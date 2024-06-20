- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Cleantech Lithium’s ASX Listing Taps into Sustainability-focused Investors
“There's a lot of institutions in Australia that would like to invest in environmentally sustainable projects such as ours, but they can only do that for ASX-listed companies,” said Steve Kessler, executive chairman and interim CEO of Cleantech Lithium.
The decision to list on the ASX is a significant strategy for Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL), according to Steve Kessler, the company’s executive chairman and interim CEO. Already listed on the AIM market in the UK, the company recognises the advantages of dual listing in Australia, a country well-versed in mining and resource investments.
“There's deeper pools of finance available in Australia for mining and resource stocks,” explained Kessler.
Australia’s familiarity with lithium, with approximately 30 lithium companies listed on the ASX, means there is natural synergy and substantial market knowledge among investors. Kessler noted that the company's leading shareholder, Regal Funds from Sydney, underscores the value of this dual listing as a vehicle to tap into broader financial resources and an informed investor base.
“There's a belief that when people in Australia see the quality of our projects in Chile and how far we have advanced, they'll recognise that we offer great value compared to the other projects which are already listed on the ASX,” he said.
Listing on the ASX will enhance Cleantech Lithium’s visibility and credibility, particularly among institutions that are eager to support environmentally sustainable projects, but are restricted to ASX-listed entities. This move is not merely a financial strategy, but also a recognition of the power of institutional support in advancing sustainable practices in resource extraction, Kessler added.
Cleantech Lithium aims to be a leading supplier of “green lithium” to the electric vehicle market.
Watch the full interview with Steve Kessler, executive chairman and interim CEO of Cleantech Lithium, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Cleantech Lithium in order to help investors learn more about the company. Cleantech Lithium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Cleantech Lithium and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
