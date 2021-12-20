NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR JAPAN. Horizonte announces that all resolutions proposed at its General Meeting, held earlier today, were duly passed. A breakdown of the poll result for each resolution is set out below Equity Fundraise Update Following the General Meeting, and Open Offer announcement earlier today, a total of 2,102,209,850 new Ordinary ...

HZM:CA,HZM:LN