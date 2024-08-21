Geophysical Survey Highlights Growth Opportunities at Mt Oxide Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling at Forum's 100% owned Aberdeen Uranium Project has continued to intersect uranium mineralization, prolific structural and lithological controls and intense alteration at the Main and West deposits along the Tatiggaq Fault (Figure 1). A recent tour of Directors to the Aberdeen project and the Kiggavik Core Storage Facility with Forum's Geological Advisor, Dr. Peter Wollenberg, who discovered two of the largest deposits at Kiggavik, verified that the uranium mineralization processes on Forum's property are identical to the Kiggavik uranium deposits (Figure 2). Seventeen holes have been completed, totalling 4,307 metres along the Tatiggaq Fault within the 1.5km by 0.7km Tatiggaq anomaly (Figure 3). A total of 685 samples have been shipped to SRC Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for analysis. Results are expected by the end of September.
- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Geophysical Survey Highlights Growth Opportunities at Mt Oxide Project
True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce results from the ongoing geophysical survey at Vero and Camp Gossans, part of TNC’s Mt Oxide Project, 140km north of Mt Isa in Queensland. The survey has been supported by a $300,000 Queensland Government Collaborate Exploration Initiative (CEI) Grant.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Two MIMDAS Induced Polarisation (IP) and Magnetotelluric (MT) lines successfully completed at Vero and at Camp Gossans which has highlighted a number of geophysical anomalies that are unexplored.
- At Vero the results demonstrate excellent correlation between the resource mineralisation and MIMDAS chargeability highs, providing confidence in the technique to identify targets in the district.
- Two chargeability high responses have been identified at Camp Gossans less than 100m beneath the outcropping geochemically anomalous Alpha and Beta Gossan targets.
- A third, undrilled chargeability anomaly was identified 250m northwest of Camp Gossans beneath a previously unmapped 400m long, northeast striking, hematite altered fault breccia at a new target called Black Marlin.
- A further 275m wide and up to 350m deep chargeability anomaly was identified 1km east of Vero.
- The geophysical survey continues and is currently focused on testing several highly promising copper targets north along strike of Vero at Ivena North, Aquila and Mt Gordon2.
- The new geophysics will be integrated with ongoing mapping and surface geochemical sampling campaigns to identify and prioritise future drill targets.
COMMENT
True North Copper’s Managing Director, Bevan Jones said:
Our exploration efforts at Mt Oxide are yielding great results. The recent survey, supported by the CEI grant, has yielded anomalies that closely match our existing Vero copper, silver, and cobalt resources, providing us confidence to use this method to identify new targets across the area.
Exciting new drilling targets have been identified at Camp Gossans and Vero and we have also found new potential mineralised structures like Black Marlin. The deep seeking MT survey at Vero has found an anomaly that suggests the main mineralised zone could extend more than 1km deeper than our current drilling. With multiple high quality drill targets coming together, our Mt Oxide Project is conceptually building into a potentially significant copper mineralised district of which Vero is just one deposit.
Figure 1. Location of the Mt Oxide Project, within context of Mt Isa Inlier.
Mt Oxide MIMDAS Survey Results Summary
In late July 2024, TNC announced it had commenced its leading edge MIMDAS Induced Polarisation (IP), Resistivity and Magnetotellurics (MT) geophysical survey (MIMDAS survey) at Mt Oxide3. Partial funding for the survey was granted to TNC in Round 8 of the Collaborative Exploration Initiative (CEI), with TNC receiving $300k of funding to undertake the survey (Figure 7). The MIMDAS survey aims to test for sulphide mineralisation developed below numerous recently mapped leached gossan zones and build an improved understanding of the regional scale structural and geological architecture.
TNC is pleased to announce the results from the first two completed lines. One line for 2.5 line-km over the Cu-Ag-Co Vero Resource (Vero) (15.03Mt at 1.46% Cu & 10.59g/t Ag for a contained 220kt Cu & 5.13Moz Ag4 Indicated and Inferred resource and a separate 9.15 Mt at 0.23% Co total combined Measured, Indicated & Inferred resource5) and one line for 1.9 line-km over the highly prospective Camp Gossans prospect (Figure 2).
At Vero, there is excellent correlation between the Cu-Ag-Co resource mineralisation and MIMDAS chargeability, providing confidence to use this technique to identify targets throughout the district (Figure 2 & Figure 3). In addition to the anomalies associated with the resource, the survey has identified a 275m wide and up to 350m deep 25mV/V chargeability anomaly located 1km east of Vero. The chargeability anomaly is associated with mapped structures and potential splays of the regionally significant crustal scale Mt Gordon Fault.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from True North Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
True North Copper Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
True North Copper
Overview
True North Copper (ASX:TNC) is entering a transformative and exciting phase as we become Australia’s next copper producer. It’s 2024 and we’re ready to mine our Cloncurry copper project - low-cost, low-risk, fully funded and permitted.
The company’s next mine is the Vero resource at the Mt Oxide project. True North Copper is committed to developing and understanding this phenomenally mineralised project which boasts an updated copper-silver mineral resource estimate of 15.03 Mt at 1.46 percent copper and 10.59 g/t silver for a contained 220 kt copper and 5.13 Moz silver.
Copper demand is rising, in a market of diminishing supply. The global surge in artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, decarbonisation initiatives, and broader macro trends is intensifying the demand for copper.
