Additional Exploratory Patient Subgroup and Virology Data from MOVe-OUT Presented at ECCMID Among Patients With Infectious Virus at Baseline, No Patients Who Received LAGEVRIO Had Infectious Virus at Days 3, 5 or 10 Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics today announced that data evaluating LAGEVRIO™ an investigational oral antiviral COVID-19 medicine, will be ...

MRK