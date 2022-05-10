Nickel Investing News

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced a new nickel discovery at its Reid property, where two drill holes have been completed as part of its regional exploration program. Drilling has commenced at Reid, as well as the Company's Deloro and Reaume properties, and assays from earlier drilling at Nesbitt have been received.

Mark Selby , Chair and Chief Executive Officer said, "Our regional exploration program intended to highlight the potential for multiple Crawford-sized discoveries has taken several big steps forward. At Reid, a target with a larger footprint than Crawford, our second hole intersected dunite across the entire core length and contained an 84-metre interval which was visibly mineralized to similar extent as Crawford Higher Grade Core. We extended the discovery at Deloro and intersected target mineralization at Reaume – all of which confirm the success of our geophysical targeting model. We are further encouraged by these results as they represent targets we can easily access and are not our highest potential targets. We expect to have access to the full target base through this year and we are looking forward to exploring their potential."

Reid Nickel Property

The Reid Property is located just 16 kilometres southwest of Crawford. The property contains a series of folded ultramafic bodies that measure 3.3 kilometres north-south by 2.1 kilometres east-west based on the total magnetic intensity ("TMI") (see Figure 1). The Company has completed two holes both of which collared in dunite. Hole REI22-01 was collared to intersect the south contact intersecting dunite, peridotite, pyroxenite and gabbro – the same sequence on the north contact at Crawford. This sequence has the potential to host PGM mineralization. Hole REI22-02 was drilled northwest toward the center of the intrusion and intersected dunite across the entire core length with an interval of 84 metres, beginning at 292 metres, visibly mineralized to similar extent as Crawford Higher Grade Core. Mineralogy completed on samples from these holes confirmed that they contain the same heazlewoodite-pentlandite-awaruite minerals as Crawford. Four historic holes were drilled in the 1960's and 1970's into the Reid ultramafic which intersected peridotite with up to 10% magnetite. No assays were available for these holes.

Additional drilling at Reid postponed until the spring thaw. Drilling will resume in late spring.

Figure 1 – Plan View of Reid – Lithologies Overlain on Total Field Magnetic Intensity.

Figure 2 – Hole REI22-02 (240 metres).

Deloro Nickel Property

The Deloro property is located 8 kilometres south of Timmins and contains an ultramafic target measuring 1.4 kilometres long by 300 – 500 metres wide (see Figure 3). The Company has now completed seven holes at Deloro , all on the northern half of the intrusion. The first five holes collared in mineralized dunite and stayed primarily in dunite/peridotite. The last two holes (DEL22-06 and DEL22-07) were collared closer to the west contact to test for the presence of PGM in pyroxenite and for gold which was intersected in a historical hole. Mineralogy completed on samples from these holes confirmed that they contain the same heazlewoodite-pentlandite-awaruite minerals as Crawford.

DEL22-01, collared in the centre of the ultramafic target and drilled toward the west contact, intersected mineralized dunite (including some narrow dykes) starting at 1.8 metres downhole. Holes DEL22-03, DEL22-04 and DEL 22-05 all intersected thick dunite sequences with some peridotite. DEL22-06 and DEL22-07 intersected dunite followed by pyroxenite and then gabbro. Drilling will resume later this spring.

Figure 3 – Plan View of Deloro – Lithologies Overlain on Total Field Magnetic Intensity.

Nesbitt Nickel Property

The Nesbitt Nickel Property is located just 9 kilometres north-northwest of Canada Nickel's Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property on patented mining claims acquired from Noble Mineral Exploration. The Property includes two ultramafic sills that strike east-west, the larger sill being 3.7 kilometres long. Original estimates suggested a width of 100 to 300 metres. Preliminary drill results were previously announced for NES21-01 (please see press release dated June 29, 2021 ) and NES21-02 and NES21-03 (please see press release dated July 14, 2021 ). This release contains the assay results for all eleven drillholes.

Nesbitt NES21-08 was collared over a strong magnetic high and drilled to the south to test for the presence of a mineralized, dunitic core within the centre of the ultramafic sill. The hole encountered 336.5 metres (core length) of 0.27% nickel including 31 metres of 0.33% nickel.

Nesbitt NES21-09 was collared 250 metres west of NES21-09 to determine the consistency of mineralization farther to the west. The hole intersected 415.3 (core length) metres grading 0.26% nickel including a higher-grade zone of 25.5 metres (core length) grading 0.31% nickel. The hole intersected a thick interval of peridotite grading to dunite from 41.7 to 459.0 metres, ending in peridotite.