True North Copper is ready.
Company Highlights
True North Copper is preparing to become Australia’s next copper producer.
True North Copper's two principal assets are located in northwest Queensland, Australia - a Tier 1 Jurisdiction:
- Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) - IOCG and ISCG copper-gold deposits proposed for open pit mining operations, with extensive surrounding exploration tenure.
- Mt Oxide Project (Mt Oxide) – IOCG high-grade, globally significant, copper-cobalt-silver deposit subject to re- optimisation studies, and exploration in surrounding tenure.
Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP)
- Mining restart study confirms positive CCP project economics - AU$367 million with free cash flow of AU$111 million, and a pre-tax NPV10 of AU$88 million over a 4.6 year mine life, at US$8,500 per ton copper price and US$1,850 per ounce gold price (0.7 AU$:USD exchange rate).
- Wallace North Mine preparation and mobilisation. Wallace North is scheduled as the first open pit (one of four – Wallace North, Great Australia Mine [GAM], Taipan and Orphan Shear) to be mined as part of the mining restart at the CCP.
- Mining ramp-up will initially build ore stockpiles, with mining expected to start Q4 FY24(AUS). Oxide copper-gold ore will be transported by road train to the Cloncurry Operations heap leach. Sulphide ore will be transported to a nearby concentrator for toll treatment under TNC's toll-milling agreement with Glencore.
- CCP’s total reserves increased. TNC’s Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) total reserves currently include 4.7Mt probable ore reserves grading 0.80 percent copper and 0.13g/t gold, containing 37.5 kiloton of copper and 20.0koz of gold.
Figure: Cloncurry copper project and Cloncurry operations hub
Mt Oxide Project
- Highly prospective and underexplored. Phenomenally mineralised system.
- Exploration results from True North Copper's maiden diamond drill program across MT Oxide’s Vero Resource not only returned outstanding and globally significant grades but also showcase the expanding nature of the Vero high-grade ore body including:
- 66.50 metres @ 4.95 percent copper, 32.7g/t silver and 685 ppm cobalt from 234.00 metres
- [inc.] 20.60 metres @ 10.51percent copper, 63. g/t silver and 1,149 ppm cobalt from
234.60 metres and
- [inc.] 8.55 metres @ 6.03 percent copper, 51.6 g/t silver and 98 ppm cobalt from
290.15 metres
- [inc.] 20.60 metres @ 10.51percent copper, 63. g/t silver and 1,149 ppm cobalt from
- 66.50 metres @ 4.95 percent copper, 32.7g/t silver and 685 ppm cobalt from 234.00 metres
- Updated Copper-Silver Mineral Resource Estimate. The updated MRE for the Vero deposit contains 15.03 Mt at 1.46 percent copper and 10.59 g/t silver for a contained 220 kt copper and 5.13 Moz silver. Vero’s updated resource delivers a 20 percent increase in silver ounces, demonstrating the potential for Vero to deliver a significant silver co-product in addition to copper.
- Multiple exciting future exploration programs and high-priority potential targets along the 10 kilometres long mineralised trend that hosts Vero.
Figure: Cross-section of MOXD217 (10 metres clipping window) showing the location of geological and grade composites as well as the updated interpretation of copper grade domains based on the results from MOXD217
Funding and Strategic Partnerships
- AU$42 million (US$28 million) USD-denominated senior secured loan facility (loan facility) with Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund II LP (Nebari)1. The Loan Facility is provided in two tranches. Drawdown of Tranche 1 – US$18 million (approximately AU$25.5 million) on 9 February 2024.
- Binding offtake and toll-milling agreements with Glencore International AG(Glencore) for 100 percent of copper concentrate from TNC’s Cloncurry copper project (CCP) and toll-milling services of up to 1Mt of ore per year for the CCP’s Life of Mine (LoM).
Figure: Visual representation of Vero Resource within surrounding Mt Isa Inlier.
TNC 2024 Exploration Program
- Aggressive discovery strategy targeting transformative discoveries across TNC’s more than 850 sq km of tenure package within the Mt Isa Inlier.
- Significant potential for transformative discoveries of
copper-gold cobalt-silver) in three districts.
- Numerous high-quality copper-gold-cobalt-silver targets located with mineralised structural corridors within the eastern & western fold belts such as:
- Cloncurry Fault Corridor 🡪 Host to the GAM and Mt Norma Resources
- Ernest Henry Corridor 🡪 Ernest Henry, E1 Camp and Monakoff
- Mt Gordon Corridor 🡪 Capricorn Copper and Vero
- Mt Roseby Corridor 🡪 Little Eva and Blackard.
- 12.55 Mt @ 0.82 percent copper (indicated and inferred resources).) and multiple prospects located within a 30-kilometre radius of the company's Cloncurry copper project represent near-term production advantage. Recent JV over highly prospective tenements with CMG deal increase TNC’s land position at the core of its Cloncurry copper project.
- TNC awarded the Queensland Government Collaborative Exploration Initiative (CEI) Grant. The CEI grant will be used towards delivery of leading edge MIMDAS induced polarisation, resistivity and magnetotellurics geophysical surveys at the Mt Oxide. The exploration aims to identify massive and disseminated sulphide mineralisation and deliver an improved understanding of the large-scale structural architecture that controls mineralisation throughout the Mt Oxide exploration leases.
