Horizonte announces that all resolutions proposed at its General Meeting, held earlier today, were duly passed. A breakdown of the poll result for each resolution is set out below Equity Fundraise Update Following the General Meeting, and Open Offer announcement earlier today, a total of 2,102,209,850 new Ordinary ...

Horizonte (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM), announces that all resolutions proposed at its General Meeting, held earlier today, were duly passed. A breakdown of the poll result for each resolution is set out below

Resolution

Votes for

%

Votes Against

%

Votes Withheld

1. to allot and issue the Fundraising Shares and to issue the Convertible Loan Notes (including the Ordinary Shares which may be issued in the event of the conversion of the Convertible Loan Notes) in each case in connection with the Fundraising

332,390,635

91.69

30,119,834

8.31

5,693,440

2. to allot and issue the Fundraising Shares and to issue the Convertible Loan Notes (including the Ordinary Shares which may be issued in the event of the conversion of the Convertible Loan Notes) pursuant to the Fundraising, in each case for cash on a non-pre-emptive basis

361,424,492

99.71

1,060,445

0.29

5,718,972

Equity Fundraise Update

Following the General Meeting, and Open Offer announcement earlier today, a total of 2,102,209,850 new Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company have been placed with, or subscribed for by, new and existing investors at the Issue Price. On settlement, the Equity Fundraise will raise gross proceeds of approximately £147 million (approximately US$197 million) for the Company before expenses consisting of:

· 610,123,712 new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Placing, raising gross proceeds of approximately £42.7 million (approximately US$57.1 million) representing 4,000,000 more Ordinary Shares than previously announced by the Company on 24 November 2021 as such shares will be placed under the UK Placing rather than the Canadian Offering;

· 122,072,398 new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Canadian Offering, raising gross proceeds of approximately £8.5 million (approximately US$11.4 million), representing 4,000,000 less Ordinary Shares than previously announced by the Company on 24 November 2021 and set forth in the Canadian Prospectus (as defined below) as such shares will be placed under the UK Placing;

· 74,738,416 new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Glencore Subscription, raising gross proceeds of approximately £5.2 million (approximately US$7 million);

· 533,845,825 new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Orion Subscription, raising gross proceeds of approximately £37.4 million (approximately US$50 million);

· 759,128,764 new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the La Mancha Subscription, raising gross proceeds of approximately £53.1 million (approximately US$71 million); and

· 2,300,735 new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Open Offer, raising gross proceeds of approximately £0.16 million (approximately US$0.22 million).

The new Ordinary Shares to be issued in aggregate pursuant to the Equity Fundraise represent 123.6 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company prior to the Equity Fundraise. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the announcement of the Equity Fundraising made by the Company on 23 November 2021.

Incorporated by Reference

This announcement is incorporated by reference in, and forms a part of, the prospectus supplement of the Company dated November 24, 2021 to the base shelf prospectus of the Company dated October 29, 2021, filed in each of the territories and provinces of Canada, other than Quebec (the "Canadian Prospectus").

About Horizonte Minerals:

Horizonte Minerals plc is an AIM and TSX-listed nickel development company focused in Brazil. The Company is developing the Araguaia project, as the next major ferronickel mine in Brazil, and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project, with the aim of being able to supply nickel and cobalt to the EV battery market. Both projects are 100% owned.

For further information, visit www.horizonteminerals.com or contact:

Horizonte Minerals plc

Jeremy Martin (CEO)

Anna Legge (Corporate Communications)

info@horizonteminerals.com

+44 (0) 203 356 2901

Peel Hunt LLP (NOMAD & Joint Broker)

Ross Allister

David McKeown

 +44 (0)20 7418 8900

BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker)

