activities are on track across the company’s projects. Pivotal Metals is commencing an 8,000-metre drill program at the Horden Lake project, with the objective of potential size and grade increases of the deposit, and collection of metallurgical sample for optimisation test work. Downhole geophysics will be completed to target extensions of the mineralisation. At the BAGB property, results are pending on a magnetotelluric survey to aimed to highlight controlling structures and target future drilling to test substantial massive and semi-massive sulphide accumulations
Pivotal Metals has $5.3 million in cash and completed a $2.5 million placement. Consistent news flow is expected as work programs across its properties are being implemented.
An experienced management team and board of directors lead the company. Ivan Fairhall, managing director and mechanical engineer, brings 20 years of experience in the resource sector focused on development stage companies. Eddy Canova, executive operations, Canada, is a professional senior geologist with extensive experience in advancing exploration projects in Quebec and internationally.
Company Highlights
- Pivotal Metals is an exploration and development mining company with assets in Canada, enabling it to become a significant contributor to IRA-compliant supply chains of critical minerals.
- The company’s Horden Lake copper-nickel-PGM project in Quebec is an advanced project with a JORC mineral resource estimate of 27.8 million tons (Mt) at 1.49 percent copper equivalent (CuEq) containing 414 kt of contained CuEq.
- The Belleterre-Anglier Greenstone Belt (BAGB) Project, also in Quebec, is an exploration stage asset with known, very high-grade nickel-copper-PGM discoveries.
- Pivotal Metals is led by an experienced management team and board of directors that create confidence in its ability to reach its goals.
- Pivotal Metals is well financed to execute an exploration and project development work program across its properties in 2024.
Key Projects
Horden Lake Copper-Nickel-PGM
Pivotal Metals acquired the Horden Lake polymetallic deposit in northwestern Quebec in September 2022. Horden Lake is an advanced project located approximately 140 kilometres north of the mining town of Matagami, and 300 kilometres north of the company’s wholly owned Belleterre-Angliers Copper-Nickel-PGM project, also in Quebec. The company has said that the project will be developed as a carbon-neutral operation, by accessing the low-cost La Grange hydroelectric power complex.
Project Highlights:
- JORC Mineral Resource Estimate: 27.8 Mt at 1.49 percent CuEq containing 414 kt of contained CuEq
- Excellent Exploration Upside: the deposit is open at depth across almost its entire strike, and as a structurally controlled system is considered to have good prospectivity for resource extension.
- Potential for Fast-tracking: Significant body of historical technical study work and more than 50,000 metres of drilling database makes for a well-defined resource and a huge potential to accelerate the project to pre-feasibility study
- Stable Infrastructure: Close to existing mines, transportation links and large hydropower facilities
- By-product Potential: Intercepts showed good grades of gold and cobalt, as well as silver and PGMs, not all of which are currently included in the resource.
Belleterre-Anglier Exploration Project
Pivotal Metals strengthened its PGM-nickel-copper sulphide portfolio in Canada by consolidating the Alotta, Lorraine, Midrim and Laforce discoveries, to create the Belleterre-Anglier PGM-nickel-copper exploration project. The package dominates the eastern portion of the Belleterre-Angliers Greenstone Belt located in the Abitibi-Pontiac Greenstone. Exploration to date has discovered Ultra-High grades drilled into gabbroic intrusions by previous operators, and included historical mining of some deposits. The exploration strategy is to target a broader intrusive complex that could host substantial massive and semi-massive sulphide accumulations, and search for anomalies and targets of real scale.
The company now has a total of 137 new and reclassified targets identified across the combined exploration package, 20 of which were identified as ‘priority 1’ for further investigation. A MT geophysical survey has been completed to further highlight deeper controlling structures to improve targeting for future drilling.
Project Highlights:
- Best drill intercept of 9.4 metres of 3.5 percent nickel, 4.3 percent copper and 4.6 grams per ton (g/t) PGM at the Midrim discovery.
