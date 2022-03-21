Lion Copper and Gold Corp. is pleased to announce it has entered into an Option to Earn-in Agreement with Rio Tinto America Inc. to advance studies and exploration at Lion CG's copper assets in Mason Valley, Nevada.Under the agreement, Rio Tinto has the option to earn a 65% interest in the assets, comprising 34,494 acres of land, including the historic Yerington mine, greenfield MacArthur Project, Wassuk property, ...

LEO:CA