Figure: Summary of exploration and development pipeline across all TNC projects.
Projects
Cloncurry Copper Project
Our Cloncurry copper project (CCP) hosts iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) and iron-sulphide-copper-gold (ISCG) deposits with extensive surrounding exploration tenure. It is built on a strong economic basis and low-risk cost structure.
The CCP currently incorporates two reserves where mining will commence including – the Wallace North maiden resource and the Great Australia mine reserve (GAM):
- GAM includes GAM, Orphan Shear and Taipan deposits) totalling 4.7Mt grading 0.80 percent copper and 0.13g/t gold containing 37.5kt of copper and 20 koz of gold – upgrade to be announced mid-2024.
- Wallace North ore reserve totals 0.7Mt (probable) grading 1.01 percent copper and 0.46g/t gold for 6.8kt copper and 10 koz gold.
TNC’s CCP expansion is ongoing with exploration progressing and advanced projects in strategic locations surrounding the existing CCP operation, promising long-term growth prospects.
Our strategic partnerships, including a binding offtake and toll-milling agreements with Glencore International AG, supported by debt funding secured with Nebari, underscore our operational readiness and position TNC to capitalise on an extremely favourable copper market.
Mining operations will kick-off at the Wallace North open cut pit, targeting higher-grade ores (~1 percent copper) from surface mining. Ore will undergo primary crushing at the Cloncurry operations hub and the toll treatment facility, located within a 40km radius, with a predominant focus on sulphide ores.
All necessary permits for mining are secured across the CCP, bolstered by an established environmental monitoring network with a robust historical database.
TNC's operational strategy involves a phased approach to mine development, with plans to commence mining operations in 2024 and manage capacity ramp-up throughout 2025.
Cloncurry Operations Hub
The Cloncurry operations hub is strategically located to the CCP’s four open pit deposits including: Great Australia, Orphan Shear, Taipan and Wallace North.
The COH is located 2 kilometres from the township of Cloncurry and provides essential infrastructure, technical systems and support to all of TNC’s project operations. An active oxide heap leach and solvent extraction (SX) processing plant, mine buildings, site administration facilities, workshops, open pit mine facilities, onsite explosive magazines, site storage, water management systems and existing site power supply are located at the COH.
Cloncurry Copper Project – Project Economics
- Mining 4.8Mt of ore over an initial 4.6 year mine life, at a low strip ratio of 4.2, delivering 35kt copper and 29 koz gold contained metal (based on existing JORC reserves)
- Anticipated mine revenue of AU$367 million with free cash flow of AU$111 million, and a pre-tax NPV10 of AU$88 million, demonstrating strong operating economics at US$8,500/t copper price and US$1,850/oz gold price (0.7 AU$:USD exchange rate).
- Payback expected within six months post mining restart, driven by favourable commodity prices and low all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of US$2.65/lb copper.
- Low up front capex of AU$1.5 million leverages existing infrastructure, while peak operating expenditure is estimated at AU$2.2 million.
- Sulphide and oxide ore production – two copper products. copper sulphide (LoM approx. 90 percent) + copper sulphate (LoM approx. 10 percent).
- Mineral concentrate grade 22-26 percent copper (with gold/silver credits).
- Sulphide Ores more than88 percent expected recovery.
- Transitional Ores more than 77 percent expected recovery.
- Very low deleterious elements in mineral concentrate.
Cloncurry Copper Project – Exploration 2024
- CCP expansion and exploration focused on rapid copper-gold-ore source growth.
- With more than 80 prospects located within a 30-kilometre radius of the CCP, TNC is focused on significant expansion and the exploration potential for additional copper-gold-cobalt-silver mineralisation to be brought into the production fold including large-scale company transformative major discoveries.
- Thanks to our successful 2023 Exploration Program we have identified through a systematic approach, and analysis at a mineral system scale, the following new targets:
- Cloncurry Copper Project - eight new drill targets at Greater Australian and Copperhead in new Induced Polarisation.
- Salebury and Rocklands South - Compelling untested geophysical anomalies in historic data.
- Mt Norma- untested surface anomalies and down plunge resource extension targets on mining lease within 30 kilometres of the Cloncurry operations hub.
- Wynberg, Notlor, Marimo Trend and Tanbah limited historic exploration significant copper-gold in surface sampling and drilling, limited testing.
Figure: High priority exploration targets at the CCP
Figures above: Anomalies generated from TNCs 2023 induced polarisation program and structural analysis of the GAM Project.
Mt Oxide Project
The Mt Oxide project hosts the Vero resource of 15.98 Mt @ 1.43 percent copper(measured, indicated and inferred) a Mt Isa style sediment-hosted copper-silver-cobalt system. Analogues include Capricorn copper and Mt Isa copper.
The Vero resource at our Mt Oxide project is our next mine. We are focused on understanding this phenomenally mineralised system.
Mt Oxide’s Vero Resource 2023 exploration program returned outstanding and globally significant grades. The program included our 2023 maiden drilling program across the Vero resource and results showcased the expanding nature of the Vero high-grade ore body.
During 2024, TNC will be exploring multiple, exciting high-priority exploration targets along a 10 kilometres mineralised trend that hosts Vero.
We will also be delivering during 2024 the Vero Resource re-estimation and mining optimisation and feasibility studies.