- Previous open-pit mining at Lorraine during the 1960s produced recovered grades of 0.38 percent nickel, 0.90 percent copper, 0.62 g/t gold
- Drill results at Alotta are comparable to the historic high-grade polymetallic intersections at Pivotal Metals’ existing Midrim project, located just 1.5 kilometres NE of Alotta.
- Completed assays at Midrim and LaForce serve as proof of concept that the geological formations contain significant deposits. Testing has revealed 5 percent nickel in 10 percent sulfide at the Midrim nickel tenor and 10 percent sulfide at the Laforce nickel tenor
Management Team
Simon Gray - Non-executive Chairman
Simon Gray was previously a director on the boards of Morgans Financial Limited and before that Shaw and Partners Limited, each being among the largest investment and wealth management firms in Australia. Before this, he was at various times Shaw’s deputy CEO and general counsel. Gray has a strong background in law and financial markets, having obtained a bachelor of law and Aster of law in corporate and commercial law, and as a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Ivan Fairhall - Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director
Ivan Fairhall is a chartered engineer and mine finance professional with nearly 20 years of mining industry experience. He was most recently the CEO of TSX-listed Mawson Gold, prior to which he spent seven years as a senior investment manager with the UK private equity group Greenstone Resources, where he successfully identified, acquired and managed investments in development stage companies through to standalone production. Through his career, Fairhall has obtained an extensive technical grounding in various design, construction and commissioning roles, including considerable experience managing pre-development studies across the commodity and geographic spectrum.
Dr. Robert Wrixon - Non-executive Director
Dr. Robert Wrixon is currently a director of the mining venture capital group Starboard Global Limited and has 20 years of experience in corporate strategy, commodities marketing, mining M&A and mineral exploration management. He has previously run two listed junior resources companies in Australia, and prior to that spent five years in corporate strategy for Xstrata plc based in Sydney and London. Wrixon is an Irish national and holds a Ph.D. in mineral engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. Wrixon is not considered to be an independent director.
Steven Turner - Non-executive Director
Steven Turner brings over 25 years of experience in the resource sector, having held senior roles in both industry and investment banking. During his career, Turner has been based in London, Aberdeen, Singapore, Brisbane and Madrid. Turner has raised significant capital for the development of resource projects, including equity, public bonds and project finance. Most recently he was head of business development at a private mining group, having been instrumental in the successful growth of the company from a junior to mid-tier Australian base metal operator. Turner holds Australian, Canadian and UK citizenship and is a fellow of The Chartered Accountants of England and Wales and a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Daniel Rose- Non-executive Director
Daniel has extensive experience in the investment banking industry, commodity financing, origination and trading. He most recently served as CEO and director of VTB Capital Hong Kong (VTBC), overseeing an SFC-regulated investment banking platform focused on natural resources activities across global markets, structured and corporate finance, M&A and asset management. Rose has spent 18 years in the commodity markets working for Societe Generale (before VTBC) in Sydney, London, Hong Kong and Singapore. Rose holds a Bachelor of Law (Hons) and Bachelor of Commerce degrees from Bond University.
Eddy Canova – Executive Operations, Canada
Eddy Canova is a professional senior geologist (OGQ (403)-PGeo) with extensive experience of advancing exploration projects both in Quebec and internationally. Canova has successfully advanced exploration projects from inception to mine development, managed mining operations, and has followed through various study stages: preliminary economic evaluation, pre-feasibility, feasibility and environmental impact studies.
Amanda Wilton-Heald - Company Secretary
Amanda is a chartered accountant with over 20 years of accounting, auditing (of both listed and non-listed companies) and company secretarial experience within Australia and the UK. Amanda has been involved in the listing of junior explorer companies on the ASX and has experience in corporate advisory and company secretarial services.
Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 June 2024
Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX) is pleased to share its quarterly report for the period ending 30 June 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS:
• The Company commenced the precursor cathode active material (“pCAM”) NCM811 (nickel-cobalt- manganese in a ratio of 8-1-1) pilot program in May 2024. This is the last stage of outstanding testwork required to finalise the definitive feasibility studies (“DFS”).
• The Company is in the final stages of completing the Ta Khoa Refinery (“TKR”) DFS. Outstanding DFS activities include, pCAM piloting program, residue handling testwork and facility design and finalising geotechnical assessments. Completion of these activities will allow the Company to release the DFS within CY24.
• The Company continues to engage the Son La Provincial Government and with respect to the TKR Investment Policy application. The Company has progressed drafting the Ta Khoa Nickel (“TKN”) Investment Policy Application document.
• End of quarter cash position of $4.16m, following receipt of ~$1m research and development advance funding agreement.
• Listed investments of $1.6m at the end of the quarter.
For a video summary of the announcement head to the Blackstone Investor Hub
https://investorhub.blackstoneminerals.com.au/link/7PRd7e
PROJECT UPDATE
TA KHOA REFINERY COMMENCES pCAM PILOTING
After successful completion of both the Ta Khoa Nickel (“TKN”) and Ta Khoa Refinery (“TKR”) pilot campaigns to produce battery grade nickel and cobalt sulphates (Refer to ASX announcement 15 November 2022), Blackstone commenced pCAM piloting in May 2024.
The pCAM pilot program is the last stage of testwork required to allow the Company to finalise TKR DFS testwork activities. The pCAM pilot program will utilise feedstock generated during the TKR pilot program to produce on-specification pCAM material in the chemistry of NCM811 to ‘typical’ lithium-ion battery standards for the EV market.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blackstone Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Alaska Energy Metals Powers Up with 93 Percent Gain
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing junior mining stocks on the TSX Venture Exchange, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US market data impacting the resource sector.
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) lost 0.76 points last week to close at 579.33. Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) gained 59.82 to close at 22,814.81.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released its advanced GDP estimates for Q2 2024 this past Thursday (July 25). The data showed the economy grew 2.8 percent in the May to June period, higher than the 1.4 percent increase seen in the first quarter of 2024.
Increases in spending in the service sector saw contributions from health care, housing and utilities, while higher spending for goods came from auto sales, recreational goods and furnishings.
The BEA also released June’s personal consumption expenditures index data this past Friday (June 26). In that release, the bureau indicated further easing of inflation with June reporting a year-over-year increase of 2.5 percent, down from May’s increase of 2.6 percent.
The index is a favored measure by the Federal Reserve in tracking progress as it works to bring inflation down to its 2 percent target rate. The central bank will use the figures to determine rate changes when it meets next Tuesday and Wednesday. While most analysts do not see the Fed making any changes yet, the new data has increased sentiment for cuts in September.
Equity markets saw broad gains above 1 percent on Friday but were mixed over the past week.
The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) was down more than 1 percent, finishing the week at 5,459.09 points. The Nasdaq-100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) was down sharply following a rout of tech stocks in the aftermath of the Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) outage on July 19, losing 3.65 percent on the week closing out Friday at 19,023.66. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) saw a modest gain of 0.43 percent to close at 40,589.34.
The S&P GSCI (INDEXSP:SPGSCI) commodity index also saw losses this week losing around 1 percent on the week to trade at US$549.27 this past Friday. Precious metals were also down with silver falling 4.44 percent ending the week trading at US$27.92 and gold shedding 0.58 percent to end the week at US$2,386.74.
How has this affected small-cap mining companies on the TSX Venture Exchange? These are the top 5 gainers from the past week.
1. Alaska Energy Metals (TSXV:AEMC)
Weekly gain: 93.1 percent; market cap: C$31.28 million; share price: C$0.28
Alaska Energy Metals is an exploration company working to advance its critical mineral properties in Alaska, US, and Quebec, Canada. The company’s flagship property, the Nikolai project, is located in Southeast Alaska and hosts the Eureka deposit. In a resource estimate from a technical report published in February, the company reported contained indicated values of 3.88 billion pounds of nickel, 1.28 billion pounds of copper, 303 million pounds of cobalt along with 4 million ounces of platinum from 813 million metric tons.
