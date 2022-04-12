Energy Investing News

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth Companies and Markets announces the Schedule of the 29 th Emerging Growth Conference. The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the ...

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Register for the conference here .

The schedule for April 13, 2022, is as follows:

(All times are Eastern Time Zone)

We may see some schedule changes on Wednesday. To stay current on the schedule, please follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/EmergingGrowthC

9:30 – 10:00
Sincerity Applied Materials (OTC Pink: SINC)
Keynote speaker: James Zhang, CEO

10:00 – 10:30
CBD of Denver (OTC Pink: CBDD)
Keynote speaker: Paul Gurney, CEO

10:30 – 11:15
Ur-Energy (NYSE American: URG) (TSX: URE)
Keynote speaker: John W. Cash, CEO

11:45 – 12:15
LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTC Pink: CAVR)
Keynote speaker: Kevin Cox, CEO

12:15 – 12:45
Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI)
Keynote speaker: Larry Diamond, CEO

1:15 – 1:45
Marketing Worldwide (OTC Pink: MWWC)
Keynote speaker: Jason Schlenk, CEO

All interested in attending should visit the following link to register. You will then receive an email containing the link and time to sign into the conference.

These exciting virtual conferences are like attending an "in person" event, you can sign in and out as often as you like.

About EmergingGrowth.com
Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leading independent small cap media portal. Over the years, it has developed an extensive history of providing unparalleled content, in identifying emerging growth companies and markets that can be overlooked by the investment community.

The next step in its evolution is the Emerging Growth Conference.

About the Emerging Growth Conference
The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in an effective and time efficient manner.

The audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All Conferences are first announced on Twitter – Follow us on Twitter

All Conference replays emerge on our YouTube Channel – Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients. Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future. In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

If you believe your company, product or service is at the cusp of going mainstream, or you have an idea for an "Emerging Growth" company that might fit our model, contact us here .

Thank you for your interest in our conference, and we look forward to your participation in future conferences.

Contact:

Emerging Growth
Phone: 1-305-330-1985
Email: Conference@EmergingGrowth.com


Primary Logo

Ur-EnergyURE:CAURGUranium Investing
URE:CA,URG

Ur-Energy to Present April 13 at the Emerging Growth Conference

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce that its CEO, John Cash, will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Conference is being held virtually

Ur-Energy invites you to attend its live presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference. Mr. Cash will provide an overview of the Company's business, and then will open the floor to questions. Please ask your questions during the live event and Mr. Cash will answer as many questions as possible in the time allotted.

UEX Announces Completion of Winter 2022 Exploration Programs

(TheNewswire)

UEX Corporation

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan TheNewswire - April 11, 2022 UEX Corporation (TSX:UEX) (OTC:UEXCF) ("UEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2022 winter exploration programs for the Christie Lake and Hidden Bay Projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1).

Blue Sky Uranium

Ellis Martin Report: Blue Sky Uranium Corp. Near Surface Low Cost Large Land Package

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Uranium is and always has been an answer for a cleaner and economically efficient energy source. As the world rushes to convert from dependence on fossil fuels to alternative sources in the ongoing electrification of everything.. We would like to re-introduce to you a company that is engaged in the exploration and development of uranium and vanadium with a land package of more than 4,000 sq km in nuclear friendly Argentina. That company is Blue Sky Uranium Corp. Today Ellis Martin for a conversation with the President and CEO of Blue Sky Uranium, Nikolaos Cacos.

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (CVE:BSK) (FRA:MAL2) (OTCMKTS:BKUCF) is one of Argentina's best-positioned uranium & vanadium exploration companies with more than 4,000 km2 (400,000 ha) of prospective tenements. The Company's mission is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by acquiring, exploring and advancing towards production a portfolio of uranium-vanadium projects, with an emphasis on near-surface deposits with the potential for near-term low-cost production. The Company follows international best practices in exploration, with a focus on respect for the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work.

Argentina is the largest generator of electricity from nuclear energy in South America. The country is working to further expand their nuclear energy sector with additional power plants, but currently lacks domestic uranium production. Argentina's desire for security of supply could provide a "guaranteed" first customer for a new domestic supplier. Large scale production could make Argentina a strategic exporter of uranium to the international nuclear energy sector.
Blue Sky's exploration work between 2007 and 2012 led to the discovery of a new uranium district in Rio Negro Province. The Company's Amarillo Grande Project covers the district with three major properties, including the Ivana near-surface uranium deposit which hosts the largest NI 43-101 uranium resource in the country; Ivana also has potentially significant vanadium credits. Other exploration targets for blind uranium and vanadium mineralization are also present within the project area. The close proximity of the properties & targets provides the potential for an integrated, low-cost uranium-vanadium producing operation, making Amarillo Grande an excellent candidate to be the first near-term uranium producer in Argentina.

The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource-focused management group that pioneered the mineral exploration industry in Argentina and has operated there since 1993.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109991/bsk



About Blue Sky Uranium Corp:

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (CVE:BSK) is a leader in uranium discovery in Argentina. The Company's objective is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by rapidly advancing a portfolio of surficial uranium deposits into low-cost producers. Blue Sky holds has the exclusive right to of properties in two provinces in Argentina. The Company's flagship Amarillo Grande Project was an in-house discovery of a new district that has the potential to be both a leading domestic supplier of uranium to the growing Argentine market and a new international market supplier. The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.



Source:
Blue Sky Uranium Corp

Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium Resumes Exploration Drilling Program at Targets Close to Ivana Deposit, within the Uranium-Vanadium Amarillo Grande Project Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) ("Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is resuming its 4,500 metre exploration drilling program with new holes planned at the Ivana Central target, located 10 kilometres north of the Company's Ivana Deposit at its wholly-owned Amarillo Grande Uranium-Vanadium Project in Rio Negro Province Argentina (" AGP ") (see Figure 1 ).

Valor Resources

Initial Drill Program Hits Elevated Radioactivity and Associated Alteration at Hook Lake Uranium Project

Valor Resources Limited (Valor) or (the Company) (ASX:VAL) is pleased to announce that the Company’s maiden drilling program at the Hook Lake Uranium Project has been completed. The drilling program comprised eight drill holes for 1,757m, with six holes at the S-Zone and two at V-Grid.

Ur-Energy Inc.

Ur-Energy Inc.

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. The company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its projects are Lost Creek, Shirley Basin, and other U.S. Projects.