Vero Resource maiden drilling program
In 2023, TNC completed an initial 12-hole diamond drilling program at Mt Oxide designed to confirm historical high-grade intersections and test the depth and strike extensions to the existing Vero Resource.
2023 Vero resource drilling highlights included (* = Estimated True Width):
MOXD217 returned phenomenal results that placed the drill hole in the top globally ranked copper drill holes of 2023 including :
- 66.50 metres (48.00 metres*) @ 4.95 percent copper, 32.7 g/t silver and 685 ppm cobaltfrom 234 metres.
- 11 metres (8.19 metres*) @ 3.06 percent copper, 34.2 g/t silver and 682 ppm cobalt from 357.50 metres.
- 8.55 metres (8.55 metres*) @ 6.16 percent copper, 45.9 g/t silver and 140 ppm cobalt from 172.50 metres.
MOXD221 intercepted a wide interval of high-grade shallow dipping mineralisation as well as a second deeper intercept, providing indications of rapidly increasing grade and widths of mineralisation to the south including:
- 42.10 metres (41 metres*) @ 1.66 percent copper, 13.5 g/t silver and 1,083 ppm cobalt from 154.90 metres.
- [including] 4 metres (2.24 metres*) @ 7.65 percent copper, 57.3 g/t silver and 1,164 ppm cobalt from 191.20 metres.
MOXD226A returned three key zones of strong mineralisation including a broad interval of 69.95 metres and further intervals of up to 11.19 percent copper.
Highlights include:
- 69.95 metres (42.85 metres*) @ 1.91percent copper, 17.7g/t silver and 675 ppm cobalt from 224.55 metres
- [including] 9.65 metres (5.89 metres*) @ 2.74 percent copper, 24.1g/t silver and 993 ppm cobalt from 239.50 metres
- [including] 18.15 metres (11.07 metres*) @ 3.23 percent copper, 26.8g/t silver and 585 ppm cobalt from 276.35 metres
- 16.75 metres (16.75 metres*) @ 5.30 percent copper, 44- g/t silver and 120 ppm cobalt from 165.25 metres
- [including] 4.65 metres (4.65 metres*) @ 11.19 percent copper, 93.9g/t silver and 136 ppm cobalt from 172.55 metres
Figure: Location of geological and grade composites as well as the updated interpretation of copper grade domains based on the results from MOXD226A
Mt Oxide Discovery Strategy
TNC is committed to unlocking Mt Oxide’s underexplored high-quality targets.
- Mt Oxide lies adjacent to a large crustal scale structure - the Mt Gordon Fault Zone. Splays off this structure (Dorman Fault) host Vero.
- Mt Oxide has evidence of large-scale fluid flow, big mineral system potential.
- Copper-silver-cobalt mineralisation interpreted to have been formed near surface and upper parts are preserved.
- Excellent depth potential of mineralisation in the Mt Oxide project.
- Limited systematic modern exploration outside of the Vero resource.
- Significant opportunity to apply leading-edge mineral exploration to build a larger copper inventory in a well-endowed mineral system.
- More than 10 kilometres trend along Dorman fault zone of intermittently outcropping gossanous / silica breccias, virtually no drilling, surface sampling or effective geophysics.
- Multiple untested targets with significant alteration-mineralisation footprints.
- No application of tried and tested geophysics or systematic surface rock chip geochemistry and mapping.
- Low cost highly effective exploration techniques to filter and prioritise drill targets.
Multiple exciting future exploration programs and high-priority potential targets along 10km long mineralised trend that hosts Vero including:
- Aquila & Mt Gordon
- Ivena North
- Camp Gossans
- Cave Creek
- Big Oxide
Figure: Multiple exciting future exploration programs and high-priority potential targets along the 10-kilometre long mineralised trend that hosts Vero resource’s Mt Oxide project.
Management Team
Ian McAleese - Executive Chairman
Ian McAleese worked as a mine geologist at Mt Isa, Jabiluka and Bougainville for 15 years before moving into copper concentrate marketing on Bougainville. On returning to Australia in 1987, he worked initially as a mining analyst and subsequently as a portfolio manager specialising on investment in mining companies for a number of large investment institutions. McAleese then returned to the mining industry in business development and investor relations roles for a number of coal mining companies, including Macarthur Coal and Whitehaven Coal. After retiring from Whitehaven Coal in late 2020, he joined Duke Exploration as a non-executive director just prior to the Duke Exploration IPO. In December 2022 he became the non-executive chair of True North Copper.
Bevan Jones - Managing Director
Bevan Jones is a seasoned operations officer offering nearly 30 years of experience in mine management across a diverse range of commodities and has a proven track record in directing business improvement initiatives and operational transformation. Jones’ previous roles include chief operating officer at Karora Resources (TSX:KRR), as well as general manager of Gold Fields Limited’s (JSE:GFI) St Ives Gold Mine in WA, where he executed transformative growth strategies and delivered exceptional operational results. Most recently, Jones was the managing director at Brisbane-based Extra Mining Solutions, where he played a leading role in establishing the company focusing on business transformation and operational excellence. Jones gained international operational experience as chief operating officer of BCM Group International in West Africa, general manager of the Wetar Copper Mine in Indonesia and general manager of the Hidden Valley Mine in Papua New Guinea, as well as mining manager of Barrick Gold’s Lumwana Copper Mine in Zambia.
