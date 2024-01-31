Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cyprium Metals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) (CYM, Cyprium or the Company) provides the following overview of the Company’s activities for the quarter.

Highlights

  • Restart Feasibility and resource update for Nifty targeted for completion in Q1 2024.
  • Various feasibility study programs on the larger Integrated Open Pit Study commenced during the quarter including:
    • Mineral Resource update
    • Geotechnical and infill drilling
    • Optimisation and mine planning
    • Concentrator refurbishment assessment
  • Further feasibility work streams in process to provide a path to early production of copper.
  • Technical management team strengthened - senior processing/metallurgical and mining engineering executives appointed.
  • Mr Ross Bhappu, appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr Bhappu currently serves as a Senior Strategic Advisory Partner at Resource Capital Funds (RCF), and previously served as RCF’s Head of Private Equity Funds.
  • Cost and productivity assessments were initiated during the quarter and the governance process strengthened.

Clive Donner, Managing Director commented:

"We have accomplished a lot in the past quarter and I am very excited by the potential opportunities we are uncovering as we progress our restart plans. Our focus during the quarter was to transition the company as quickly as possible to the proposed restart strategy of the larger integrated pit. This involved the early integration of the new management team into the various work streams and the formal engagement of MEC Mining to provide external capability to assist us in undertaking the resource update, geotechnical and mine planning work streams. The revised board has been very active and helpful in assisting the company with its short-term goals and I am very pleased with the sense of urgency displayed by the management team to advance all the work streams. Our existing agglomerated heap leach pads at Nifty continue to generate substantial copper in pregnant leach solution. Accordingly, we are reviewing all the opportunities available to us to commence early copper production including the potential to generate early revenue from these heaps using existing SX-EW facilities in a scaled down capacity.

Substantially all of the required technical data has now been catalogued into an orderly form and all key consultants have been engaged to support the various aspects of the restart feasibility studies. The refurbishment of the concentrator and associated infrastructure remains our key focus in order to deliver copper production as early as possible. Following a positive outcome of the feasibility work, the Company plans to work toward the delivery of a DFS during the year.

As part of the management and strategy transition during the quarter, we implemented a review of our governance processes, site management costs and productivity. Additionally, site clean-up activities identified a number of non-core assets and AUD0.73 million was sold during the quarter.

We believe we have 3 very high-quality projects all in a tier 1 jurisdiction and at varying stages of development. The shorter-term corporate objective is to refine the execution pathway that best fits with the scale of these assets and the size of our balance sheet.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Cyprium Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

CYM:AU
Cyprium Metals
Cyprium Metals Limited

Cyprium Metals


Cyprium Metals

Cyprium Metals Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) provides the following overview of the Company's activities.

Nifty Strategy

The Company's priority is to restart the Nifty operation with lower capital intensity and lower risk by developing a large-scale open pit mine utilising the extensive sunk capital infrastructure.

The Nifty development strategy currently includes the integration of a Copper oxide starter open pit operation that will be complemented by the larger scale sulphide open pit, which together is expected to provide a significant +15-year mine life based on +900,000 tonne contained copper mineral resource. Nifty's prospectivity is excellent and the mineral inventory is relatively shallow, is open along strike in multiple directions and at depth, giving good potential to increase the current resource endowment.

Cyprium's other exploration assets at Maroochydore and in the Murchison represent an attractive portfolio of exploration projects that will be assessed and reviewed for additional expenditure along with the commencement of the development of Nifty. These projects, together with Nifty, contain more than 1.6 million tonnes of contained copper.

Highlights

- Company's priority is to restart the Nifty operations with lower capital intensity and lower risk by developing a large-scale open pit mine utilising the extensive sunk capital infrastructure

- $24M Placement to Sophisticated and Institutional Investors Completed

- $5M Entitlement Offer closed oversubscribed raising $7.6M from book build and shareholder demand

- Placement received significant demand from numerous new and existing high quality domestic and offshore institutions, family offices and private equity investors

- Investor support for the Equity Raising provides a strong endorsement of Cyprium's strategy to restart the Nifty operation as a long-life large scale open pit mine

- Mr Clive Donner, an experienced mining industry executive, appointed as Managing Director

- Leading private equity firm Pacific Road Capital Management (PRCM) now has a 17% relevant interest in the Company

- Mr Matt Fifield, Managing Director of PRCM, appointed to the Board as Interim Chair

- Reinstatement to Official Quotation following the confirmation from ASX of the satisfaction of certain conditions for reinstatement to quotation

Clive Donner, Managing Director commented:

"The Company is now adequately funded to progress the technical studies necessary to build an integrated mining development plan that encompasses both the oxide and substantial sulphide resources at Nifty. The Company anticipates being able to release a feasibility study during the first half of calendar 2024.