The company also owns the Angliers project located in western Quebec. The site is composed of 464 mineral claims covering an area of 26.417 hectares in a region known to host mineralized bodies of nickel, copper, platinum group metals, gold, molybdenum and zinc. The company announced on June 5, that it had acquired the adjacent Bambino nickel and copper property which would add 57 new claims over 3,320 hectares.
The most recent news from the company’s projects came on July 16, when it announced the start of a drilling program to test geochemical targets at the Canwell block at its Nikolai project.
2. Nevada King Gold (TSXV:NKG)
Weekly gain: 44.23 percent; market cap: C$121.94 million; share price: C$0.375
Nevada King Gold is a gold exploration company focused on the advancement of its Atlanta Gold project in southeast Nevada, US. The property is home to a past-producing open-pit gold mine that produced 110,000 ounces of gold and 800,000 ounces of silver between 1975 and 1985.
The site consists of six primary zones, and according to a 2020 resource estimate hosts measured and indicated quantities of 460,000 ounces of gold and 4.22 million ounces of silver from 11 million metric tons of ore, with additional inferred values of 142,000 ounces of gold and 1.24 million ounces of silver from 5.31 million metric tons of ore.
In a project update released this past Tuesday (July 23) the company reported drill results that included a highlighted intercept of 6.28 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold over 54.9 meters. The company said mineralization from the interval was consistent over its entire length and that it was the most important hole drilled at Atlanta to date.
The most recent news from Nevada King came this past Friday, when the company announced that it had received final approval from the Supreme Court of British Columbia to spin out its non-Atlanta projects. The deal will see its other properties including, Lewis, Horse Mountain - Mill Creek, and Iron Point projects spun out to shareholders. The new company will also retain a 3 percent smelter return royalty on all gold and silver production from Atlanta.
3. Abcourt Mines (TSXV:ABI)
Weekly gain: 42.86 percent; market cap: C$24.73 million; share price: C$0.05
Abcourt Mines is a gold exploration and development company focused on operations at its Sleeping Giant mine in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada. The mine property consists of four mining leases covering an area of 458 hectares and 69 claims. The site hosts an underground mine along with a mill capable of processing 750 metric tons per day.
The company also owns the Pershing-Manitou gold exploration project also located in the Abitibi region is composed of 322 claims covering an area of 12,307.55 hectares. Abcourt has been carrying out bulk sampling using the mill at Sleeping Giant.
On July 10, the company announced that Sleeping Giant had produced 327.6 ounces of gold from 1,428 metric tons and also produced 140 ounces from 5,000 metric tons acquired from the bulk sampling program at Pershing-Manitou. The company said it would be using the mill to process development material to access new stopes.
The most recent news from Abcourt came this past Thursday when the company announced the closing of C$4.5 million private placement. The company said funds would be used for exploration and development at Sleeping Giant.
4. Volt Lithium (TSXV:VLT)
Weekly gain: 34.92 percent; market cap: C$54.62 million; share price: C$0.425
Volt Lithium is a lithium development and production company working to advance its Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology. The company is currently operating in the Permian Basin to develop its DLE technology which will allow it to extract battery grade lithium from oilfield brines. Oilfields in the basin produce 19 million barrels of brine per day.
The most recent news came on July 17 when it announced it had scaled up its processing capabilities at its field simulation center in Calgary, Alberta, Canada to 96,000 litres per day with lithium recovery rates of up to 99 percent from brine concentrations as low as 31 milligrams per litre. The company said it’s a significant milestone and will allow it to build and deploy its first field unit during Q3 2024.
