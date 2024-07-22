Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Robert Friedland: No Rational Price for Copper as "Essentially Infinite" Demand Meets Short Supply

Trending Press Releases

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) – Trading Halt

New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania. ​Grades up to 99.4g/t Au Recorded

Option to Acquire Residual 49% of Comet Vale and Acquisition of Vivien Gold Project

AU$1.50 Valuation for Siren Gold ‘Achievable,’ says Analyst Report

Ramp Metals Announces $4.5M Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Strategic Investor Eric Sprott

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Western Copper and Gold

WRN:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Acquisition of Uranium Exploration Projects in Namibia

Acquisition of Uranium Exploration Projects in Namibia

NGX Limited (NGX or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into earn-in joint venture agreements to acquire two uranium exploration project applications in Namibia. These projects enhance the Company’s focus on clean energy minerals in Africa and are complementary to NGX’s existing graphite assets in Malawi.

  • NGX has entered into two binding earn-in joint venture agreements for two Exclusive Prospecting Licence applications (EPL) in Namibia
  • Both EPLs are located in the Erongo Region of Namibia, one of the world’s best-known uranium districts with multiple operating mines in the area
  • The acquisition of these uranium project applications enhances the Company’s focus on clean energy minerals in Africa and are complementary to NGX’s existing natural graphite assets in Malawi
  • The Company’s downstream strategy and anode qualification program from its natural graphite project base in Malawi are continuing, with ongoing testwork programs and the recent appointments of two highly experienced commercial and technical experts

Figure 1: Regional Map of EPL9921 & EPL9629 applications including neighboring major uranium mines in the area

The Damara uranium belt of Namibia is one of the world’s best known uranium districts. With major uranium operations including Rio Tinto’s Rossing mine, China General Nuclear Power Group’s (CNG) Husab mine, Paladin’s Langer Heinrich mine and Bannerman Energy Limited’s (Bannerman) Etango deposit.

Rossingburg (EPL9921) is located in the main uranium production hub of the central Damara uranium belt, between the Rossing uranium mine and Etango uranium project. The Rossingburg licence application area shows evidence of widespread uranium mineralisation intercepted in drilling by previous explorers including Rio Tinto and Bannerman.

Tubusis (EPL9629), to the northeast of Swakopmund, is in an under-explored region of the Damara belt. The licence area was also the subject of limited historical exploration by previous permit holders.

NGX geologists recently inspected both licence application areas, which showed evidence of historical exploration and outcropping alaskite leucogranites units, prospective to host uranium mineralisation.

NGX’s Executive Director, Matt Syme, commented:

“While NGX has been progressing permitting and processing testwork on our flagship graphite projects in Malawi, we have also been looking for opportunities to expand our clean energy minerals portfolio in Africa, to meet the world’s growing need for carbon free energy. Our management group includes considerable and very successful experience in uranium exploration, so this is a natural addition to our portfolio. We are very optimistic about the outlook for the uranium market and Namibia remains the premier uranium exploration environment in Africa.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from NGX Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.


uranium stocksasx stocksasx:ngxUranium Investing
NGX:AU
The Conversation (0)
AuKing Mining

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN) is pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of a 100% interest in the Myoff Creek Niobium/REE project in British Columbia, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Lo Herma Resource Drilling Permitted – Rig Mobilising to Site

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to provide an update on the upcoming resource expansion drilling program at the Lo Herma ISR uranium project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin (PRB). All permits, bonds and access arrangements are now in place allowing a mud rotary drill rig to mobilise to site and commence drilling within the next 48 hours.

Keep reading...Show less

Laramide Announces the Appointment of Vice-President for Operations and Strategic Planning, U.S. and Provides Update on Drilling Activity in Australia

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF), a uranium mine development and exploration company with globally significant assets in the United States and Australia is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Josh Leftwich as Vice-President for Operations and Strategic Planning, U.S.A. Mr. Leftwich's substantive professional expertise will be instrumental in advancing Laramide's U.S. uranium assets through development and into production.

Laramide Resources Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Laramide Resources Ltd.)

Mr. Josh Leftwich's career includes a role as Director of Radiation Safety and Licensing, reporting directly to the President of Cameco. At Cameco, he was a key senior manager in charge of operational compliance and oversight of three mine operations and seven development projects. He was the key contact for all tribal relations which required development and administering of policy processes, as well, he was the key regulatory contact for all state and federal communications including the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

His other relevant uranium mining company experience includes negotiating complex regulatory issues at Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC); and, as a key component of the initial start-up team at Mestena Uranium (now The Alta Mesa Project owned by enCore Energy and Boss Energy), he was responsible for all permitting activities including demonstrating and communicating groundwater restoration capabilities and establishing health, safety and environmental/radiation programs from greenfield to production.

"We are very pleased to welcome Josh to Laramide Resources and back to the uranium industry where he began his career," said Marc Henderson , CEO and President of Laramide Resources Ltd. "Each of our U.S. projects are development stage with significant resources and can make a meaningful contribution to future US domestic uranium production, which is now a bipartisan US government objective.  This political backdrop should provide a tailwind for our assets and Josh's skills will enhance our progress towards achieving our aggressive development timeline."

