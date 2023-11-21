Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Element 79 Gold - Advancements in Field Work and Community Relations in Lucero Region

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX: ME1) – Trading Halt

ARway.ai Lands More SaaS Deals For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

Integrated Cyber Solutions Announces Significant Customer Renewal and Expansion of Services

Fireweed Identifies Drill Targets at the Gayna Project, NWT

Northern Dynasty Receives Initial Advance under Second Tranche of Amended Royalty Agreement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Bitcoin Well

BTCW:CC

ARway.ai

ARWY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

2023 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Kiplin Metals Secures Exploration Permit for Cluff Lake Uranium Project

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

 

November 20 th 2023 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") (TSXV:KIP ) ( FWB:17G1) announces the receipt of an exploration permit for its Cluff Lake Road Uranium project, situated on the western periphery of the Athabasca Basin. This development marks an important step forward in the Company's exploration endeavors in the promising uranium-rich region.

The exploration program is set to commence with a 4km induced polarization (IP) ground geophysical survey, aimed at mapping subsurface conductive anomalies within the Cluff Lake Uranium project area. These anomalies, identified at depths ranging between 200-300 meters and spanning several kilometers, are interpreted as substantial alteration zones residing within the Athabasca sandstone. These zones bear the potential to host significant uranium mineralization. The data gleaned from this comprehensive survey will be seamlessly integrated into the project's database, facilitating the delineation of prime targets for upcoming diamond drilling initiatives.

In the backdrop of an evolving global uranium market, characterized by increasing demand for clean and sustainable energy sources, the timing of this exploration permit aligns strategically with the rising significance of uranium as a key component in the energy landscape. Market projections continue to underscore the pivotal role of uranium in fulfilling clean energy requirements, highlighting its essential role in the transition towards a low-carbon future.

"We are immensely appreciative to have received the exploration permit for our Cluff Lake Uranium project," remarked Peter Born, Director at Kiplin. "This permit represents a key step in our pursuit of unlocking the potential of this promising site. We are eager to embark on the planned exploration activities and further advance our understanding of the project's resource potential."

About Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery to production, allowing Kiplin to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of mining.


Click Image To View Full Size

Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project. Kiplin h as the right to earn a one-hundred percent interest in the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project (the "CLR Project").  The CLR Project covers ~531 ha in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries have been made, including the Arrow and Triple R Uranium deposits. The CLR Project is 5 km east of the Cluff Lake Road (Hwy 955), which leads to the historic Cluff Lake Mine, which historically produced approximately 62,000,000 lbs of yellowcake uranium.

Lloyd Lake Uranium Project. The Lloyd Lake Uranium Project spans 6,177 hectares and is situated 27 kilometers south of the southern boundary of the Athabasca Basin. The project has undergone extensive exploration programs, most notably in 2022, with investigations including sediment sampling, airborne magnetics, and ground IP surveys. The key exploration zone is an 8 kilometer corridor characterized by a magnetic low which aligns with a structural break, a locale where anomalous radioactivity has been detected. Access to the project is optimal, facilitated by a provincial highway and well-maintained roads and trails.

For further information, contact the Company at info@kiplinmetals.com or 613-715-2020 or visit the Company's website at www.kiplinmetals.com .

On behalf of the Board,

Kiplin Metals Inc.

"Peter Born"

Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Kiplin Metals Inc.TSXV:KIPBattery Metals Investing
KIP:CA
The Conversation (0)
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Provides Update on Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

August 16th, 2023 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") is pleased to announce that it has elected to revise the terms of its ongoing non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") being conducted under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below). The Offering will now consist of up to 17,647,059 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.17 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.23 at any time on or before that date which is twelve months after the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

July 4th, 2023 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") is pleased to announce that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "), under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below), of up to 15,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 at any time on or before that date which is twelve months after the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kiplin Metals Comments on Activity Surrounding the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

June 4, 2023 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") has observed a significant increase in activity surrounding its Cluff Lake Road (CLR) uranium project. Located in Saskatchewan, the project sits in a highly prospective area with neighboring companies Orano Canada, Cameco Corp., Stallion Discovery Corp., and Canalaska Uranium Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Comments on Fission 3.0 Activities Near Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

December 15 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") comments on recent results announced by Fission 3.0 Corp. (" Fission ") on their Patterson Lake North (" PLN ") Project, immediately adjacent to the Company's Cluff Lake Road (" CLR ") Uranium Project, located in northwestern Saskatchewan.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Updates Exploration Activities on the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

November 22 nd 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") provides update on additional exploration activities completed on the Company's Cluff Lake Road (CLR Project) Uranium Project in northwestern Saskatchewan. The CLR Project covers ~531 hectares in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Tripe R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is completely surrounded by Fission 3.0 Corp's high profile Paterson Lake North (PLN) Project.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd - Replacement: San Domingo Update

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd - Replacement: San Domingo Update

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT REPLACES THE ANNOUNCEMENT " PHASE 2 DRILLING IDENTIFIES NEW LITHIUM-BEARING PEGMATITE ZONES AT SAN DOMINGO" OF 13 NOVEMBER 2023.