5. Founders Metals (TSXV:FDR)
Weekly gain: 28.7 percent; market cap: C$183.96 million; share price: C$2.87
Founders Metals is a gold exploration company working to advance exploration efforts at its Antino Gold project in southeast Suriname. The property covers 238 square kilometers and has the necessary permits for drilling and mining. The site has previously hosted small-scale open pit mining operations with approximately 500,000 ounces of gold having been extracted.
Results from the company’s most recent exploration activities were reported this past Monday (July 22) when it reported highlighted assays of 5.31 g/t gold over 46 meters which included 12.05 g/t gold over 10 meters. The company said results expand on previously identified mineralization 150 meters east of the main Froyo zone and intends to continue exploration of the parallel zone over the coming weeks to explore strike and depth.
Data for this 5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers article was retrieved at 11:00 am PST on July 26, 2024, using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals were considered.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Q2 2024 Quarterly Report
Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX: PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide its Appendix 5B cash flow statement for the quarter ended 30 June 2024, along with the following operational summary.
Quarter Highlights
- Drill results from the 34 hole diamond drilling program totalling 7,092m at Horden Lake. As at the date of this report, 16 holes have now been released. Highlights include:
- 37.5m at 1.31% CuEq from 51.2m, incl 15m @ 2.15% CuEq (HN-24-93).
- 32.1m @ 1.2% CuEq from 264.3m, incl 14.2m @ 1.79% CuEq (HN-24-98)
- 28.6m @ 1.05% CuEq from 74m, incl 10.2m @ 2.3% CuEq (HN-24-103).
- 39.1m @ 0.97% CuEq from 154m, incl 19.7m @ 1.41% CuEq (HN-24-94)
- 21.5m @ 0.98% CuEq from 266.1m, incl 7.2m @ 1.56% CuEq (HN-24-97).
- 33.8m @ 0.81% CuEq from 38m (HN-24-100). o 11.9m @ 1.39% CuEq from 229.7m & 17.1m @ 0.58% CuEq from 203m (HN-24-96).
- Significant depth extension via drilling and DHEM in the southern zone clearly defined at Horden Lake
- The lesser drilled southern zone demonstrates potential to match or possibly exceed the central zone where economic resources extend to 550m (still open), 50-60% deeper than currently defined in the south.
- Assays confirm Pd, Pt, Au, Co and Ag metals are present. These were never before assayed for in large parts of the Horden Lake project, and represent upside to contained metal in future resource updates.
- Magnetotelluric “MT” geophysical survey shows large magnetic anomalies outlined on a newly mapped prospective contact, which hosts the historical high-grade discoveries ‘Alotta’ and ‘Midrim’ on the 100% owned BAGB project.
- $1.27m cash balance, with further news-flow expected as the Company releases remaining drilling and DHEM results, and advances work across its properties. o A$0.216m has been received since quarter end from delayed March 24 quarter sales tax refunds. A further ~A$0.157m is expected before the September 2024 quarter end.
Managing Director Ivan Fairhall said:
“The June quarter was an important one for Pivotal, where we delivered the first drilling results in over a decade on the Horden Lake project. Results fully validate our beliefs in the substantial upside potential at Horden Lake. Stepout drilling is complemented by DHEM to show that the shallower zones continue strongly at depth. Deeper drilling in the central zone gets us very excited by what we are seeing as we step-out in the south. Infill drilling is adding byproduct metal assays in previously untested areas, and enhancing the value of the 28mt resource which we have already defined. We look forward to bring this all together in a resource update in Q4 24.
The MT survey is an exciting enhancement to our BAGB geological model, showing Midrim and Alotta are indicators of an extensive magmatic intrusion which acted as the plumbing system for these high-grade surficial deposits, with the survey pointing to potential sulphide accumulations of scale.”
We look forward to sharing continued exploration results from Horden Lake through the September quarter.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pivotal Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
June 2024 Quarterly Report
Exploration activities continued at the Pulju Project with the acquisition of an extensive “bottom of till” drilling database and the commencement of a detailed regional geological mapping campaign.
