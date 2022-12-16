Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

December 15 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") comments on recent results announced by Fission 3.0 Corp. (" Fission ") on their Patterson Lake North (" PLN ") Project, immediately adjacent to the Company's Cluff Lake Road (" CLR ") Uranium Project, located in northwestern Saskatchewan.

The CLR Project covers ~531 hectares in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Tripe R Uranium deposits have been made.

  • On November 21 st and 30 th , 2022 Fission reported a new high-grade uranium discovery in hole PLN22-035 on the PLN Project on the A1 conductor (ground ("EM") electro-magnetic survey), which intersected 3.48 metres of total composite mineralization with greater than 10,000 counts per second, including 2.5 metres of total off-scale radioactivity (greater than 65,535 counts per second), occurring as pitchblende patches. The Fission drill hole PLN22-035 is located approximately 15 kilometres South-Southwest of the Company's CLR Project.

  • Fission has also reported (March 2, 2022) on the North Conductor Complex ", a series of parallel North-Northwest conductors located immediately west of the Company's CLR Project. The strike direction of the A1 and the North Conductor Complex is very similar. The North Conductor Complex comprises three parallel conductors over a width of 1.0 kilometre. The eastern conductor ends at the CLR west boundary and would extend onto the Project. The middle conductor ends about 100 meters west the CLR boundary. There is potential for all three North Conductors identified by Fission to continue and extend on the CLR Project.

  • Fission completed one drill hole ( PLN22-029) on the western-most of the North Conductor Complex (March 2, 2022) and reported the Athabasca sandstone unconformity was intersected at a depth of 675.9 metres and the drill hole intersected multiple structures in the basement gneisses within a 91 metre core interval that were strongly graphitic in very broken sections of core that display cataclastic and mylonitic textures indicative of both ductile shearing and brittle faulting.

The new uranium discovery by Fission related to the North-Northwest A-1 ground EM conductor is very encouraging, and the North Conductor Complex also identified by Fission, with a similar strike and which trends onto the CLR Project, represents a high priority drill target for the Company in 2023.


Click Image To View Full Size

The Company is the beneficiary of a 100% interest in the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project and controls all exploration and development of the Project. The recently completed exploration program will assist in defining drill targets. The Company is applying for the requisite permits and expects to be drilling when permits are received.   Readers are cautioned that the presence of mineralization in areas adjacent to those held by the Company is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may existing on property held by the Company.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery all the way to production. This vertically integrated strategy allows Kiplin Metals to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of the mining process.

Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project. Kiplin Metals has the right to earn a one-hundred percent interest in the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project (the "CLR Project"). The CLR Project covers ~531ha in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Tripe R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is 5 km east of the Cluff Lake Road (Hwy 955), which leads to the historic Cluff Lake Mine, which historically produced approximately 62,000,000lbs of yellowcake uranium.

Exxeter Gold Project covers an area of 715ha located in Val d'Or Quebec, one of the premier gold camps in the world which produced over 113.4M oz Au by the end of 2019. The project covers 3.8km of the Cadillac Tectonic zone, which is the principal geologic structure responsible for cold mineralization in the Val d'Or.

For further information, contact the Company at info@kiplinmetals.com , or visit the Company's website at www.kiplinmetals.com .

On behalf of the Board,

Kiplin Metals Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at 604-622-1199.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Peter Born"

Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Updates Exploration Activities on the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Kiplin Metals Inc.

November 22 nd 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") provides update on additional exploration activities completed on the Company's Cluff Lake Road (CLR Project) Uranium Project in northwestern Saskatchewan. The CLR Project covers ~531 hectares in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Tripe R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is completely surrounded by Fission 3.0 Corp's high profile Paterson Lake North (PLN) Project.

Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Welcomes $1 Billion Government Support for Development of SMR

Kiplin Metals Inc.

October 27 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC:ALDVF) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") welcomes the recent announcement (Tuesday, October 25 th 2022) that Canada will provide nearly $1 billion (C$970 million) in financing to develop a grid-scale small modular reactor (SMR), a new nuclear technology touted as a key part of the country's plans to reduce emissions, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.

Kiplin Metals Inc.

KIPLIN METALS Reports on Exploration Activities on the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Kiplin Metals Inc.

October 4 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces completion of its exploration program on the Company's Cluff Lake Road (CLR) Uranium Project in northwestern Saskatchewan. The CLR Project covers ~531ha in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Tripe R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is completely surrounded by Fission 3.0 Corp.'s high profile Paterson Lake North ("PLN") Project.

Kiplin Metals Inc.

