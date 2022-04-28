First-Quarter 2022 Results Reflect Sustained Strong Business Momentum, With Robust Top- and Bottom-Line Growth First-Quarter 2022 Worldwide Sales From Continuing Operations Were $15.9 Billion, an Increase of 50% From First-Quarter 2021; LAGEVRIO Sales Were $3.2 Billion, Growth Excluding LAGEVRIO Was 19%; Sales Growth Favorably Impacted by COVID-19 Recovery KEYTRUDA Sales Grew 23% to $4.8 Billion; Excluding the ...

