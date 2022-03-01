Pharmaceutical Investing News
Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that Dr. Julie L. Gerberding, chief patient officer and executive vice president, population health and sustainability, will be retiring from Merck in May 2022. Earlier today, the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health announced that Dr. Gerberding will become CEO of the FNIH on May 16. “Julie’s accomplishments during her 12 years ...

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that Dr. Julie L. Gerberding, chief patient officer and executive vice president, population health and sustainability, will be retiring from Merck in May 2022. Earlier today, the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH) announced that Dr. Gerberding will become CEO of the FNIH on May 16.

"Julie's accomplishments during her 12 years with Merck will have an impact on our company, our communities and the patients we serve that extends well beyond her tenure with us," said Robert M. Davis, chief executive officer and president, Merck. "Julie embraced and embodied Merck's commitment to patients and to our purpose to save and improve lives. Julie has been instrumental in developing our environmental, social and governance strategy, which will enable Merck to continue our exemplary legacy of being a force for good in the world. I am grateful to her for her leadership and for her many contributions to our company and global health."

About Merck

For over 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives. We demonstrate our commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter Facebook Instagram YouTube and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (the "company") includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC's Internet site ( www.sec.gov ).

Media:

Melissa Moody
(215) 407-3536

Johanna Herrmann
(617) 216-6029

Investors:

Peter Dannenbaum
(908) 740-1037

Steve Graziano
(908) 740-6582

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Merck MRK Pharmaceutical Investing
MRK
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Announces Grant to Investigator Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health

Highlights:

  • Grant awarded to Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, Principal Investigator of the Phase I/IIa combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (by Merck) in advanced breast cancer at Thomas Jefferson University.
  • Merck to provide KEYTRUDA® for use in the combination study.
  • The Investigator Grant validates and will build on the encouraging preliminary data from BriaCell’s combination study of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® (Link).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, today announced that Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, a board-certified medical oncologist and recognized expert in breast cancer treatment at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, PA, has been selected to receive support from the Merck Investigator Studies Program (“MISP”). The Investigator Grant is a highly coveted award granted by Merck & Co., Inc. (“Merck”) (NYSE: MRK) to leading investigators with highly innovative clinical studies.

Keep reading... Show less

Merck Announces Q4 and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

Merck (NYSE:MRK) reported quarterly worldwide sales at US$11.9 billion in Q4 in its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 and its full fiscal 2019 year.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading... Show less
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell’s Clinical Data Accepted to be Presented at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology 2020 in Boston

Safety and early efficacy data to be presented from clinical trial of Bria-IMT™ in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in advanced breast cancer:

  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®; by Merck & Co., Inc.);
  • Bria-IMT™ in combination with INCMGA00012 (by Incyte Corporation).

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to announce that the data of its clinical studies with its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, will be presented the at the Annual Symposium of Society of Surgical Oncology (SSO) 2020 – International Conference on Surgical Cancer Care taking place March 25-28 in Boston, MA.

Keep reading... Show less
OTC:BCTXF

BriaCell Invited to Present at Mount Sinai’s Frontiers in Academic Pathology Symposium at The New York Academy of Medicine

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announced today that it will present at the “Frontiers in Academic Pathology” symposium, hosted by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, to be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at The New York Academy of Medicine, 1216 Fifth Avenue in New York. The symposium focus will include molecular biomarkers, experimental diagnostics and liquid biopsies, all of which factor heavily in the development of BriaCell’s companion diagnostics under development, including BriaCell’s HLA-matching hypothesis and recently-announced Grade I/II biomarkers.

Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO, will be presenting BriaCell’s unique and effective immunotherapy approach at the conference, focusing on the biomarkers noted to date in determining clinical benefit in advanced stage breast cancer.

