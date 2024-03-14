Diamond Drilling Commences at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Marvel Completes Drilling at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, North of Quebec City

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Trading Halt

Brightstar Completes Maiden Gold Pour

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Europe’s Push For EV Rides The Way For The Future

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Trinex Minerals

Diamond Drilling Commences at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project

Trinex Minerals Limited (ASX: TX3) (Trinex Minerals or the Company) is pleased to announce that the winter 2024 diamond drilling program at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project in Northern Saskatchewan has commenced (Figure 1).

Key Points:

  • Diamond drilling has commenced at the high-priority Airstrip Prospect in the northern part of the Gibbons Creek Project.
  • Six target areas will be tested for a total drilling program of around 1,200m.
  • Trinex is well funded to expand on the current drilling program having over $4 million in cash
  • Trinex Minerals has an option to acquire an initial 51% interest in the highly prospective Gibbons Creek Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, with the potential to increase to a 75% interest.
The drilling program will be managed by ALX Resources (TSXV:AL) which currently owns 100% of the project, and is designed to test a number of targets at the high-priority Airstrip Prospect (Airstrip), near the community of Stony Rapids, where a combination of geophysical and geochemical anomalism from data acquired in 2023 along with anomalous uranium mineralisation in historic drillholes has generated the targets (Figure 2).

It is expected that the drilling will take several weeks to complete with downhole gamma logging being completed at the end of each hole. Proximity to the community and infrastructure of Stony Rapids adds greatly to the efficiency of the exploration program and the Company is well funded to enable expansion and/or extension of the drilling program should results justify this. Assay results are expected to be available approximately six weeks after the completion of drilling.

Following the completion of this drilling program, Trinex Minerals will assume Exploration Management of the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project and anticipate utilising Dahrouge Geological Consulting to carry out much of the on-ground exploration from this point.

Trinex Minerals’ Managing Director, Will Dix, commented:

“It has been a quick progression for Trinex from first seeing the data to working through the deal and now to drilling our first holes at Gibbons Creek. The Athabasca Basin is a highly prospective uranium jurisdiction, and we are excited to put a few holes into the priority target at the Airstrip Prospect.

"Following the completion of this drill campaign, Trinex will assume exploration control of the Project and we will look to expand exploration activities outwards across the other priority targets identified. I look forward to updating the market with the results of this diamond drill program as they become available.”

Gibbons Creek Uranium Project – Background and 2024 Winter Drilling Program

The Gibbons Creek Uranium Project (Gibbons Creek or the Project) comprises eight mineral dispositions covering an area of 139km2. The Project is located on the northern flank of the highly prospective Athabasca Basin in Northern Saskatchewan, home to all of Canada’s operating uranium mines and mills (see Figure 1).

Gibbons Creek has an exploration permit held by ALX, which is valid until October 2025. The permit allows for up to 20 diamond drill holes totalling approximately 5,000m, along with ground-based geophysics, prospecting, and geochemical sampling. Access to Gibbons Creek is via roads and trails that lead from the community of Stony Rapids, SK, which is connected to all-weather Highway 905, thereby creating flexibility for either summer or winter exploration programs. Stony Rapids has readily available fuel, supplies and accommodations for field personnel, and an airport with daily flights to cities and towns in southern Saskatchewan.

A comprehensive review of Gibbons Creek historical exploration data was carried out by ALX and has integrated that information with the high-resolution magnetic and SGH geochemical surveys completed in November 2023. The historical data and the results of ground surveys carried out by ALX on the 2023 exploration grid show important characteristics of the Project’s potential to host uranium mineralisation. This is demonstrated by the mineralisation found in ALX’s 2015 drillhole GC15-03 (0.13% U3O8 over 0.23 metres from 107.67 metres to 107.90 metres) and in Eldorado Nuclear’s 1979 drillhole GC-15 (0.179% U3O8 over 0.13 metres from 134.11 to 134.24 metres) (see Figure 2).

