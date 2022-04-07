Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated February 1, 2022, it has completed the assignment of two option agreements to acquire mining claims collectively referred to as the Butte Valley property to 1301666 B.C. Ltd. .Pursuant to the assignment agreement, Lion CG received 16,049,444 common shares of 1301666 BC. Concurrently with the completion of the assignment of the ...

LEO:CA