Craig Gouws - Chief Financial Officer
Craig Gouws, a chartered accountant, has extensive Australian and international experience as a CFO and board of director with a demonstrated history of successfully leading financial operations across diverse industries and international markets. Gouws holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Post Graduate Diploma in Accounting from the University of Cape Town and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member in South Africa.
Peter Brown - Chief Operating Officer
Peter Brown has held senior management roles in the resources sector, both domestically and internationally, including recent positions at Round Oak Minerals and Diatreme Resources where he oversaw project development and operations. Brown has diverse experience and an impressive track record that demonstrates his ability to successfully deliver projects and foster positive relationships with all project stakeholders.
He has managed discovery programs for gold, copper and chromite in South America, Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia, including government and community relations. He also drove improvements and provided training in mine geology, resource evaluation and mine technical services at prominent mines such as Mt Muro Gold Mine, George Fisher Mine and Peak Gold Mines. Additionally, Brown played a significant role in reviving abandoned satellite projects at Peak Gold Mines.
Other achievements include successfully re-permitting and constructing the 1-Moz Toka Tindung Gold Mine in Indonesia as director of Indonesian companies and general manager at Archipelago Resources; leading the permitting, engineering redesign and construction of the 0.8-Moz Mt Carlton Gold Mine in Queensland; the successful development of Mt Carlton and Pajingo projects, which contributed to the establishment of Evolution Mining; and recommissioning and developing several mining projects in the Mount Isa and Cloncurry region.
Sven Sewell - Sustainability & Net Zero Manager
Sven Sewell has over 25 years’ experience working in a range of environmental fields, including environmental consulting, environmental regulation and within the industry.
For the 15 years prior to joining TNC, Sewell held senior environmental positions at several operating mines across northern Australia. At those operations, he was generally the most senior environment, responsible for all aspects of permitting, compliance, rehabilitation and general environmental management. Sewell's experience in northern Australian mines includes several new and established gold, uranium and bauxite operations.
Sewell holds a BSc (with honours) in environmental science.
Mark Brown - General Manager, Cloncurry Operations
With more than 30 years of domestic and international mining industry experience, Mark Brown offers a comprehensive skill set grounded in practical resource sector execution and invaluable leadership experience. His career journey has been marked by a commitment to safety, operational excellence, and fostering positive work cultures.
Brown has held a variety of senior leadership operational roles throughout his career, overseeing various aspects of mining operations. He has extensive experience across all mining regulatory and compliance aspects and has expertise in health and safety management including emergency response, crisis management, contractor management, and comprehensive incident investigations.
Michelle Ellis - Cloncurry Projects Exploration Manager
Michelle Ellis retains over 15 years’ mineral exploration, resource and mining experience predominantly in iron-oxide-copper-gold deposits and terrains across South Australia and Northwest Queensland.
Over the past 11 years, she has actively explored a range of commodities and deposit styles throughout the Mount Isa Inlier.
Ellis has an MSc in economic geology, MSc in environmental management and BSc in applied science - geoscience, and is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Rhonda Freeman - Group Manager (Human Resources)
Rhonda Freeman has more than 18 years’ experience attracting top talent, fostering employee development and helping organisations develop safe and supportive work environments. She has worked extensively across the resource sector, including for large national-wide drilling companies.
Freeman has worked for mining companies across a variety of geological settings including brown coal, black coal, uranium, mineral sands and oil & gas. She brings a diverse skill set specific to the resource sector, having worked across all commercial aspects of drilling operations including as an exploration manager.
Oroco Reports US$1.48 Billion After-tax NPV in New PEA for Santo Tomas Copper Project
Oroco Resource (TSXV:OCO,OTCQB:ORRCF) has released an updated preliminary economic assessment (PEA) and resource estimate for the North and South zones of the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project.
Released on Tuesday (August 20), the revised PEA details an after-tax net present value of US$1.48 billion at an 8 percent discount, and an after-tax internal rate of return of 22.2 percent.
Oroco intends to employ a staged approach at Santo Tomas, with throughput of 60,000 metric tons each day in the first year of operation, with that amount rising to 120,000 metric tons daily by the eighth year.
The Mexico-based project will last about 22 years and covers a large area of nearly 9,000 hectares.
Over its entire lifespan, the property is expected to produce around 4.77 billion pounds of payable copper. Building the project will take two years, with an additional year for pre-stripping before mining starts.
Oroco estimates that the project's initial capital costs will come to US$1.1 billion, with another US$1.73 billion needed for ongoing and future costs. Santo Tomas is projected to bring in US$21.52 billion in total revenue over its entire life, with a pre-tax payback period of 2.9 years and a post-tax payback period of 3.8 years from first concentrate production.
In its first seven years of output, Santo Tomas is projected to have an average copper equivalent grade of 0.51 percent, which Oroco said sets it up to be one of the most cost-effective large-scale copper projects worldwide.
“When we completed the initial PEA in December 2023 it was clear there was additional value to be unlocked at Santo Tomas. Upon careful analysis, a staged approach to the mine expansion and a focus on exploiting the higher-grade near surface material in the early years of mining has unlocked a considerable increase in value,” said CEO Richard Lock.