Figure 1 – Athabasca Basin showing the location of the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project and existing uranium mines and deposits.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Trinex Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:tx3trinex minerals limiteduranium investingUranium Investing
The Conversation (0)

Ur-Energy Announces Decision to Build Out Shirley Basin Mine

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce the decision to build out our wholly owned, fully permitted and licensed Shirley Basin Project in Carbon County, Wyoming

This decision was based on our growing uranium sales contract book, a strong uranium market price, and an expectation of growing demand for uranium as nations increasingly move toward clean nuclear power.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Michael Collins, CEO of Nuclear Fuels

Nuclear Fuels CEO Touts Kaycee Uranium Project’s Low-impact, Near-term Production Potential

A highly prospective uranium project with a relatively shorter path to production — these factors make Nuclear Fuels (CSE:NF) a compelling investment opportunity, according to the company’s CEO, Michael Collins.

“We are an exploration (company), but we've got a top-tier project in Kaycee, and we can have a window to production in the relative medium term,” Collins told the Investing News Network in an interview at this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada convention in Toronto.

“We're top of the heap, I think, and we should really benefit and benefit early and quickly with that in terms of our share price.”

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Vice President of Exploration and Development Guillermo Pensado

Blue Sky Uranium Gears Up for Amarillo Project PFS, CEO Says

Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK,OTCQB:BKUCF,FWB:MAL2) announced a positive preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Ivana uranium-vanadium deposit at the Amarillo Grande project in Rio Negro, Argentina.

Guillermo Pensado, the company’s vice president of exploration and development, said Blue Sky is determined to advance the project to the prefeasibility (PFS) stage.

“By now we have 148 holes. But if you see the amount of meters with it, they represent 11,000. Because the average depth is only 15 meters. From the operational costs, it's very easy to move forward into that day," he said.

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Announces Discovery of New Intense Mineralization in Greenfields Discovery 3.5 Kilometers from Arrow

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the discovery of new intense uranium mineralization on its 100% owned SW2 Property, 3.5 kilometers (km) east of NexGen's world-class Arrow Deposit (Figure 1). The new mineralized occurrence in RK-24-183 is located on a previously untested conductor segment of Patterson Corridor East ("PCE"). Localized uranium mineralization was intersected for 19.8 meters (m) between 347.7 and 367.5 m with peaks up to >61,000 counts per second (cps)*. Exploration is predominantly open in all directions including over 1.5 km along strike (Figures 2 and 3).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toro Energy

Significant Expansion of Stated Resources at Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede Deposits Boosts Value of Wiluna Uranium Project

Rapidly improving market leads Toro to lower the cut-off grade and expand the stated uranium (U3O8) and vanadium (V2O5) resources at the Lake Way and Centipede-Millipede Deposits by up to 25% U3O8.

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to announce that the Company has decided to expand the stated uranium (as U3O8) and vanadium (as V2O5) resources at both the Centipede-Millipede and Lake Way uranium-vanadium (U-V) deposits (Figure 1) by reducing the stated U3O8 and V2O5 resource cut-off grades at these two deposits to 100ppm from 200ppm.

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy Executive Director Bruce Lane

GTI Energy Eyes Resource Upgrade with New Drilling Program, Exec Says

GTI Energy (ASX:GTR) is gearing up for a new drilling program in July at its Lo Herma project, with the goal of a resource of upgrade and a potential prefeasibility study, according to Bruce Lane, the company’s executive director.

“We did a bit of drilling at the end of last year just to validate the historical data. And that was very successful and helped us to understand some of the opportunities and exploration both at depth and along trend,” he said.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Entitlement Issue Prospectus

Significant Expansion of the Arkun Strategic and Battery Metals Project, WA

BP8 to Expand Seaweed R&D Activities into Essential Mineral Extraction Utilising AI Search Technology; Carbon Credits

Updated Nifty Mineral Resource Estimate Reaches 1 Million Tonnes Contained Copper

Related News

Resource Investing

Entitlement Issue Prospectus

Gold Investing

Significant Expansion of the Arkun Strategic and Battery Metals Project, WA

Copper Investing

Updated Nifty Mineral Resource Estimate Reaches 1 Million Tonnes Contained Copper

rare earth investing

Rock Chip Assays up to 6.2% Li2O from Initial Reconnaissance

Battery Metals Investing

Lithium ION Energy Announces Debt Settlement and Grant of Stock Options

Base Metals Investing

Falcon Hires Centreline for Great Burnt Drilling

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery to begin the 2024 Exploration Program on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

×