GARDASIL ® 9 is the first vaccine in Canada approved for the prevention of HPV-Related Oropharyngeal and other Head and Neck Cancers caused by HPV types 16, 18, 31, 33, 45, 52, and 58 Merck, known as MSD outside Canada and the United States, announced today that Health Canada has approved an expanded indication of GARDASIL ® 9 in individuals 9 through 45 years of age for the prevention of infection caused by the ...

MRK