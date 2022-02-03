Getchell Gold Corp. is pleased to provide the results for hole FCG21-15 targeting the down dip extension of the Colorado SW gold zone at the Fondaway Canyon Gold project in Nevada.Key HighlightsHole FCG21-15 intersected multiple significant gold intercepts within the Colorado SW zone over an 87 metre down hole distance including 1.2 gt Au over 33.6m; 1.9 gt Au over 26.4m and 1.6 gt Au over 7.7m;In addition, FCG21-15 ...

GTCH:CNX