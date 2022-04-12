Application for Exploration License submitted on January 24, 2022 VTEM data reviewed and utilized in application process Historic drillhole data acquired from Geological Survey of Finland Four drillholes selected for detailed re-logging and sampling Completion of first phase work expected by mid-April with sample results in the second half of May Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire - April 12, 2022 – Avrupa Minerals ...

AVU:CA