Eight holes in total tested the western extent of the main ultramafic sill at Nesbitt with all holes intersecting mineralization. Grades were lower near the end of the mineralization to the west. There appears to be a break in the sill east of NES21-08 which has not yet been drill-tested. Farther east holes NES21-03 and NES21-11 intersected thick sections of lower-grade mineralization.

NES21-06 was drilled in the northern sill and intersected lower-grade mineralization encountering 483.8 metres of 0.17% nickel within a peridotite sill containing minor dunite.

Figure 4 – Plan View of Nesbitt – Drill Results Overlain on Total Field Magnetic Intensity.

Table 1: Nesbitt Exploration Drilling Results, Ontario .

Hole ID

From

To

Length

Est. True

Ni

Co

Pd

Pt

Cr

Fe

S


(m)

(m)

(m)

Width (m)

(%)

(%)

(g/t)

(g/t)

(%)

(%)

(%)

NES21-01

315.5

447.0

131.5

84.5

0.23

0.010

0.007

0.007

0.18

5.38

0.13

including

412.5

447.0

34.5

22.2

0.25

0.011

0.007

0.008

0.18

5.31

0.11

NES21-02

133.5

430.0

296.5

190.6

0.23

0.010

0.005

0.006

0.16

5.79

0.07

including

151.0

193.0

42.0

27.0

0.26

0.011

0.005

0.008

0.22

5.75

0.09

NES21-03

135.0

440.0

305.0

196.1

0.20

0.011

0.011

0.008

0.35

6.78

0.07

including

366.0

393.0

27.0

17.4

0.26

0.010

0.005

0.005

0.16

5.15

0.06

NES21-04

229.5

402.0

172.5

110.9

0.21

0.010

0.010

0.008

0.21

5.74

0.06

including

280.5

310.5

30.0

19.3

0.29

0.012

0.017

0.008

0.13

5.09

0.11

NES21-05A

193.0

373.0

180.0

90.0

0.23

0.010

0.006

0.007

0.17

5.41

0.09

including

281.0

296.0

15.0

7.5

0.27

0.009

0.012

0.014

0.13

5.11

0.10

NES21-06

29.2

513.0

483.8

311.0

0.17

0.011

0.017

0.017

0.43

7.38

0.07

NES21-07

32.2

288.5

256.3

164.7

0.20

0.011

0.006

0.006

0.27

6.25

0.05

NES21-08

24.0

360.5

336.5

216.3

0.27

0.011

0.009

0.008

0.15

5.71

0.10

including

294.0

324.6

30.6

19.7

0.33

0.011

0.026

0.015

0.12

4.98

0.13

and

97.5

106.5

9.0

5.8

0.37

0.012

0.025

0.022

0.13

5.82

0.16

NES21-09

41.7

457.0

415.3

266.9

0.26

0.010

0.010

0.009

0.19

5.33

0.06

including

58.0

83.5

25.5

16.4

0.31

0.011

0.010

0.008

0.16

5.70

0.04

NES21-10

23.9

402.0

378.1

243.0

0.22

0.010

0.004

0.004

0.15

6.29

0.04

including

380.0

402.0

22.0

14.1

0.25

0.011

0.003

0.004

0.14

5.84

0.07

NES21-11

12.5

405.0

392.5

252.3

0.21

0.012

0.016

0.011

0.46

7.20

0.03

Reaume Nickel Property

The Reaume Property, located 19 kilometres northwest of Crawford, contains an ultramafic target of approximately 3 kilometres (east-west) by 1.8 kilometres (north-south) as defined by its magnetic footprint and historical drilling (see Figure 5).

Canada Nickel has drilled three holes at Reaume into the ultramafic intrusion, all three of which intersected dunite/peridotite. REU22-01 intersected 410.6 metres of serpentinized peridotite, dunite and altered dunite below 9.4 metres of overburden. REU22-02 intersected 242.5 metres of serpentinized peridotite below 4.5 metres of overburden. REU22-03 intersected a series of ultramafic rocks including peridotite, pyroxenite and gabbro through what is considered the upper portion of the intrusion, typically where the PGM zone is situated. The peridotite interval was 226.2 metres thick. It is interpreted that the hole location was at the southern contact and that the ultramafics could be highly folded. All three holes were drilled from a single collar due to seasonal access difficulties to the property. Drilling will resume later this year.

Figure 5 – Plan View of Reaume – Lithologies Overlain on Total Field Magnetic Intensity.

Figure 6 – Size of Reid, Deloro , Nesbitt and Reaume Compared to Crawford on a Standardized Scale.