The new resource estimate outlines an indicated resource of 540.6 million metric tons at 0.33 percent copper, along with an inferred resource of 530.3 million metric tons grading 0.31 percent copper.
Mineralization at Santo Tomas is hosted within porphyry-style deposits, and is located near other significant operations, including Jinchuan Group International Resources' (OTC Pink:JGRRF,HKEX:2362) Bahuerachi project.
The company's management team remains focused on optimizing the project’s operational aspects, including potential enhancements in metallurgical recoveries and capital cost reductions.
Market participants reacted positively to the news, with Oroco shares ending Tuesday up 7.14 percent at C$0.38.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Anax Metals: Near-term Copper Producer Targeting Resource Growth, Regional Consolidation Strategy
Anax (ASX:ANX) is a project developer on track to begin producing copper and zinc concentrates from its Whim Creek project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The Whim Creek project is a joint venture of Anax Metals owning 80 percent and JV partner Develop Global (Develop) owning the remaining 20 percent. Anax and Develop have commenced a scoping study to evaluate the potential for treating high-grade oxide/transitional ores from Develop’s wholly owned Sulphur Springs project on the Whim Creek heap.
The Whim Creek DFS (and leaching study) have demonstrated the opportunity for an eight-year mining operation producing copper concentrates, cathodes and valuable byproducts. The operation will generate $410 million in cash flow and deliver an NPV of $270 million with a development capex of $71 million.
Whim Creek, located 120 km from both Port Headland and Karratha on the NW Coastal Highway in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, has a long history of copper production. The project has four main deposits, namely Whim Creek, Mons Cupri, Salt Creek and Evelyn, with structurally controlled, volcanic-hosted massive sulphide style copper-zinc-lead mineralization.
Company Highlights
- Focus remains on delivering near-term copper production, within the next 18 to 24 months, at the Whim Creek copper-zinc project, which will generate in excess of $400 million in free cash flow over an eight-year mine life.
- The company’s growth strategy includes delivering both resource growth and consolidation of copper assets in the Pilbara region through the development of a central processing hub.
- Since completing the DFS last year, Anax has been considering the potential to expand the production capacity of Whim Creek infrastructure beyond 20 kt of copper equivalent per year.
- Capital requirements are anticipated to be low as Anax plans to utilise substantial existing infrastructure and implement preconcentration technology to reduce process capacity requirements.
- The company is currently working with key partners, including Develop Global (ASX:DVP), Greentech Metals (ASX:GRE), and several metal trading groups.
This Anax Metals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Anax Metals (ASX:ANX) to receive an Investor Presentation
Forum Drilling Update, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut
Rick Mazur, President & CEO, stated, "We thank Orano for access to their drill core storage facility for the three deposits at the 133 million pound Kiggavik deposit. Our visit to the Aberdeen project and the Kiggavik core storage area validates our view that we are in an emerging uranium district for unconformity-style uranium deposits akin to the prolific Athabasca Basin."
The Company has entered into Phase Two of its drill program. One drill has moved to the Qavvik deposit and Forum will now focus on a number of other high priority targets on the property for basement-hosted and sandstone-covered unconformity targets The Company's 30-person drill camp and crew have performed well over the summer (Figure 4). Drilling is expected to continue for another four to six weeks.
Rebecca Hunter, Ph.D., P.Geo., Forum's Vice President of Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.
Marketing Agreement
At the request of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") the Company wishes to provide certain disclosure with respect to an advisory agreement (the "Agreement") it has entered into with DS Market Solutions Inc. ("DS Market Solutions"), with effect as of July 1, 2024. DS Market Solutions is an equity trading advisory and liquidity provider located in Mississauga, Ontario. Pursuant to the Agreement DS Market Solutions has agreed to provide the Company with liquidity services (the "Services") in compliance with the provisions of TSXV Policy 3.4, with the object of enhancing market depth and increasing liquidity of the Company's common shares. The Agreement is on a month-by-month basis and provides for remuneration of $5,000 per month, plus applicable taxes. The $5,000 comes from the Company's working capital and DS Market Solutions has confirmed that it uses its own funds and securities in providing the Services and, other than securities used for liquidity purposes, it has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company nor has it any right to acquire same. It has also confirmed that, to the extent needed, DS Market Solutions provides the Services through Canaccord Direct DMA.
Figure 1 The Thelon Basin is a geologic analogue to the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. Orano's uranium deposits are along the same controlling structures as Forum's Tatiggaq deposit and over 20 other targets are present within the project area, which could host additional uranium deposits similar to the Athabasca Basin.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/220526_8742a6a574684a91_003full.jpg
Figure 2 Review of Andrew Lake uranium deposit core at the Kiggavik Core Storage Facility.
From left to right, Peter Wollenberg, Forum Geological Advisor; Brian Christie, Forum Director; Rebecca Hunter, Forum Vice President, Exploration.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/220526_fig2forumenergy.jpg
Figure 3 Tatiggaq gravity anomaly, 2023 drill holes and 2024 Phase One drilling to the west-southwest and the east-northeast along the Tatiggaq Fault. Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) modelled sub-parallel east-northeast-trending faults have also been targeted.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/220526_8742a6a574684a91_005full.jpg
Figure 4 Forum's newly-constructed 30-person drill camp located on Aberdeen Lake at the western end of the property.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/220526_8742a6a574684a91_006full.jpg
About Forum Energy Metals
Forum Energy Metals Corp.(TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Forward-Looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Forum's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the historical data, the work expenditure commitments; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund future exploration or development programs; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; changes commodity prices, litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or an inability to obtain permits required in connection with maintaining or advancing its exploration projects.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information contact:
Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/220526
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Anax Metals Limited
Investor Insight
Anax Metals is an ASX-listed exploration company looking to develop its copper assets in the Pilbara Region of Australia. It has important joint ventures and partnerships that can facilitate the execution of a strategic processing hub to offer a compelling investor value proposition.