Thomas Rider

Pascal Lussier Duquette

Andrew Cameron

Muhammad Musa

 +44 (0) 20 7236 1010

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This announcement contains "forward-looking information" including as that term is defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such information includes but is not limited to, the closing of the Equity Fundraise; and the receipt of required approvals, including the approval of the TSX. Generally, forwardlooking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates" "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "can", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will", occur or be achieved, or the negative connotations thereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, which could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information. These risks include, without limitation, risks related to AIM Admission and the approval of the TSX and other applicable securities regulatory authorities, a failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms, political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration activities, including environmental regulation, risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill and sample results, risks related to the uncertainty of cost and time estimation and the potential for unexpected delays, costs and expenses, risks related to metal price fluctuations, the market for nickel and cobalt products, other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to herein and in the Company's disclosure record, including in its annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all territories and provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, and available at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates, assumptions or opinions should change, except as required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The information in this announcement is subject to change.

Group Ten Reports Highest Grade and Widest Mineralized Intercepts to Date at the Stillwater West Battery Metals and Platinum Group Elements Project in Montana, USA, Including 63.7 Meters of 0.92% Nickel Equivalent Mineralization

Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") today reports partial results from the first two drill holes of the 14-hole resource expansion campaign completed in 2021 at the Company's flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project in Montana, USA. Results are expected to form the basis of an updated resource estimate in 2022

2021 Drill Highlights:

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Result of Open Offer and Total Voting Rights

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR JAPAN.

Horizonte (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM), announces that it has conditionally raised total gross proceeds of approximately US$0.22 million (approximately £0.16 million) through the Open Offer which was announced on 23 November 2021

Poseidon Nickel Logo

High-Grade Intersections AtSilver Swan Including 15 Metres At 17.92% Nickel

Poseidon Nickel (ASX: POS) (“Poseidon”, “the Company”) is delighted to provide the following update on the recent exploration activity on the Silver Swan Channel which is aimed at increasing the high-grade resource and reserve base for the “Feed the Mill Strategy”.

Toronto Stock Exchange, Canada Nickel Company Inc., C-Suite at The Open

Toronto Stock Exchange, Canada Nickel Company Inc., C-Suite at The Open

 Mark Selby, Chairman, CEO & Director, Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV:CNC) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

US EV Battery Supply Chain: Talon Sets Ambitious 2022 Exploration Goals for the Tamarack Nickel Project in Minnesota and Provides Corporate Update

Enhances financial optionality to progress towards a pre-feasibility study while targeting new areas of nickel-copper mineralization to establish 'district' status

Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project ("Tamarack Nickel Project"), located in central Minnesota.

Centaurus Metals

Centaurus Metals


Overview

Electric vehicles (EVs) are poised to explode in popularity in the next decade and beyond. In fact, EV sales are forecasted to reach an astonishing 48 percent of all new cars sold in 2030, a massive increase from the 5 percent in 2020. But reaching these targets, and manufacturing the batteries needed to support it, will require a large amount of nickel and lithium.

Nickel is used in manufacturing cathode components that are required for high-quality lithium-ion batteries. Most of the world’s nickel is used to produce stainless steel, creating plenty of demand for the mineral already. Now, nickel sulfide is needed to make high-capacity lithium batteries that will power EVs of the future. Only 49 percent of the world’s nickel can be used for this purpose, which means one thing: the world needs more nickel and preferably nickel sulfides.

Centaurus Metals (ASX:CTM) is a mineral exploration company listed in Australia but focused on the near-term production of a nickel sulfide project in Brazil. The Company’s goal is to have a nickel sulfide-producing mine by the end of 2024 to answer the increasing demand for the mineral in the production of lithium-ion batteries. Centaurus Metals is operated by a strong management team with decades of experience in nickel and the Brazil operating environment, creating confidence in its ability to deliver a +20,000tpa nickel production base and with this become a Top-10 nickel sulphide producer globally.

Centaurus Metals

The Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project is the company’s flagship project and is located in a world-class mining region in Brazil known as Carajás Mineral Province. Centaurus Metals formally completed the acquisition of the asset in 2020 and delivered its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate later that year. Two Mineral Resource updates were delivered in 2021 with the most recent being a massive 80.6Mt at 0.91 percent Ni for 730,700 tonnes of contained nickel metal. The strong presence of high-grade nickel sulfide means that Centaurus Metals has the potential to become a Class-1 nickel producer.