Table 2 – Regional Drill Results – Selected Lithologies.

Note: contains minor dikes.

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Rock Type

DEL22-01

1.8

200.0

198.2

Dunite

DEL22-01

200.0

214.3

14.3

Peridotite

DEL22-01

217.0

484.0

267.0

Dunite

DEL22-02

19.2

43.7

24.5

Ultramafics

DEL22-02

49.5

75.0

25.5

Pyroxenite

DEL22-02

75.0

127.8

52.8

Ultramafics

DEL22-02

133.5

263.0

129.5

Dunite

DEL22-02

270.0

374.1

104.1

Dunite

DEL22-02

374.1

392.6

18.5

Ultramafics

DEL22-03

9.0

88.9

79.9

Dunite

DEL22-03

92.4

151.8

59.4

Pyroxenite

DEL22-03

151.8

434.0

282.2

Dunite

DEL22-04

9.6

52.2

42.6

Dunite

DEL22-04

52.2

93.5

41.3

Mafic Intrusive

DEL22-04

112.1

357.5

245.4

Dunite

DEL22-04

366.5

383.7

17.2

Ultramafics

DEL22-05

7.0

328.5

321.6

Dunite

DEL22-05

328.5

398.1

69.6

Ultramafics

DEL22-06

5.6

30.0

24.4

Peridotite

DEL22-06

30.0

53.3

23.3

Pyroxenite

DEL22-06

53.3

128.2

74.9

Peridotite

DEL22-06

128.2

140.5

12.3

Mafic Intrusive

DEL22-06

140.5

244.4

103.9

Dunite

DEL22-06

248.3

281.9

33.6

Peridotite

DEL22-06

303.0

321.0

18.0

Pyroxenite

DEL22-07

3.1

27.0

23.9

Dunite

DEL22-07

27.0

51.6

24.6

Peridotite

DEL22-07

57.5

201.0

143.5

Dunite

DEL22-07

201.0

216.4

15.4

Peridotite

DEL22-07

219.5

237.0

17.5

Gabbro

REI22-01

51.0

109.0

58.0

Dunite

REI22-01

109.0

161.0

52.0

Peridotite

REI22-01

161.0

193.0

32.0

Pyroxenite

REI22-01

193.0

266.0

73.0

Peridotite

REI22-01

266.0

283.8

17.8

Pyroxenite

REI22-01

283.8

305.0

21.2

Gabbro

REI22-01

306.5

380.0

73.5

Peridotite

REI22-02

42.0

396.0

354.0

Dunite

REU22-01

9.4

337.1

327.7

Peridotite

REU22-01

337.1

351.3

14.2

Gabbro

REU22-01

351.3

395.0

43.7

Dunite

REU22-01

395.0

408.0

13.0

Ultramafics

Table 2 – Regional Drill Results – Selected Lithologies (continued).

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

Rock Type

REU22-01

408.0

420.0

12.0

Peridotite

REU22-02

4.5

247.0

242.5

Peridotite

REU22-03

8.0

235.5

227.5

Peridotite

REU22-03

235.5

257.5

22.0

Pyroxenite

REU22-03

257.5

295.0

37.5

Gabbro

Table 3: Drill Hole Orientation.

Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Azimuth

Dip

Length


(mE)

(mN)

(⁰)

(⁰)

(m)

NES21-01

468,015

5,416,550

5

-50

131.5

NES21-02

468,351

5,416,775

360

-50

296.5

NES21-03

470,182

5,416,782

360

-50

305.0

NES21-04

468,568

5,416,800

360

-50

172.5

NES21-05A

468,016

5,416,677

360

-60

180.0

NES21-06

470,080

5,418,194

180

-50

483.8

NES21-07

468,905

5,417,040

182

-50

256.3

NES21-08

468,723

5,417,135

180

-50

336.5

NES21-09

468,473

5,417,132

180

-50

415.3

NES21-10

468,255

5,417,120

180

-50

378.1

NES21-11

470,044

5,417,219

190

-50

392.5

DEL22-01

480,413

5,361,341

248

-60

490.2

DEL22-02

480,334

5,361,525

248

-60

395.4

DEL22-03

480,600

5,361,417

248

-60

425.0

DEL22-04

480,475

5,361,151

68

-60

391.4

DEL22-05

480,406

5,361,339

68

-60

401.0

DEL22-06

480,384

5,361,139

248

-50

341.4

DEL22-07

480,322

5,361,305

248

-50

274.9

REI22-01

457,859

5,403,898

175

-50

329.0

REI22-02

457,859

5,403,898

316

-50

354.0

REU22-01

487,384

5,421,827

175

-50

410.6

REU22-02

487,384

5,421,827

90

-51

242.5

REU22-03

487,384

5,421,827

50

-50

287.0

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Assays, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and Drilling and Assay