Overview
Anax (ASX:ANX) is a project developer that is on track to begin producing copper and zinc concentrates from its flagship Whim Creek project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The project is 80 percent owned by Anax, with JV partner Develop Global (Develop) owning the remaining 20 percent. The Whim Creek DFS (and leaching study) have demonstrated the opportunity for an eight-year mining operation producing copper concentrates, cathodes and valuable byproducts. The operation will generate $410 million in cash flow and deliver an NPV of $270 million with a development capex of $71 million.
The company believes its growth potential lies both in expanding the mineral resources across the project’s four deposits and a consolidation strategy that includes a processing hub with a concentrator and heap leach at Whim Creek. Benefits from the consolidation include delivering economies of scale with processing flexibility to treat ores from regional orebodies. The permitted infrastructure is ideally located and suited to becoming the Pilbara-processing hub.,
Anax and Develop have commenced a scoping study to evaluate the potential for treating high-grade oxide/transitional ores from Develop’s wholly owned Sulphur Springs project on the Whim Creek heap.
During the second quarter of 2024, Anax and GreenTech Metals announced they had signed a non-binding and non-exclusive memorandum of understanding to assess the potential to treat mined material from GreenTech’s base metal assets, with a focus on the open-pittable Whundo deposit.
Whim Creek Pit
Since acquiring the project in 2020, Anax has increased its contained metal resource inventory by over 57 percent. At the end of the second quarter of 2024, Anax signed a contract with drilling company Topdrill for up to 1,700 metres of diamond drilling. Diamond drill rigs have been mobilized at site with the primary goal of testing the down-plunge extensions of the high-grade copper zones at the Evelyn deposit. Previous drilling intersected 13 m @ 4.46 percent copper, 3.10 percent zinc, 45 g/t silver and 1.61 g/t gold from 204 m. Evelyn remains open down plunge with lots of expansion potential.
Company Highlights
- Focus remains on delivering near-term copper production, within the next 18 to 24 months, at the Whim Creek copper-zinc project, which will generate in excess of $400 million in free cash flow over an eight-year mine life.
- The company’s growth strategy includes delivering both resource growth and consolidation of copper assets in the Pilbara region through the development of a central processing hub.
- Since completing the DFS last year, Anax has been considering the potential to expand the production capacity of Whim Creek infrastructure beyond 20 kt of copper equivalent per year.
- Capital requirements are anticipated to be low as Anax plans to utilise substantial existing infrastructure and implement preconcentration technology to reduce process capacity requirements.
- The company is currently working with key partners, including Develop Global (ASX:DVP), Greentech Metals (ASX:GRE), and several metal trading groups.
Whim Creek Copper Zinc ProjectWhim Creek is located 120 km from both Port Headland and Karratha on the NW Coastal Highway in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The project has a long history of copper production with existing infrastructure that includes dams, haul roads, offices, workshops and a dedicated gas spur line to site. The project is currently being developed as a joint venture (80/20) between Anax Metals and Develop Global. The project has four main deposits, namely Whim Creek, Mons Cupri, Salt Creek and Evelyn, with structurally controlled, volcanic-hosted massive sulphide style copper-zinc-lead mineralization.
Production – Concentrator and Heap Leach
Since completing the definitive feasibility study in 2023, Anax has promoted Whim Creek as a regional processing hub, with potential for an expanded production capacity in excess of 20 kt copper equivalent. Highlights of the technical report include FCF generation of $410 million over an eight-year mine life. Processing would be predominantly through the planned concentrator. Heap leaching is anticipated to begin in the second year of production.
A processing hub with sorting, concentrator and heap leach facilities
The company believes the project will also provide a processing solution for surrounding projects located within trucking distance of Anax’s processing facility. Longer term, Anax plans to establish a Pilbara Base Metal Alliance to facilitate collaboration with other base metal projects in the region.
Exploration
The project exploration tenure is located in the highly prospective Archean granite-greenstones of the Pilbara region, encompassing the width of the Whim Creek Greenstone Belt. Near mine extensions to known copper-zinc-lead VMS resources remain underexplored with potential at Mons Cupri South for the discovery of a new intact Mons Cupri-sized deposit. VMS-style alteration and mineralisation have been intersected over 1km. The two satellite deposits at Salt Creek and Evelyn have excellent down plunge and strike potential for blind massive sulphide shoots and drilling is under way at Evelyn.
Management Team
Phillip Jackson – Chairman
A barrister and solicitor with significant legal and international corporate experience, Phillip Jackson specialises in commercial and contract law, mining and energy law and corporate governance. He has been a director and chairman of a number of ASX and AIM listed minerals companies.