Darren Gordon, CEO, recently said in an interview that, “We really like nickel as a commodity of the future, particularly nickel sulfide, and we have some guys on our team who have seen the opportunities when nickel runs really hard and you get the opportunity to leverage some of that value.”

The management team behind Centaurus Metals brings decades of experience that creates confidence in their ability to develop the Jaguar project into a world-class nickel sulfide mine. Managing Director, Darren Gordon, has over 25 years of experience working in the mining industry as a finance and resource executive. Executive Director and Brazil Country Manager, Bruno Scarpelli, has over 20 years’ experience in Brazil with a strong focus on ESG and Environmental approvals. John Westdorp, CFO, brings 30 years of financial and management experience specific to the mining industry. Roger Fitzhardinge, General Manager of Exploration and Growth, is a geologist with over 20 years of experience who lived in Brazil for over 10 years and recently appointed, Wayne Foote, General Manager of Operations has over 30 years’ experience managing operations throughout the mining industry globally.

Company Highlights

  • The Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project is the company’s flagship asset and historical and new survey results indicate the presence of high-grade nickel sulfide
    • Its JORC Mineral Resource Estimate indicates that the project contains 80.6Mt at 0.91 percent Ni for 730,700 tonnes of contained nickel metal.
    • Scoping Study work completed in May 2021 demonstrates the potential to become a Class-1 nickel producer.
    • At conservative nickel price of US$7.50/lb and sulphate premium of only US$0.50/lb, the Scoping Study showed that by producing +20,000 tonnes of nickel in sulphate over an initial mine life of 13 years, the project could generate cash flows in the order of US$200m per annum and had a post-tax NPV of A$1.1 billion and IRR of 52%.
    • These NPV increases to over A$1.6 billion with an IRR of 70% at a nickel price of US$9.00/lb.
  • The company also operates the Jambreiro Iron Ore Project in Brazil, which helped establish a foothold in the country.
    • An updated Pre-Feasibility Study on Jambreiro outlined a 1Mtpa start-up project capable of generating life-of-mine revenues of A$1.08 billion and EBITDA of A$647 million over its initial 18-year life.
  • A strong management team with applicable experience in developing mining assets in Brazil and nickel means they have the potential to create a highly productive asset at Jaguar.

Key Projects

Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project

Centaurus Metals Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project

The company’s flagship project spans 30 square kilometres and contains multiple nickel sulfide deposits. The December 2021 JORC Mineral Resource Estimate indicates that the project contains 80.6Mt at 0.91 percent Ni for 730,700 tonnes of contained nickel metal. Additionally, approximately 500,000 tonnes of the project’s contained nickel are located within 200 meters of the surface, which allows open pit mining from the start of the Project.

Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project – JORC Mineral Resource Estimate

A Base Case Scoping Study at the end of March 2021, for the production of a nickel concentrate at the project (using conservative revenue assumptions), indicated that the project has the potential to become a sustainable, long-term, low-cost producer of nickel sulfide. The report also indicated the project will generate strong financial returns and create jobs for surrounding communities.

A Value-Add Scoping Study on the Jaguar Project for the production of nickel sulphate followed in May 2021, demonstrating exceptional economic outcomes and that downstream processing adds significant value to the project. Centaurus Managing Director Darren Gordon shared that, “By further processing our nickel concentrate to a sulphate product on site at Jaguar, the project NPV increases by over 80 percent to approximately A$1.1 billion with an IRR of 52% using a very conservative nickel price of only US$7.50/lb - an outstanding result from a truly global-scale project."

Centaurus Metals Economic Outcomes

Centaurus Metals was encouraged by the positive scoping studies and commenced a Definitive Feasibility Study based on producing 20,000 tonnes of nickel sulfide per year. Currently, multiple major drilling efforts are being carried out throughout the project area to prepare for further development.

