Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, will hold its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 sales and earnings conference call with institutional investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 3. During the call, company executives will provide an overview of Merck's performance for the quarter and outlook.

Investors, journalists and the general public may access a live audio webcast of the call on Merck's website at https://www.merck.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/ . A replay of the webcast, along with the sales and earnings news release and supplemental financial disclosures and slides highlighting the results, will be available at www.merck.com .

Institutional investors and analysts can participate in the call by dialing (833) 353-0277 or (469) 886-1947 and using ID code number 1774118. Members of the media are invited to monitor the call by dialing (833) 353-0277 or (469) 886-1947 and using ID code number 1774118. Journalists who wish to ask questions are requested to contact a member of Merck's Media Relations team at the conclusion of the call.

About Merck

For over 125 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives. We demonstrate our commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter Facebook Instagram YouTube and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (the "company") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC's Internet site ( www.sec.gov ).

Media:
Melissa Moody, (215) 407-3536

Investor:
Peter Dannenbaum, (908) 740-1037
Steven Graziano, (908) 740-6582

OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Announces Grant to Investigator Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health

Highlights:

  • Grant awarded to Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, Principal Investigator of the Phase I/IIa combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (by Merck) in advanced breast cancer at Thomas Jefferson University.
  • Merck to provide KEYTRUDA® for use in the combination study.
  • The Investigator Grant validates and will build on the encouraging preliminary data from BriaCell’s combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (Link).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, today announced that Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, a board-certified medical oncologist and recognized expert in breast cancer treatment at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, PA, has been selected to receive support from the Merck Investigator Studies Program (“MISP”). The Investigator Grant is a highly coveted award granted by Merck & Co., Inc. (“Merck”) (NYSE: MRK) to leading investigators with highly innovative clinical studies.

Merck Announces Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

Merck (NYSE:MRK) reported quarterly worldwide sales at US$11.9 billion in Q4 in its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and its full fiscal 2019 year.

As quoted in the press release:

OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell’s Clinical Data Accepted to be Presented at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology 2020 in Boston

Safety and early efficacy data to be presented from clinical trial of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer:

  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; by Merck & Co., Inc.);
  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that the data of its clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, will be presented the at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO) 2020 – International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care taking place March 25-28 in Boston, MA.

OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Invited to Present at Mount Sinai’s Frontiers in Academic Pathology Symposium at The New York Academy of Medicine

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announced today that it will present at the “Frontiers in Academic Pathology” symposium, hosted by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, to be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The New York Academy of Medicine, 1216 Fifth Avenue in New York. The symposium focus will include molecular biomarkers, experimental diagnostics and liquid biopsies, all of which factor heavily in the development of BriaCell’s companion diagnostics under development, including BriaCell’s HLA-matching hypothesis and recently-announced Grade I/II biomarkers.

Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO, will be presenting BriaCell’s unique and effective immunotherapy approach at the conference, focusing on the biomarkers noted to date in determining clinical benefit in advanced stage breast cancer.

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

Highlights:

  • Patient initially identified September 19, 2019 as a Remarkable Responder;
  • Patient has continued to experience a highly remarkable reduction in tumors that had metastasized to areas outside of the breasts;
  • A metastasized tumor behind the left eye orbital region, which had pushed the eye forward from the skull, has now completely disappeared;
  • Prior to BriaCell’s treatment, patient had failed prior regimens with 16 agents (13 chemotherapy and 3 hormonal);
  • Patient remains on BriaCell’s treatment.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to provide an update on the previously-announced (Link) top responder (“Remarkable Responder”) in the combination study of its lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte’s INCMGA00012, a PD-1 inhibitor.

Dr. Eleanor Fish, Advisory Board Member, Awarded Order of Canada

BetterLife Pharma Inc. ("BetterLife" or the "Company") (CSE: BETR  OTCQB: BETRF FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is extremely pleased to share that Dr. Eleanor Fish, BetterLife's Advisory Board Member, has been appointed to the Order of Canada on December 29, 2021. The Order of Canada is how Canada honours people who make extraordinary contributions to the nation. Dr. Fish was bestowed this order for her contributions to immunology, including her groundbreaking studies on the use of interferon-alpha in the treatment of disease.

