Miramar Resources

Bangemall Ground EM Surveys Outline Multiple Norilsk-Style Drill Targets

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, “Miramar” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that ground electromagnetic (EM) surveys have identified multiple drill targets at the Company’s large 100%-owned Mount Vernon and Trouble Bore Projects in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

  • Ground EM survey completed at Mount Vernon and Trouble Bore Projects
  • Multiple large shallow Ni-Cu-Co-PGE targets outlined for RC drill testing
  • Regional, project and target-scale similarities to giant Norilsk Ni-Cu-Co-PGE deposits

Miramar’s Executive Chairman, Mr Allan Kelly, said the Company was excited about the district-scale opportunity evolving within the Bangemall Projects and looked forward to the maiden drilling campaign.

“Whilst many nickel producers are under pressure at the moment, mafic intrusion-hosted deposits such as Nova and Nebo Babel can be large and very valuable, due to the mix of metals present, which makes them immune to short-term fluctuations in the nickel price,” he added.

“At Mount Vernon and Trouble Bore, we are seeing all the ingredients needed for the formation of this type of deposit,” he said.

“We have nickel and copper-bearing dolerite sills intruding into sulphidic sediments, evidence of differentiation, including mafic cumulate rocks, and indications of accumulations of conductive sulphides within and/or beneath the sills,” he added.

Miramar is exploring for mafic intrusion-hosted nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group element (Ni-Cu- Co-PGE) sulphide mineralisation related to 1070Ma aged Kulkatharra Dolerite sills, part of the Warakurna Large Igneous Province and the same age as the large Nebo-Babel deposits in the West Musgraves.

Geophysical contractor Wirelines Services Group has finished a ground EM survey comprising a mixture of Fixed Loop (FLTEM) and Moving Loop (MLEM) methods which tested five airborne EM anomalies within the Mount Vernon and Trouble Bore Projects (Figure 1).

The survey has confirmed and refined each of the airborne EM anomalies and outlined large shallow conductive drill targets consistent with Miramar’s Norilsk-style Ni-Cu-Co-PGE deposit model (Figure 2).

Target D is the last target to be tested within the Mount Vernon Project as part of the current programme.

The FLTEM survey at Target D covered part of a large airborne EM anomaly at the western end of the Project (Figure 3). The FLTEM survey refined the location of the southern VTEM anomaly, which remains open to the east.

When modelled, the FLTEM data indicates the presence of two large shallow, sub-horizontal plates with strong conductances, up to approximately 1600 Siemens (Figure 4).

Upcoming work programme

Miramar’s initial aim is to show “proof of concept” of the Norilsk-style deposit model by discovering Ni-Cu- Co-PGE sulphide mineralisation.

Over the previous 24 months, the Company has progressed from regional-scale area selection to collection of project-scale datasets and, more recently, to delineation of individual drill targets.

Upcoming work includes systematic rock chip sampling and preparation for the maiden drilling campaign.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Miramar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

M2R:AU
Miramar Resources
Miramar Resources (ASX:M2R)

Miramar Resources


Culpeo Minerals

Culpeo Minerals Identifies New Target at Fortuna Project

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to announce that assay results returned from ongoing regional mapping and sampling programs at its Fortuna Project (the Project) have led to the discovery of new mineralisation at the El Quillay East Prospect. The Company intends to quickly delineate the full extent of this new target prior to drill testing.

True North Copper

Camp Gossans, Mt Oxide Priority Exploration Target - Rock Chips Return Strongly Anomalous Copper, 1.2km Along Strike from Vero

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce strongly anomalous copper- cobalt zones from a systematic mapping and rock chip campaign at the Camp Gossans prospect (Camp Gossans).
Interra Copper (CSE:IMCX)

Interra Copper Announces Closing of First Tranche Private Placement, Credit Facility and CEO Appointment

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX; FRA: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of February 23, 2024, which announced a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") offering up to an aggregate of 2,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of C$0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$400,000, it has closed the first tranche of this non- brokered private placement (the "First Tranche Private Placement") raising aggregate proceeds of $145,000.

The Company issued 725,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.20 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half (1/2) of one (1) Share purchase warrant, whereby each whole Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") shall be convertible into an additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.35 per Warrant Share. Each Warrant shall expire on the date that is two (2) years following the date of issuance (the "Expiry Date"). The Expiry Date is subject to acceleration in the event the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is equal to or greater than C$0.45 for a continuous 30- day period at any time after that date which is four (4) months following the date of issuance, in which case the Expiry Date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate and the Warrants will expire on that date which is 30 days after the date on which notice of such acceleration event is provided to the holder.

Forte Minerals (CSE: CUAU)

Forte Minerals


Updated Nifty Mineral Resource Estimate Reaches 1 Million Tonnes Contained Copper

Updated Nifty Mineral Resource Estimate Reaches 1 Million Tonnes Contained Copper

Australian copper company, Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (Cyprium or the Company), is pleased to present an updated 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its flagship asset the Nifty Copper Mine (Nifty) in Western Australia.

Hudbay and Marubeni Sign Flin Flon Option Agreement to Advance Exploration Partnership

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) is pleased to announce the signing of an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni"), pursuant to which Hudbay has granted Marubeni's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary an option (the "Option") to acquire a 20% interest in three projects located within trucking distance of Hudbay's processing facilities in Flin Flon, Manitoba, as shown in Figure 1 and further described below. In order to exercise the Option, amongst other things, Marubeni will fund at least C$12 million in exploration expenditures over a period of approximately five years with Hudbay acting as operator and carrying out the exploration activities. Upon successful completion of Marubeni's earn-in obligations, a joint-venture will be formed to hold the selected projects with Hudbay, acting as operator, holding an 80% interest and Marubeni holding the remaining 20% interest. The execution of the Agreement follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the parties that set out the framework for a multi-year exploration partnership, as previously announced in July 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Miramar Resources
×