Geoff Laing – Managing Director
Geoff Laing is a chemical engineer with 30 years in mining and project development. He has been involved in the exploration and junior mining sector for the last 15 years, taking on corporate and advisory roles. He was a key player in Exco Resources’ divestment of a substantial copper asset for $175 million to Xstrata Copper, and as managing director, he delivered the successful takeover of the company by WH Sol Pattinson.
Peter Cordin – Non-executive Director
Peter Cordin is a civil engineer with over 45 years' global experience in mining and exploration, both at operational and senior management levels. He has direct experience in the construction and management of diamond and gold operations in Australia, Fenno-Scandinavia and Indonesia.
Phil Warren – Non-executive Director
Phil Warren is a chartered accountant with over 25 years’ experience in board governance, corporate advisory and capital raising advice. Warren has spent a number of years working overseas for major international investment banks. He is currently a non-executive director of ASX listed companies, including Family Zone Cyber Safety, Narryer Metals, Killi Resource and Rent.com.au. He was a founding director of Cassini Resources, which was subsequently acquired by Oz Minerals.
Jenine Owen – Chief Financial Officer
Jenine Owen joined Anax in 2020, where she is responsible for corporate risk management, financial management and financial reporting. She is a chartered accountant with extensive finance and commercial experience, including several CFO roles in ASX listed entities. Having started her career with Deloitte (Zimbabwe) in the external assurance division, she moved to London in 1999 where she held various finance and governance roles before settling in Australia in 2008. Prior to joining Anax, Owen was CFO at Predictive Discovery (ASX:PDI).
Chinalco Considering US$2 Billion Stake in Philippines' Tampakan Copper-Gold Project
Aluminum Corporation of China (Chinalco) (SHA:601600) is exploring the acquisition of a sizable stake in Indophil Resources Phils., which owns the Tampakan copper-gold project in Mindanao, Philippines.
The Tampakan project, spanning approximately 10,000 hectares in South Cotabato, is estimated to contain 15 million metric tons of copper and 17.6 million ounces of gold. It has a projected mine life of over 40 years.
The asset is expected to become the largest mine in the Philippines upon its projected startup in 2026.
According to an August 16 Bloomberg article, the potential investment, valued at about US$2 billion, aligns with Chinalco’s strategy of expanding its global mining footprint. Chinalco, which is China’s largest state-owned producer of aluminum, has previously invested in various mining operations, including projects located in Guinea and Peru.
The Sy family, a prominent economic force in the Philippines, is the Tampakan project's majority shareholder.
The family controls a significant portion of mining assets through its conglomerate, SM Investments. It also holds a minority stake in Atlas Consolidated Mining & Development, which operates a copper mine in Cebu.
Chinalco's involvement could provide financial stability for Tampakan, which has faced multiple delays since its discovery three decades ago. Regulatory challenges, including a ban on open-pit mining in the Philippines, have impeded progress, with Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) exiting in 2015 due to these difficulties.
While the ban was lifted in 2021, the project’s development has still been slow. However, the Philippine government under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is now focusing on revitalizing the mining sector to support economic growth.
Still, ongoing discussions surrounding Chinalco's involvement in Tampakan are sensitive, and could be affected by geopolitical issues, notably tensions between China and the Philippines over the South China Sea.
At this point, neither Chinalco nor Indophil has confirmed the specifics of the deal. Sagittarius Mines, which is owned by Indophil and is the developer of Tampakan, has also not commented.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Nifty Heap Leach Mineral Resource Estimate
Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (Cyprium) is pleased to announce the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the existing above-surface material stacked on the heap leach pads at the Nifty Copper Mine (Nifty) in Western Australia.
Highlights include:
- Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 12.7 million tonnes grading 0.43% Cu for contained copper of 54,050 tonnes
- 2021 sonic drill campaign incorporated into drill database
- Potential for further upside as drill data does not extend to the bottom of the material on the heap leach pads
“This is back-to-basics execution,” said Cyprium Executive Chair, Matt Fifield. “Restarting the cathode plant is the next logical step for Cyprium’s new management team and the first phase of Nifty’s redevelopment. To move towards operations, we need comprehensive and up to date resource information. Our team produced this MRE by going back to first principles, organising and incorporating all prior existing data, and including new analysis from the 2021 sonic drill program. The result is the first updated MRE since 2015 for the unrecovered copper on Nifty’s heap leach pads. It’s a strong foundation on which we can build our forward plans.”
The 2024 Heap Leach MRE defines an indicated and inferred copper resource containing approx. 54,000 tonnes of copper that is supported to JORC standards through drilling information – see Table 1 below. A review of historic production data indicates that there is substantial potential resource upside from unsampled stockpiled material. This unsampled material is not able to be supported through drilling information as all drill holes were halted short of the pads to maintain the integrity of the pad and liner.
The 2024 MRE incorporates new data from a 2021 sonic drill program which was run in support of previous feasibility studies. Analysis of samples obtained from the sonic program have supported important metallurgical inputs on the drilled resource.
Table 1 – MEC August 2024 Nifty Heap Leach Mineral Resource Estimate by Resource Category.Notes: zero Cu ppm cutoff grade, no top cut applied, numbers are rounded and may not add
The 2024 Heap Leach MRE is the first update of an MRE on this material since 2015. The mineral resource in Table 1 represents the portion of the stockpile that was estimated from drill data in accordance with the JORC (2012) code.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Cyprium Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest News
True North Copper Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.