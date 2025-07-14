Ted Butler: Silver's Moment is Here, Time for Price to Outperform

Has silver's moment finally arrived?

Precious metals analyst Ted Butler believes the answer is "yes."

"I think this is the moment, because we broke through technically what was a really important level — that US$35, US$36 (per ounce) level," he said. He sees a clear path for silver to outperform gold.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.