KIPLIN METALS Receives Permit for its Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project in Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

Kiplin Metals Inc.

September 12 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces that the Company has received the requisite exploration permits for its upcoming geophysical survey program at the Company's Cluff Lake Road (CLR) Uranium Project in northwestern Saskatchewan. The Company is the beneficiary of a 100% interest in the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project and controls all exploration and development of the Project at this time.

Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Establishes Saskatchewan Subsidiary for Continued Development of Cluff Lake Road Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

Kiplin Metals Inc.

September 6 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC:ALDVF) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces that the Company has established a wholly owned Saskatchewan subsidiary, Kiplin Metals Inc. Saskatchewan. Going forward, the subsidiary will hold all of the Company's permits, and operating assets for the development of its Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, located in Athabasca, Saskatchewan. The Company is in final stages of securing the needed permits to conduct its upcoming work program consisting of up to a 40-line kilometers survey, in a roughly east west direction, the results of which will be integrated with data from previous surveys. The survey will define drill targets which are prioritized by radon gas soil anomalies, identified within interpreted faults. The Company expects to commence drilling shortly after receipt of permits.

Turquoise Hill Announces Completion of the Arrangement with Rio Tinto

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today announced the completion of the transactions contemplated by the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement under section 195 of the Business Corporations Act (Yukon) (the "Arrangement") involving the Company and Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited ("Rio Tinto"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, Rio Tinto acquired the approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Turquoise Hill that Rio Tinto and its affiliates did not already own (the "Minority Shares") for C$43.00 per share in cash.

As a result of the transaction, Turquoise Hill intends to apply to have its common shares delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange and to cease to be a reporting issuer under Canadian securities laws.

copper pipes laid on top of each other in bundles

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX (Updated December 2022)

Click here to read the previous best TSX copper stocks article.

After faltering following its success earlier this year — including a leap to an all-time high of US$10,910 per metric ton (MT) — copper prices have begun to climb back up to end 2022.

Looking forward, the Investing News Network spoke with experts to get their takes on where copper is headed in 2023, including supply and demand factors that will affect prices, and how financing is necessary to bring more projects through development.

More than one expert said they see potential for a run above US$10,000 again next year. “Given that inventory levels are very low, a surge above US$10,000 would be no surprise,” said Dan Smith of Amalgamated Metal Trading.

Keep reading...Show less

Teck Announces Appointment of Greg Brouwer as Senior Vice President, Technology and Innovation

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced the appointment of Greg Brouwer as Senior Vice President, Technology and Innovation. Mr. Brouwer succeeds Andrew Milner, who held the position since 2018.

"Greg's breadth of experience from across many areas of Teck make him ideally suited to lead our enterprise-wide innovation, transformation, technology and digital systems teams," said Jonathan Price, CEO. "I want to thank Andrew for his contributions to the company and wish him all the best."

Ivanhoe Mines to Respond to Flawed and Deceptive Globe and Mail Article on Ivanhoe's Success in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) is composing a formal response to a misleading and sensationalist article written by Geoffrey York of the Globe and Mail, dated December 15, 2022, that references an equally flawed and misleading report published by a U.S.-based organization, The Sentry, dated December 2022.

The article and report contain numerous inaccuracies, misrepresentations of Democratic Republic of Congo law and Ivanhoe Mines' business relationships, and demonstrate a fundamental misunderstanding of the legislative framework under the Democratic Republic of Congo mining codes.

First Quantum Minerals Provides Update on Negotiations With Republic of Panamá

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) issues the following statement today on the status of its negotiations with the Government of Panamá on a framework governing the operation of the Cobre Panamá mine by its subsidiary Minera Panamá, S.A. ("MPSA").

The Government of Panamá and MPSA were unable to reach an agreement by the December 14 deadline imposed by the government. The economic package MPSA has proposed would make Cobre Panamá one of the highest payers of royalties and taxes amongst the large copper producing mines in the Americas. The economic package was agreed on almost all clauses and incorporated the agreements in principle made earlier this year, including a contribution of $375 million in benefits per year with mutually agreed protections. MPSA believes that its proposal achieves the Government of Panamá's revenue objectives and provides the necessary conditions to secure the long-term future of the mine. However, necessary legal protections on termination, stability and transition arrangements could not be agreed upon. MPSA remains available and open to further constructive dialogue.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and recovers minerals and precious gems from its property interests located in Africa. The group explores platinum, nickel, copper, gold, silver, cobalt, iron, vanadium, and chrome. It operates in four segments: Platreef property, Kamoa Holding joint venture, Kipushi properties, and the Company's treasury offices.