· In figure 3: Bolt cross-section and drill hole SD-DH23-057, looking northwest - one of the captions in the image read 5.27m at 5.27%, but should read 5.27m at 0.51%.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Lithium Establishes Zonation at Cosgrave Lake Project Indicating Proximity to Potential Spodumene Zone

Beyond Lithium Establishes Zonation at Cosgrave Lake Project Indicating Proximity to Potential Spodumene Zone

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Recent exploration at the Cosgrave Lake Project established a mineral and fractionation zonation around the Beyond Lithium's recently discovered Allen Graeme ("AG") Pluton comparable to the MNW spodumene-bearing pegmatite's mineral zonation located 2.8km north of the Cosgrave Lake Project.
  • A grab sample from a pegmatite just outside the green muscovite zone composed of quartz, feldspar, and alluaudite returned with 0.39% Li2O (1,832ppm Li) and 2.77% Manganese (Mn) suggesting the pegmatite is highly fractionated.
  • The 0.39% Li2O grab sample in pegmatite indicates the proximity to the potential discovery of a higher-grade lithium spodumene zone.
  • Over 4,000 field data points of lithology and mineralogy have been compiled from the Phase 2 mapping program at Cosgrave Lake.
  • Several groups of pegmatite outcrops were outlined by the mapping program with some of these pegmatite outcrop groups measuring up to 10 to 30 meters in width and over one kilometer in strike length.

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that recent exploration work at the Company's Cosgrave Lake Project indicate the proximity to the potential discovery of a higher-grade lithium spodumene zone.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Initiates Drilling at Castle Project Targeting New Gold and Silver Mineralization

Canada Silver Cobalt Initiates Drilling at Castle Project Targeting New Gold and Silver Mineralization

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Following up on gold discoveries during the Summer 2023 stripping program and silver discoveries during the previous drill program

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Positive San Domingo Metallurgical Results

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Positive San Domingo Metallurgical Results

Positive preliminary metallurgical results on samples from Jumbo Spodumene Pegmatite target at San Domingo Pegmatite District, Arizona

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, is pleased to announce positive metallurgical heavy liquid separation ("HLS") results from test work undertaken by the SGS Metallurgical Process Facility in Lakefield, Canada ("SGS Canada") on quartered drill core samples taken from its Jumbo Exploration Target at San Domingo District, Arizona, USA

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Brunswick Exploration Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" Brunswick " or the " Corporation ") ( TSX-V: BRW ) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,700,000 consisting of the issuance of 1,519,057 Québec flow-through shares of the Corporation at a price of $1.15 per share and 3,593,714 National flow-through shares of the Corporation at a price of $1.10 per share (the " Offering ").

The Corporation expects to use the gross proceeds from the Offering for Phase 2 drilling at the Mirage Project and to drill test advanced targets starting with the Arwen discovery at the Elrond Project in Q1 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Harbor Access Global SMID Cap Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Harbor Access Global SMID Cap Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Harbor Access Global SMID Virtual Investor Conference, held November 16 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/47FNXON

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Eminent Healthcare Leader Appointed as Independent Non-Executive Chairman for Emyria Ltd

High-Grade Copper Trend Discovered Grades Up To 5.37% Cu Returned

Perenjori Rare Earth Project Granted

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR) – Trading Halt

Related News

Copper Investing

High-Grade Copper Trend Discovered Grades Up To 5.37% Cu Returned

rare earth investing

Perenjori Rare Earth Project Granted

Lithium Investing

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

MTM Secures $1 Million

Lithium Investing

Galan Signs US$100M Lithium Supply, Financing Deal with Glencore for HMW Project in Argentina

Graphite Investing

International Graphite Wins 2023 Mining Awards ‘Discovery of the Year’ for Springdale Graphite Project

Resource Investing

Excellent Results Generated from China-Based Battery Grade MNSO4 Scoping Study

×