Westmoreland Uranium Project Drilling Update

Drilling at the Westmoreland project is proceeding well with the first three of seven planned diamond holes at the Amphitheatre prospect now completed. Initial core sampling of shallow mineralised zones is underway, guided by downhole gamma probe and handheld scintillometer data. The first samples are being prepared for delivery next week to ALS Laboratories.

The first five drillholes at Amphitheatre are targeting immediate extensions of the known mineralisation and to understand any structural controls.  The last two holes planned for this study at Amphitheatre will be to step out and to test over 300m to the north under alluvial cover to get a sense of the potential scale of this project.

As part of the 2024 resource extension program, a second drill rig will arrive later this month to commence drilling at Huarabagoo and Junnagunna to test whether the zones between these two deposits can be linked. The combined program will comprise 10,000 to 12,000 meters over 100 drillholes and includes the satellite deposit at Long Pocket with an objective of expanding and updating the Westmoreland Mineral Resource Estimation.

Qualified/Competent Person
The information in this announcement relating to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Rhys Davies , a contractor to the Company. Mr. Davies is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves', and is a Qualified Person under the guidelines of the National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Davies consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Follow us on Twitter @LaramideRes

About Laramide Resources Ltd.:

Laramide is focused on exploring and developing high-quality uranium assets in Australia and the western United States . The company's portfolio comprises predominantly advanced uranium projects in districts with historical production or superior geological prospectivity. The assets have been carefully chosen for their size, production potential, and the two large projects are considered to be late-stage, low-technical risk projects.

The Westmoreland project in Queensland, Australia , is one of the largest uranium development assets held by a junior mining company. This project has a PEA that describes an economically robust, open-pit mining project with a mine life of 13 years.  Additionally, the adjacent Murphy Project in the Northern Territory of Australia is a greenfield asset that Laramide strategically acquired to control the majority of the mineralized system along the Westmoreland trend.

In the United States , Laramide's assets include the NRC licensed Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project. An NI 43-101 PEA study completed in 2023 has described an in-situ recovery ("ISR") production methodology. The Company also owns the La Jara Mesa project in the historic Grants mining district of New Mexico and an underground project, called La Sal, in Lisbon Valley, Utah.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast or projection in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information.

SOURCE Laramide Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/18/c9054.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources CEO Jordan Trimble.

Skyharbour Resources CEO Unveils Drilling Plans for Flagship Uranium Projects in Athabasca Basin

In a recent interview with the Investing News Network, Jordan Trimble, president and CEO of Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH), shared exciting developments in the company's uranium exploration efforts and offered valuable insights on the current state of the uranium market.

Trimble highlighted significant progress at Skyharbour's two core projects: Russell Lake and Moore Lake. At Russell Lake, the company has made what Trimble described as a "breakthrough discovery" in its initial drilling program.

"Within the first few holes at the Russell project, we've intersected something quite significant, indicating a high-grade zone of uranium mineralization," he said, emphasizing the potential of this early stage find.

Keep reading...Show less
Saga Metals

SAGA Metals Receipts Final Prospectus and Receives Conditional Approval to List on the TSX Venture Exchange


Keep reading...Show less

Global Atomic Announces the Credit Committee Meeting to Review the Dasa Funding Opportunity has been Postponed

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) reports that the presentation of the debt financing facility to the Credit Committee of a U.S. Development Bank has been postponed to August.  The Bank decided not to bring this project to the Credit Committee in July, citing a need to answer and confirm additional questions.

With approval by the Credit Committee postponed, final approval by the Bank's Board of Directors is now expected in October 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

High-Grade Focus Delivers 2.48MOZ @ 4.79g/T – 47% Increase in Ounces and 91% in Grade

Auric Buys Specific Mineral Rights and Related Assets from WIN Metals for $1.2M

Aurum Resources: Game-changing Gold Exploration at Prolific Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa

Juggernaut Commences Drilling on 600 Meters by 350 Meters Bingo Main Zone - Contains up to 31.20 gpt Gold, 8.98 % Copper and 0.58 % Cobalt - Remains Wide Open - Bingo Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Related News

Gold Investing

High-Grade Focus Delivers 2.48MOZ @ 4.79g/T – 47% Increase in Ounces and 91% in Grade

Resource Investing

Auric Buys Specific Mineral Rights and Related Assets from WIN Metals for $1.2M

Technology Investing

US Markets Rebound as Biden Drops Re-election Bid, Gold Price Drops Below US$2,400

Gold Investing

Kula Gold Launches Drill Program at Past-producing Mount Palmer Gold Mine

Gold Investing

Aurum Resources: Game-changing Gold Exploration at Prolific Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa

Resource Investing

Juggernaut Commences Drilling on 600 Meters by 350 Meters Bingo Main Zone - Contains up to 31.20 gpt Gold, 8.98 % Copper and 0.58 % Cobalt - Remains Wide Open - Bingo Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Precious Metals Investing

Galloper Gold Retains MarketSmart Communications for Investor Relations

×