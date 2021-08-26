Blackstone Appoints Major Korean Bank as Debt Advisors for the Ta Khoa Project

Blackstone Minerals (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of leading independent advisors to arrange debt financing for the development of the Company’s vertically integrated Ta Khoa Nickel- Copper – PGE Project and Downstream Refinery Project (Ta Khoa Project). The Korea Development Bank (KDB) and BurnVoir Corporate Finance (BurnVoir) will act jointly …









Blackstone Minerals (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of leading independent advisors to arrange debt financing for the development of the Company’s vertically integrated Ta Khoa Nickel- Copper – PGE Project and Downstream Refinery Project (Ta Khoa Project).

The Korea Development Bank (KDB) and BurnVoir Corporate Finance (BurnVoir) will act jointly and in collaboration with Blackstone to secure an attractive, flexible funding package for the development of the Ta Khoa Project.

Blackstone Mineralslackstone Minerals‘ Managing Director Scott Williamson commented: “KDB and BurnVoir bring their respective strengths across the lithium-ion battery value chain, including strong relationships with potential customers of the Ta Khoa Downstream Refinery. Both KDB and BurnVoir have extensive experience in arranging development funding for quality projects, and their involvement in the Ta Khoa Project is an endorsement of Blackstone’s strategy and ability to execute.”

“KDB and BurnVoir will work closely with Blackstone to arrange finance on competitive terms to support our integrated development strategy. Both KDB and BurnVoir will work collaboratively with Blackstone to ensure that ongoing feasibility work is completed to the highest standard and withstands the rigour of independent due diligence. Importantly, financing will be achieved with alignment to the standards set within the Equator Principals and Blackstone’s own sustainability objectives.”

About Korea Development Bank

Established in 1954, the Korea Development Bank is a 100% government-owned policy bank providing strong financial support to clients developing infrastructure projects. Over the last decade KDB has developed a global project finance footprint and has successfully led and closed energy and infrastructure project financings internationally. KDB has strong relationships and co-works with major global project finance institutions including Multilateral Agencies, ECA’s and peers, having provided project finance services to international developers including Hyundai, Samsung, SK, Posco and Hanwha.

About BurnVoir Corporate Finance

BurnVoir Corporate Finance is a leading independent Australian investment and advisory house with extensive experience and strong track record in arranging finance across the energy, resources and infrastructure sectors. Details on BurnVoir can be found at burnvoir.com.au.

BurnVoir has arranged finance for a number of battery metals projects in recent years, including for Pilbara Minerals Limited (Pilgangoora Project, lithium) and A$1.1 billion in debt facilities for IGO’s recent acquisition of an interest in the Greenbushes Lithium Mine and the Kwinana Lithium Hydroxide Refinery.

Click here for the full ASX release.