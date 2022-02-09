February 9 th 2022 The NewsWire - Kiplin Metals Inc. is pleased to announce the exploration plan for its wholly-owned Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project in northeast Saskatchewan. The Company intends to complete a detailed IPDC-Resistivity survey of high priority target zones, identified through ground geophysics and radon gas emission testing. The survey will be conducted in an east-west orientation, with 100m ...

KIP:CA