Nordic Nickel Limited’s (“Nordic Nickel” or “the Company”) (ASX: NNL) flagship 100%-owned Pulju Nickel Project is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB), 50km north of Kittilä in Finland, with access to world-class infrastructure, grid power, a national highway, international airport and, importantly, Europe’s only two nickel smelters.
HIGHLIGHTS
- High impact, low cost regional exploration activities continuing at the Pulju Project.
- Analysis of an important, extensive new Bottom of Till (“BOT”) drilling database (9,632 samples) covering the entire Pulju Project area, recently acquired from the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK), is underway.
- Detailed summer mapping program underway focused on better characterising the extensive areas of known nickel/copper mineralisation and outcrop within the regional exploration licences at Pulju to prioritise future drilling targets.
- Positive progress on the metallurgical test work program for the Hotinvaara Resource to confirm potential recoveries and concentrate grades, with final results expected in Q3 2024.
- Discussions with potential strategic partners remains ongoing.
PULJU NICKEL PROJECT
The known nickel mineralisation in the CLGB is typically associated with ultramafic cumulate and komatiitic rocks with high-grade, massive sulphide lenses and veins enveloped by very large, lower grade disseminated nickel sulphide near-surface. The disseminated nickel at Pulju is widespread and indicates the presence of a vast nickel-rich system.
Following the conclusion of the 2023 drilling campaign, in March 2024, Nordic Nickel reported an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Hotinvaara Prospect at the Pulju Project which now comprises 418 million tonnes grading 0.21% Ni, 0.01% Co and 53ppm Cu for 862,800 tonnes of contained Ni, 40,000t of contained Co and 22,100t of contained Cu1.
Pulju is located 195km from Boliden’s Kevitsa Ni-Cu-Au-PGE mine and 9.5Mtpa processing plant in Sodankylä, Finland. Kevitsa provides feed for the 35ktpa Harjavalta smelter, which is located approximately 950km to the south and processes concentrate from Kevitsa’s low-grade disseminated nickel sulphide ore (Mineral Resource Estimate Ni grade ~0.21%). Europe’s only other smelter is Terrafame’s 37ktpa Sotkamo smelter, located 560km south-east of Pulju.
Figure 1: Location of Pulju Nickel Project and Europe’s entire nickel smelting and refining capacity.
Management Comment
Commenting on the June Quarter, Nordic Nickel Managing Director, Todd Ross, said: "We are very pleased with the progress made during this quarter despite continued challenging market conditions.
“The acquisition of the extensive BOT drilling database combined with historical drilling results and geophysics across Pulju provides us with a wealth of data to guide our future exploration efforts. This data, combined with the third summer mapping program now underway is another critical step in identifying new drilling targets and advancing our understanding of the Pulju Project's geology.
“Additionally, the ongoing metallurgical test work at Hotinvaara is crucial for assessing the economic potential of the project and advancing an initial scoping study, and we eagerly anticipate sharing the final results in the coming quarter.
“These activities underscore our commitment to advancing the Pulju Project and our strategic vision of supplying sustainably sourced nickel and battery metals to Europe. With that in mind, discussions with potential strategic partners continue which will allow us to ultimately fully unlock the value of Pulju for our shareholders.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Nordic Nickel, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Metallurgical Testwork Program Commences at Horden Lake
Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) (‘Pivotal’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide the assay results of three further drill holes / 580.2 metres from the 2024 diamond drilling program, and the commencement of a metallurgical testwork program at its 100% owned Horden Lake Project in Quebec, Canada.
Highlights
- Testwork program commencing immediately with receipt of samples at Blue Coast Research laboratories
- Testwork aims to produce a final copper and nickel concentrate via conventional sulphide flotation.
- Variability and composite samples spatially distributed across the Horden Lake deposit.