Edwin Escarraga , MSc, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101, is responsible for the on-going drilling and sampling program, including quality assurance (QA) and quality control (QC). The core is collected from the drill in sealed core trays and transported to the core logging facility. The core is marked and sampled at 1.5 metre lengths and cut with a diamond blade saw. A set of samples are transported in secured bags directly from the Canada Nickel core shack to Actlabs Timmins; the other set of samples are securely shipped for analysis to SGS Burnaby ( Canada ) and SGS Callao ( Peru ). All ISO/IEC 17025 accredited labs. Analysis for precious metals (gold, platinum and palladium) are completed by Fire Assay while analysis for nickel, cobalt, sulphur and 17 other elements are performed using a peroxide fusion and ICP-OES analysis. Certified standards and blanks are inserted at a rate of 3 QA/QC samples per 20 core samples making a batch of 60 samples that are submitted for analysis.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo . (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel Company Inc.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby , Chair and CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, drill results relating to the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Property, timing of economic studies and mineral resource estimates, the ability to sell marketable materials, strategic plans, including future exploration and development results, and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Canada NickelTSXV:CNCNickel Investing
CNC:CA
Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel

Overview

Canada Nickel (TSXV:CNC, OTC:CNIKF) is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel TM , NetZero Cobalt TM , NetZero Iron TM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products.

Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘CNC’ and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol ‘CNIKF’. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com

Company Highlights

  • Completed Preliminary Economic Assessment on wholly-owned Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project $US1.2 billion NPV8% and 16%IRR. Feasibility study scheduled for mid 2022.
  • One of the top 10 nickel sulphide resources globally, with significant expansion potential from regional land package
  • Peak production of 42ktpa of nickel – would be one of five largest nickel sulphide operations when in production. 25 year mine life generates 842kt of nickel, 21 Mt of iron, and 1.5 Mt of chrome.
  • First percentile CO2e intensity according to Skarn Associates. Launched wholly-owned NetZero Metals Inc. to develop zero-carbon production of Nickel, Cobalt and Iron and applied for the trademarks NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM and NetZero IronTM across several jurisdiction

Key Projects

Canada Nickel’s Crawford Project

Canada Nickel’s flagship Crawford nickel-sulfide project is located in Ontario’s Timmins mining camp, which is home to nearby mining infrastructure including the Kidd Metallurgical Site. The Timmins mining camp has a 100 year history of mining activity.

Canada Nickel filed its maiden resource at the Crawford project in February 2020, including a measured and indicated resource of approximately 263 million tonnes at 0.31 percent nickel, 0.013 percent cobalt, and 0.038 g/t palladium and platinum. Existing exploration establishes the resource as one of the 12 largest nickel sulfide assets in the world.

The company provided a mineral resource update for the project in October 2020. The update reported that measured resources in the Main Higher Grade Zone measured increased by 162 percent to 153 million tonnes (Mt) at 0.32% nickel and the total measured and indicated resource increased by 9 percent to 657 Mt at 0.26 percent nickel for 1.7 Mt nickel. Lastly, the total inferred resource increased by 121 percent to 646 Mt at 0.24 percent nickel for 1.6 Mt nickel, including an increase of 50 percent in the Main Zone (433 Mt at 0.23 percent nickel) and an initial resource from the East Zone of 213 Mt at 0.24 percent nickel (505,000 tonnes nickel).

The Crawford property was previously explored by Inco in the 1960s in each large anomaly, with minimal exploration conducted in the following decades. The land package was then owned by a forestry company before being acquired by Noble Mineral Exploration for resource purposes again in 2011. In December of 2019 ownership of the Crawford project was transferred from Noble Mineral Exploration to Canada Nickel in exchange for 12 million shares of Canada Nickel and $2 million in cash.

Canada Nickel believes the Crawford nickel-sulfide project shares similarities to the Dumont project. The Dumont deposit contains approximately 6.1 billion pounds of nickel in proven and probable reserves, with another 9.75 billion pounds of nickel resources in the measured and indicated category.

Significant Exploration Potential
>50% Crawford + Multiple New Targets

The 4,909 hectare Crawford Nickel-Sulphide Project and five other option properties ranging in size of 903 to 5,543 hectares give Canada Nickel access to five additional high potential, regional nickel targets.