With higher nickel prices expected over the coming years as the push for electrification of industry occurs and the growing resource base, Centaurus expected these exceptional economics will only further improve

Jambreiro Iron Ore Project

Centaurus Metals Jambreiro Iron Ore Project

Centaurus Metals has 100 percent ownership over this advanced development opportunity. Survey reports have indicated the potential of 3mtpa of iron ore production. Additionally, Brazil has a domestic iron market with a premium on high-grade 65% percent iron.

The company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project in 2019 and updated it in 2020. The PFS outlined a 1Mtpa start-up project capable of generating life-of-mine revenues of A$1.08 billion and EBITDA of A$647 million over its initial 18-year life.

The Company is investigating value realisation strategies for the project given Jaguar is currently the company’s primary focus.

Management Team

Darren Gordon - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Darren Gordon is a Chartered Accountant with 25 years’ experience in the mining industry as a senior finance and resources executive. Mr Gordon has had extensive involvement in financing resource projects from both a debt and equity perspective, including his previous position as Chief Financial Officer for Gindalbie Metals Limited. Mr Gordon has over 12 years’ experience operating in Brazil and as a result has a deep understanding of the regulatory framework and general operating environment required to develop a mining project in-country.

Bruno Scarpelli - Executive Director and Brazil Country Manager

Bruno Scarpelli is based in the Company’s Brazil office and manages the day-to-day activities of the Brazilian based team. He joined Centaurus in 2011 bringing a wealth of stakeholder relations and regulatory approval experience to the Company, particularly in the field of environmental matters, health and safety and human resources. Prior to joining Centaurus, Mr Scarpelli was the Environmental Coordinator of the S11D Iron Ore Project, part of the world class Carajás Iron Ore Operations in the State of Para, Brazil. Mr Scarpelli has also previously held a number of roles in Minas Gerais, including with the leading environmental consulting group, Brandt Meio Ambiente, and the global mining consultancy, Golder Associates.

Wayne Foote - General Manager of Operations

Wayne Foote is a Mining Engineer with over 30 years’ experience in the mining industry. He has extensive operational experience in a number of senior executive roles both in Australia and overseas, including more than two years living in Brazil, and brings a strong skill-set in building and leading effective, disciplined teams. Previous operational roles have included General Manager – Major Projects with Wiluna Mining Corporation, Project Manager for Echo Resources, Senior Vice President – Operations with TSX-listed Endeavour Mining Corporation, General Manager – Operations with Gold Road Resources, Project Manager with Crusader Resources working in Brazil and General Manager (Operations) with CGA Mining.

Wayne currently resides in Perth leading the team undertaking the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) on the Jaguar Project, but will return to Brazil as the Project moves into construction and operations.

John Westdorp - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

John Westdorp is a Certified Practicing Accountant with over 30 years’ experience in the resources sector, including roles as Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer of mineral sands producer, MZI Resources Ltd. Westdorp has held senior roles with Murchison Metals Ltd and Burrup Fertilisers Pty Ltd and has financial, commercial and operations experience across a number of commodities including iron ore, gold base metals and mineral sands.

Roger Fitzhardinge - General Manager of Exploration and Growth

Roger Fitzhardinge is a geologist with more than 20 years’ experience in the exploration and mining industry. Mr Fitzhardinge joined Centaurus in 2010, initially as Exploration Manager and now as Operations Manager - Nickel. He manages all development activities for the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project, located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil. Before joining Centaurus, Mr Fitzhardinge worked with Mirabela Nickel Ltd in Brazil as Manager of Technical Services. He has previously worked in gold exploration in the Yilgarn with Normandy (now Newmont) and Homestake (now Barrick) as well as BHP's iron ore operations in the Pilbara region. Mr Fitzhardinge lived in Brazil for 11 years and is fluent in Portuguese.