- Historical testwork programs confirmed high metal recoveries from both sequential and bulk rougher flotation, before any optimisation work.
- Infill drilling in the open-pit zone confirms continuity of mineralisation, primarily drilled to contribute large diameter sample for testwork.
- Over 47 metres of cumulative above cut-off mineralisation drilled in HN- 24-105, including
- 13.7m @ 0.79% CuEq1 from 137m.
- And 12.2m @ 0.7% CuEq from 156m, incl 2.3m @ 2.22% CuEq.
- And 14.9m @ 1.08% CuEq from 226m, incl 5.3m @ 1.53% CuEq.
- 5.3m @ 2.09% CuEq from 121.9m in HN-24-109
- Within wider 16.5m @ 0.93% CuEq from 119m.
- Metallurgical testwork will be followed by a resource update in Q4 2024.
- Over 50% of the metres and holes drilled in 2024 remain pending, including multiple step-out and DHEM results across zones of open mineralisation.
Managing Director, Mr Fairhall said:
“The commencement of the metallurgical testwork program is an important milestone for Pivotal. It will build on previous testwork campaigns which have shown high sulphide recoveries via conventional flotation techniques. This program will allow us to optimise a flow sheet to deliver maximum metal recoveries into concentrates which yield the highest possible payability – not only for copper, but also for the nickel, PGM, precious metals and cobalt which we are demonstrating through drilling to exist across the entire deposit.
The reported drill holes show continuity of mineralisation in the shallow open pit area, selected to ensure we collected a spatially representative sample for the testwork.
Overview
Horden Lake is a copper dominant Cu-Ni-Au-PGM-Co Project located 131km north-northwest of Matagami, in Quebec Canada. The Project hosts an indicated and inferred mineral resource estimate of 28mt at 1.5% CuEq, as a result of over 52,464m of drilling previously completed on the property. Pivotal has recently completed a 7,097m / 34 hole diamond drilling campaign of which 2,749m / 13 holes have been reported prior to this announcement.
The objectives of the drilling program were to infill missing by-product multi-element assay information, target resource expansion potential (which remains open at depth across its full extent) and collect a distribution of metallurgical sample for a complete test work program. Downhole EM surveys have also been completed to dimension future exploration potential and targeting.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pivotal Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Tax Benefits of Flow-through Shares in Mining and Exploration
Flow-through and super flow-through shares have been gaining popularity in Canada's mining sector, and for good reason.
There's much to be gained by taking advantage of the tax incentives provided by these share models, particularly in mining-friendly jurisdictions like Quebec. ASX-listed companies with projects in Canada have found these tax measures especially beneficial.
The bottom line is that both mining companies and investors can benefit financially from flow-through and super flow-through shares — but to understand why, one must first understand what these tax measures are.
What is a flow-through share?
Flow-through shares are a type of common stock unique to Canada and typically associated with the Canadian resource sector. When a company issues a flow-through share, the tax credits it receives for expending capital on qualifying exploration and development projects will "flow through" to investors. Any funds spent investing in flow-through shares are treated as a tax deduction against the investor's income — in exchange, these shares are issued at a premium.
Any money investors make on selling their flow-through shares is considered a capital gain and taxed accordingly. For tax purposes, flow-through shares are treated as having a base cost of zero. Shares must also be held for a certain amount of time before they can be sold.
For mining companies, flow-through shares offer a compelling additional source of funding for exploration and development. At the same time, they also reduce a company's overall financing cost, enhancing viability. Moreover, because these shares are generally earmarked for a specific purpose, their sale does not dilute the ownership stake of a company's existing shareholders.
These factors together make flow-through shares particularly attractive for Australian critical minerals companies seeking to either gain a foothold in the Canadian market or mitigate the costs of a high-capital Canadian project, as they do not have access to any equivalent domestic fundraising methods.
