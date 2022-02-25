Results From CLEARKEYNOTE-581 Showed KEYTRUDA Plus LENVIMA Significantly Reduced the Risk of Disease Progression or Death by 61%, With a Median Progression-Free Survival of Nearly Two Years Versus Nine Months for Sunitinib KEYTRUDA Plus LENVIMA Now Approved in Japan for Two Types of Cancer Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Eisai today announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour ...

