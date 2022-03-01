Merck known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that Dr. Julie L. Gerberding, chief patient officer and executive vice president, population health and sustainability, will be retiring from Merck in May 2022. Earlier today, the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health announced that Dr. Gerberding will become CEO of the FNIH on May 16. “Julie’s accomplishments during her 12 years ...

