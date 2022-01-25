Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.69 per share of the company’s common stock for the second quarter of 2022. Payment will be made on April 7, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022. About Merck For over 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, ...

MRK