Fully consolidated properties contain multiple nickel-bearing target structures 30km of total strike length and 150 – 600m wide

  • For reference, the Crawford Main Zone resource
    is 1.7 km long and 225-425 metres wide

Historic drilling yielded nickel-bearing intersections on all of the target structures

  • Kingsmill – 0.30% Ni over 503m from 118m in historic hole KML-12-02 (2012) and 0.31% Ni over 302m from 20m in historic hole 27090 (1966)
  • Nesbitt-North – 0.28% Ni over 163m from 233m in historic hole 27083 (1966)
  • Mahaffy-Aubin – 0.23% Ni over 127m from 82m in historic hole 31901 (1966) and of 276m of serpentinized ultramafic mineralization (similar host mineralization at Crawford) in historic hole T2-80-2 (1980) with no assays provided
  • Dargavel – 0.24% nickel over 173m with local assays up to 0.40% nickel in historic hole 25014

PGM-enriched structures similar to Crawford also identified at Kingsmill

  • 1.0 g/t PGM over 2m from 96m within 0.3 g/t PGM over 30m from 69m in historic hole KML-12-11 (2012), 0.8 g/t PGM over 5m from 523m within 0.5 g/t PGM over 24m in historic hole KML-12-07 (2012)

Airborne magnetic and gravity survey totaling 2,731 km completed.

Management Team

Mark Selby — Chairman and CEO

Mark was formally President & CEO of RNC Minerals (Royal Nickel Corporation) where he led a team that successfully raised over $100 million and advanced the Dumont nickel-cobalt project from initial resource to a fully permitted, construction-ready project. He has held a number of senior management roles with Quadra Mining, Inco, and Purolator Courier, and was a partner at Mercer Management Consulting.

Since 2001, Mr. Selby has been recognized as one of the leading authorities on the nickel market. He graduated from Queen’s University with a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) and has also served on the boards of multiple junior mining companies and is currently a Director and Chair of Orford Minerals.

Wendy Kauffman — CFO

Wendy brings more than twenty-five years of experience leading junior and mid-tier publicly-listed mining companies in project financing, capital structuring, capital markets, accounting and internal controls, tax, and financial reporting and public disclosure. Her skills and experience include the completion of a $4 billion finance package for Cobre Panama during her time at Inmet Mining, one of largest finance packages assembled by mid-tier mining company. She was also previously the CFO at Khiron Life Sciences Corporation and held CFO and senior finance positions at Pasinex Resources Limited, Primero Mining Corporation and Inmet Mining Corporation. Wendy holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA).

Steve Balch — VP of Exploration

Steve is an Ontario registered geoscientist with 32 years of experience in geophysics, specializing in the magnetic and electromagnetic methods, but also with experience in large exploration compilations. After working at Inco for six years in the Sudbury Basin and at Voisey’s Bay, Steve joined Aeroquest in 2001 and helped develop the AeroTEM system, focusing on the on-time measurements of the linear triangular waveform. In 2007, Mr. Balch founded Triumph Instruments and developed the AirTEM system, a multi-coil helicopter-borne EM system that is now in use in Mexico, China, Canada, and Eastern Europe. Steve has also been active in borehole geophysics and has worked to develop new technology including north-seeking gyros, temperature compensated induction conductivity probes, UAV-based magnetometers, and high sensitivity magnetic gradiometers.

David Smith — Director

David is Senior Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Agnico Eagle and has held this position since 2012. He has also held the position of Senior Vice-President, Strategic Planning and Investor Relations. Prior to joining the Company’s investor relations team in 2005, Mr. Smith, a Professional Engineer, was a mining analyst and held a variety of mining engineering positions in Canada and abroad. He is a Chartered Director holding a Directorship with Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. and is formerly a Director at eCobalt Solutions Inc. He holds a B.Sc. (Queen’s University) and M.Sc. in Mining Engineering (University of Arizona).

Mike Cox — Director

Mike has over thirty years of experience in Base Metal operations with Inco Ltd and Vale SA. He has held a number of senior leadership positions in Europe, Canada and Asia including the oversight of operations which have delivered nickel products to consumers for use in multiple generations of nickel batteries. Most recently, Mr. Cox was Head of UK and Asian Refineries at Vale with responsibility for a portfolio of precious metal and nickel refineries. He is now a Managing Partner at CoDa Associates, a consultancy that provides a range of advisory services to the corporate and public sectors in Europe and Asia. Mr. Cox holds a BSc (Hons) in Chemistry and an MBA, both from the University of Glamorgan.