Dr. Fish commented, "I am humbled by this honour that should be shared with my many colleagues who I have worked alongside over the years and delighted that BetterLife and Altum's management team shares my interest in interferon. I look forward to a positive outcome with our trial in Chile, evaluating the therapeutic effectiveness of inhaled interferon-alpha2b against COVID-19."

Biohaven and Pfizer Complete Collaboration Transaction for Commercialization of Rimegepant and Zavegepant Outside United States

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), today announced that the parties have completed the collaboration transaction between the two companies. The transaction agreements, including Pfizer's commercialization of rimegepant and zavegepant outside of the U.S., have become effective following the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary conditions, and BHVN shares have been issued to Pfizer. Biohaven will continue to lead research and development globally and retain rights to the U.S. market.

Pfizer and BioNTech Sign New Global Collaboration Agreement to Develop First mRNA-based Shingles Vaccine

  • Third mRNA vaccine collaboration between the companies aims to accelerate development of an improved vaccine for shingles, a debilitating, disfiguring and painful disease that affects people all over the world
  • Product candidates will be based on BioNTech's proprietary mRNA technology and on Pfizer's antigen technology
  • Clinical trials are expected to start in the second half of 2022
  • BioNTech will receive $225 million upfront, including an upfront cash payment of $75 million and an equity investment of $150 million, and will be eligible to receive future approval and sales milestone payments totaling up to $200 million as well as a share of gross profits arising from future product sales
  • Pfizer will receive an upfront payment of $25 million from BioNTech for its proprietary antigen sequences identified by Pfizer

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) today announced a new research, development and commercialization collaboration to develop a potential first mRNA-based vaccine for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster virus, or HZV), a debilitating, disfiguring and painful disease that impacts about one in three people in the United States during their lifetime. The collaboration builds on the companies' success in developing the first approved and most widely used mRNA vaccine to help prevent COVID-19. This is the third collaboration between Pfizer and BioNTech in the infectious diseases field, following the influenza vaccine collaboration initiated in 2018 and the COVID-19 vaccine collaboration initiated in 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005086/en/

Merck to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced today that Robert M. Davis, chief executive officer and president, Dr. Dean Y. Li, president, Merck Research Laboratories, are scheduled to virtually participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. ET.

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to watch a live video webcast of the presentations at https://investors.merck.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx .

Pfizer to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 10 Million Treatment Courses of its Oral Therapy to Help Combat COVID-19

  • PAXLOVID™ (nirmatrelvir [PF-07321332] tablets and ritonavir tablets) is authorized by the U.S. FDA for emergency use in both high-risk adults and high-risk pediatric patients 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg
  • A total of 20 million treatment courses will be delivered to the U.S. government in 2022, with approximately 10 million treatment courses accelerated for delivery by the end of June

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced that the U.S. government has committed to purchasing an additional 10 million treatment courses of its COVID-19 oral therapy, PAXLOVID™ (nirmatrelvir [PF-07321332] tablets and ritonavir tablets). This commitment will supplement the 10 million treatment courses previously contracted by the U.S. Government, bringing the total amount of treatment courses to 20 million. Collectively, approximately 10 million PAXLOVID treatment courses have been accelerated for delivery by the end of June, with the remaining 10 million to follow by the end of September.

"With the Omicron variant surging, the availability of and accessibility to treatment options is of utmost importance, as millions of people are being diagnosed with COVID-19 each and every day," said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. "With data showing significant reductions in hospitalizations and deaths, along with the potential for PAXLOVID to maintain robust antiviral activity against Omicron, we believe this therapy will be an important tool in the fight against COVID-19. We are pleased to be working with the U.S. government to help broaden patient access to this potentially game changing therapy."

Vaccinex Reports Phase Ib KEYNOTE B84 Combination Study of Keytruda® and Pepinemab in Patients with Advanced, Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Passes Planned Interim Safety Analysis

Phase 1b segment evaluated safety and tolerability of the combination

Paves the way to expand and accelerate enrollment in the Phase 2 segment of the study