How flow-through shares work
To issue a flow-through share, a company must be a corporation whose core business involves mining and exploration, processing, mineral recovery or metal fabrication. The project for which the shares are issued must be a mineral resource property, and it must be located in Canada. Beyond these requirements, the issuance process for flow-through shares is much the same as that for any common stock, with a few caveats.
First, the issuing company must work with a Canadian flow-through share dealer, entering into a subscription and renunciation agreement. In the case of Australian companies, additional provincial and/or federal forms are also required to renounce expenses. Canadian resident investors also do not hold the flow-through shares they purchase when it comes to ASX companies, though they are still able to benefit from the tax deduction.
Finally, flow-through shares are associated with two types of tax credits depending on the activity for which they are earmarked.
The Canadian Exploration Credit (CEE) provides an investor with a 100 percent deduction in the year of purchase. The Canadian Development Credit (CDE), meanwhile, allows the investor to write off their deduction over a period of three years. The premium for shares issued through the CEE typically ranges from 20 to 30 percent, while the premium for shares issued through the CDE is usually between 8 and 15 percent.
Flow-through shares vs. super flow-through shares
Super flow-through shares provide a provincial tax credit on top of the deduction offered by flow-through shares, typically 15 percent of certain "qualifying expenditures." For critical minerals, the value of this credit doubles to 30 percent. Depending on where the share was issued, this credit may either be deducted from an investor's taxes owed or applied to their income.
This tax credit is only available in certain provinces — specifically British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. Quebec also offers its own type of super flow-through share which deducts from income rather than taxes owing. In Quebec's case, an investor is able to deduct 10 percent of the expenditures associated with the CEE and an additional 10 percent if the company is engaged in aboveground exploration.
As part of its Critical Minerals Strategy, the Canadian federal government in 2022 introduced the Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit, providing a 30 percent federal tax credit for expenses incurred in the exploration of minerals used in batteries and permanent magnets, clean technology or semiconductors. In 2024, the Canadian government also announced the extension of its 15 percent Mineral Exploration Tax Credit, which was originally set to expire in March 2024, by another year to March 31, 2025. The 30 percent Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit, however, cannot be claimed in addition to the 15 percent Mineral Exploration Tax Credit.
Quebec's advantage
As a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction with rich mineral reserves and extensive, well-maintained infrastructure, Quebec was ranked as the fifth most attractive mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute's 2023 Annual Survey of Mining Companies. The province has long been known for its mining-friendly policies and the ease with which one may obtain mining permits. Moreover, Quebec's hydroelectric infrastructure provides abundant access to low-cost, sustainable energy.
For these reasons, Quebec has not only attracted Canadian mining companies, but international ones as well. Many Australian companies have seized the opportunity to establish operations in the province of Quebec. Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT) is one such organisation.
Helmed by an experienced board and management team, the company maintains several battery metals projects. The first, Horden Lake, consists of an advanced copper, nickel and platinum-group metals deposit currently in late-stage development. It also holds multiple high-potential early stage exploration projects in the Belleterre-Angliers greenstone belt.
Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1,OTCQB:WRSLF), which holds several fully owned hard rock lithium projects in Northern Quebec, is another Australian company with a presence in the Canadian province. In April 2024, the company entered into an exclusive option to acquire the assets of the Renard mine and its related infrastructure.
Burley Minerals (ASX:BUR) is another Australian player in Quebec's mining and exploration sector, having acquired the necessary permits for drilling at its Chubb lithium project. Strategically located near several existing projects, Chubb also exists in close proximity to the North American Lithium operation and its recommissioned hard rock spodumene concentrator plant.
Investor takeaway
Flow-through shares and super flow-through shares are incredibly beneficial not just from a tax and investment perspective, but also from an exploration and development perspective. Australian mining companies have a great deal to gain from establishing projects in regions with tax-friendly policies, such as Quebec, as does anyone who chooses to invest in those projects.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Pivotal Metalsin order to help investors learn more about the company. Pivotal Metalsis a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Pivotal Metalsand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