Keep reading... Show less
BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

BriaCell Provides Update on Remarkable Responder

Highlights:

  • Patient initially identified September 19, 2019 as a Remarkable Responder;
  • Patient has continued to experience a highly remarkable reduction in tumors that had metastasized to areas outside of the breasts;
  • A metastasized tumor behind the left eye orbital region, which had pushed the eye forward from the skull, has now completely disappeared;
  • Prior to BriaCell’s treatment, patient had failed prior regimens with 16 agents (13 chemotherapy and 3 hormonal);
  • Patient remains on BriaCell’s treatment.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, is pleased to provide an update on the previously-announced (Link) top responder (“Remarkable Responder”) in the combination study of its lead candidate, Bria-IMT™, with Incyte’s INCMGA00012, a PD-1 inhibitor.

Keep reading... Show less

Phase 3 CLOVER Trial for Pfizer's Investigational Clostridioides Difficile Vaccine Indicates Strong Potential Effect in Reducing Duration and Severity of Disease Based on Secondary Endpoints

  • Pre-specified secondary endpoint showed 0-11 vaccine to placebo case split for medically attended C. difficile infection (CDI), corresponding to 100% vaccine efficacy
  • Median CDI duration was 1 versus 4 days and mean duration was 3 versus 16 days comparing vaccine to placebo, corresponding to a 75% and 80% reduction in disease episode, respectively, in vaccinated people
  • Vaccine was very well tolerated and showed a favorable safety profile
  • Trial did not meet its pre-specified primary endpoint of prevention of primary CDI, however, for all CDI cases recorded at 14 days post dose 3, vaccine efficacy was 49%, 47% and 31% up to 12 months, 24 months and at final analysis, respectively
  • Company evaluating next steps for C. difficile vaccine program in coordination with regulatory agencies

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) today announced results from the CLOVER trial ( CLO stridium difficile V accine E fficacy T R ial), a pivotal Phase 3 study evaluating its Clostridioides difficile ( C. difficile ) vaccine candidate (PF-06425090) in the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI). Initial analyses of two protocol defined secondary endpoints indicated a highly favorable benefit in reducing CDI severity and 100% vaccine efficacy in preventing medically attended CDI, although the trial did not meet its pre-specified primary endpoint of prevention of primary CDI. Safety reviews indicated that the investigational vaccine was safe and well tolerated.

"We are encouraged by the promising potential benefit observed against more severe C. difficile infection, as a large portion of cases lead to extended diarrhea episodes that can require hospitalization," said Kathrin U. Jansen, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Head of Vaccine Research & Development, Pfizer. "We will evaluate next steps for our program in coordination with regulatory agencies. We are grateful to everyone who made the CLOVER study possible, including the study investigators and the trial participants for their contribution to this important research."

Keep reading... Show less

Biohaven and Pfizer Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for Migraine Treatment

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted a positive opinion for rimegepant, a calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist, recommending the 75 mg dose of rimegepant (available as an orally dissolving tablet) for marketing authorization for both the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults and the preventive treatment of episodic migraine in adults who have at least four migraine attacks per month.

Keep reading... Show less

KEYTRUDA® Plus LENVIMA® Approved in Japan for Radically Unresectable or Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma

Results From CLEAR/KEYNOTE-581 Showed KEYTRUDA Plus LENVIMA Significantly Reduced the Risk of Disease Progression or Death by 61%, With a Median Progression-Free Survival of Nearly Two Years Versus Nine Months for Sunitinib

KEYTRUDA Plus LENVIMA Now Approved in Japan for Two Types of Cancer

Keep reading... Show less

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Establishes 2022 Guidance and Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS and other financial measures. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" below.

Keep reading... Show less

Merck Shares Environmental, Social & Governance Priorities and Strategy

Leadership to Outline Merck's Vision to Drive Long-Term Business Value through ESG

Virtual Investor Event to Begin at 10:00 a.m. EST

Keep reading... Show less

Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Keynote Presentation at Healthcare Conference

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) invites investors and the general public to view and listen to a webcast of a keynote presentation by Lidia Fonseca, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Executive Vice President, at the Truist Securities Life Sciences AI Symposium - Biotech & Tools on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

To view and listen to the webcast, visit our web site at www.pfizer.com/investors . Information on accessing and registering for the webcast will be available at www.pfizer.com/investors beginning today.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×