Through this additional work we expect to demonstrate a significantly larger scale and longer life project than the previous Oxide Restart Project alone. Experienced mining industry professionals are being selectively recruited to the board and management team to ensure the Nifty integrated open pit technical studies deliver the right results for shareholders."

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9N77OMK4



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cyprium Metals

Cyprium Metals Ltd Management Update and Change of Company Secretary

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) advises that Wayne Apted has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, effective today. The Board wishes to thank Mr Apted for his considerable efforts and contribution to the growth of Cyprium since 2019 and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

The Company's Group Financial Controller, Manu Trivedi will serve as the Company's interim CFO until a suitable replacement is found.

David Hwang has been appointed Company Secretary of the Company, effective immediately. For the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 12.6, Mr David Hwang, Company Secretary, is the person responsible for communications with the ASX in relation to ASX Listing Rule matters.

David is a corporate lawyer, company secretary and advisor to Boards and management of pre-IPO and ASX listed entities. David regularly advises emerging and listed entities across a range of compliance, legal, governance and strategic matters. David is the Managing Director of Confidant Partners, which provides ASX compliance, company secretarial and Board advisory services. Prior to this, David was a senior executive at a leading integrated technology solutions and professional services provider, where he led Australia's largest outsourced company secretarial and legal team.



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cyprium Metals Ltd

Cyprium Metals Ltd Entitlement Offer Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to advise that it has executed a Shortfall Agreement with Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund II, LP (Nebari) to take $500,000 of the shortfall under the $5,000,000 Entitlement Offer which closes on 7 September 2023 (also refer to CYM ASX release dated 14 August 2023, "Lodgement of Prospectus").

Under the Shortfall Agreement, Nebari has agreed to subscribe for $500,000 worth of Shares (being 12,500,000 Shares at an issue price of $0.04 per Share (with free attaching 1:2 Options at $0.06 per option) pursuant to the Shortfall Offer (Shortfall Shares).

In addition, the Board has received interest to take a substantial portion of the shortfall (if any). Shareholders as at the Record Date (18 August 2023) can apply for their pro rata entitlements and top up allocations directly through CYM's share registry, Automic. Please visit:
https://investor.automic.com.au/

Management Comment

Clive Donner, proposed Managing Director commented:

"We are very pleased to have our financier, Nebari, a highly respected and experienced financier of mining projects globally, subscribing for $500,000 of Shortfall Shares in the Entitlement Offer."

*To view the indicative timetable, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/QI25DK82



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cyprium Metals

Cyprium Metals Ltd Lodgement of Prospectus

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) is pleased to advise that it has lodged a prospectus (Prospectus) with ASIC and ASX in respect of a proposed pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement issue to raise up to additional $5,000,000 (Entitlement Offer). Together with the funds to be raised under the conditional placement to sophisticated and professional investors (as previously announced) (Placement), the Company is seeking to raise up $29,000,000.

Under the terms of the Entitlement Offer, eligible shareholders registered on the record date of 5pm (WST) on 18 August 2023 (Record Date) will be eligible to apply for 1 fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company (Share) for every 5.84 Shares held at the Record Date, at an issue price of $0.04 per Share, together with 1 free attaching New Option for every 2 Shares applied for. The New Options will be exercisable at $0.06 each on or before 31 December 2024. The Prospectus also contains several secondary offers which will permit on-sale of securities to be issued in conjunction with the Placement and Entitlement Offer.

The Company intends to to despatch the Prospectus on 23 August 2023, in accordance with the timetable included in the Prospectus. The Company intends to issue all securities pursuant to the shortfall offer made under the Prospectus shortly after close of the Entitlement Offer and, in any event, prior to reinstatement of the Company's securities to ASX.

As previously announced and upon completion of the Placement and Entitlement Offer, the Company believes that it will be in a position to satisfy the ASX conditions for reinstatement to quotation.



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cyprium Metals

Cyprium Metals Ltd Capital Raising and Proposed Reinstatement Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to advise that it has received confirmation from ASX that its securities will, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions (Conditions), be reinstated to quotation following the voluntary suspension of its securities on 23 February 2023 (Reinstatement). The Conditions are detailed in the Company's notice of general meeting released today, 09 August 2023.

Following receipt of the Conditions, the Company wishes to provide the following updates in relation to the Reinstatement process and Capital Raising (defined below):

- Reinstatement1 will now occur following completion of the proposed capital raising, comprising:

- the placement to sophisticated and professional investors, in respect of which firm commitments for $24m have been received (Placement); and

- the pro rata non-renounceable rights issue to raise up to an additional $5 million (before costs) (Entitlement Offer), (together, the Capital Raising).

- To avoid any potential delays with Reinstatement, a transaction specific prospectus for the Entitlement Offer (Prospectus) will now be lodged during the notice period for the general meeting at which all approvals in relation to the Capital Raising will be sought.


To view the revised indicative timetable, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/E850Q77Y



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

