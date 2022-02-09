Copper Investing News

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU"), through its wholly-owned Chilean subsidiary, TriMetals Mining SCM, with the Advanced Mining Technology Centre ("AMTC") of the Faculty of Physics and Mathematics ("Facultad de Ciencias Físicas y Matemáticas") of the University of Chile ("Universidad de Chile").

The MOU sets out a framework for a strategic alliance between the parties (the "Strategic Alliance") for the research, development, and implementation of sustainable and innovative technologies applicable to exploration, metal mining and ore processing. The ultimate goal of the Strategic Alliance is to develop and implement mining processes that reduce the environmental impacts of mining activities to the surrounding communities and help protect the natural environment throughout the mining development cycle.

World Copper President and CEO, Nolan Peterson commented,"It is a great honor to collaborate with AMTC and Universidad de Chile. This MOU is aligned with World Copper's goals of developing its Escalones project into one of the greenest and most environmentally friendly mining projects in Chile and creating an exemplar mining company of the future. AMTC will allow us to access some of the best talent and know-how in the country, to help us fast-track these goals. Sustainability is integral to contributing meaningfully to our communities and to the success of our projects and we believe it is a critical component in the value creation chain. World Copper is committed to making deep inroads within the Chilean community and this MOU is an example of that. We will continue to form these relationships as we expand our team and activities to embrace the opportunity before us."

Javier Ruiz del Solar, Executive Director of AMTC commented, "We welcome this opportunity to work hand-in-hand with a forward-looking company like World Copper as we continue to strive for the highest standards of sustainability and technical excellence for the mining industry, in the spirit of the values of Universidad de Chile."

The MOU calls for scientific and educational co-operation between AMTC and World Copper's Escalones project. For the initial period of two years the parties will make joint efforts towards a common goal of creating sustainable and environmentally friendly methods of conducting exploration and mining activities. Both parties will work towards creating new technologies that aim to reduce water consumption, environmental footprints, and CO2 emissions of mining related activities. The MOU does not commit either party to any specific action, but rather provides the initial principles on which parties will carry out research, development, innovation, and other activities contemplated by the Strategic Alliance.

The MOU strengthens the links between AMTC and World Copper, as well as between academia and the mining industry. AMTC is a prominent academic centre in Chile and has an outstanding reputation for putting cutting-edge research into practice and helping the mining industry advance towards a greener and more sustainable future. World Copper has unique knowledge of exploration and project development in Chile and seeks to work with academic partners towards responsible resource development.

Pursuant to the MOU, the Company will host workshops for AMTC researchers and students to investigate potential projects and options to cooperate in the development of World Copper's projects in Chile and the U.S.

ABOUT AMTC

AMTC was founded in 2009 as a part of the Facultad de Ciencias Físicas y Matemáticas of the Universidad de Chile, and its facilities are in the Campus Beauchef of the Universidad de Chile.

Its scientific research activity of its over 170 faculty is focused on five areas: exploration and geological modelling, mine design and production planning, mineral processing and extractive metallurgy, automation in mining, water, and environmental sustainability.

AMTC has successfully championed numerous scientific projects creating prototypes, proprietary software and cooperating with various mining and exploration companies. AMTC has also developed significant cooperation agreements and joint research initiatives with government agencies, and research and technology centres worldwide. For more information, please visit www.mtc.cl.

ABOUT UNIVERSIDAD DE CHILE

Universidad de Chile, located in Santiago, is the oldest and the most prestigious public university in Chile. It is recognized as one of the best universities in Latin America for its leadership and innovation in science, technology, social sciences, and arts. It was also listed among the 400 best universities in the world.

Its five campuses and world-class facilities educate over 43,000 undergraduate and graduate students and offer more than 39 doctoral programs and 115 master programs. Notable alumni include Nobel laureates Pablo Neruda and Gabriela Mistral, twenty Chilean presidents and two presidents from other countries (Mexico and Ecuador).

ABOUT World Copper Ltd.

World Copper Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is a Canadian resource company focused on the exploration and development of its copper porphyry projects: Escalones and Cristal in Chile, and Zonia in Arizona. Two of these projects have estimated resources with significant soluble copper mineralization, and there are at least two other copper porphyry targets with exciting potential to expand the resource base.

About Escalones

The Escalones porphyry-skarn copper-gold project has estimated inferred resources of 426 million tonnes of 0.367% total copper within the oxidized zone, based on nearly 25,000m of drill core from 53 holes. The 3.45 billion pounds of copper should be amenable to heap leaching with an average recovery of 71%. The Company is focused on exploring the Mancha Amarilla target immediately to the south of the existing resource. In addition, three significant hydrothermal alteration zones, each measuring between 2,000m and 3,000m in diameter, lie 8-10km to the north of the main discovery.

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability as there is no certainty that all or any part of the resources will be converted into reserves. Inferred resources are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated based on limited geological evidence and sampling. It is reasonably expected that the inferred resources could be upgraded to indicated resources with continued exploration.

About Zonia

The Zonia project is in Yavapai County, Arizona, and consists of 261 mineral claims and additional surface rights, all totaling 4,280 acres. It is a near-surface, copper-oxide resource and a brownfields site having already been mined in the late 1960s and '70s. The Project is at the PEA level and has been significantly de-risked with over 50,000 metres of drilling completed to date and with substantial amounts of detailed engineering completed. Further details can be found here.

The World Copper team has a unique skill in navigating the mining sector within Chile, with some members having worked in the country for more than 40 years and with discovery success.

QUALIFIED PERSON

John Drobe, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Drobe is not independent of World Copper as he is a consultant of World Copper.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

World Copper Ltd.

"Nolan Peterson"

Nolan Peterson
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, or to schedule a Zoom meeting with Management, please contact:

Nolan Peterson or Michael Pound
Phone: 604-638-3665
E-mail: info@worldcopperltd.com

For all Investor Relations inquiries, please contact:

John Liviakis
Liviakis Financial Communications Inc.
Phone: 415-389-4670

For all Public Relations inquiries, please contact:

Nancy Thompson
Vorticom, Inc.
Office: 212-532-2208 | Mobile: 917-371-4053

Follow Us:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WorldCopperLtd
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WorldCopperLtd
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/worldcopperltd

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, the objectives and activities of the parties pursuant to the Strategic Alliance, the ability of the Company to access the best talent and know-how in Chile, the ability of the Company and AMTC to develop technologies that reduce water consumption, environmental footprints and CO2 emissions of mining activities, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that AMTC and the Company will continue to work together under the Strategic Alliance, that market fundamentals will result in sustained copper demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the Company's projects in a timely manner, including the Escalones, Cristal and Zonia projects, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development, construction and continued operation of the Company's projects, including with respect to implementing the new technologies contemplated by the MOU, and its ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, requirements for additional capital, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, including on the Escalones, Cristal and Zonia projects, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the fact that the Company's interests in the Cristal project and the Escalones exploitation concessions are options only and there is no guarantee that such interests, if earned, will be certain, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of copper, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals (including of the TSX Venture Exchange), permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the company's continuous disclosure documents. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Overview

Solar and wind are expected to power half of the globe by 2050, but can supply keep up with this increasing demand? A copper boom is already in motion and could last for decades since decarbonization is expected to drive consumption. Goldman Sachs even famously declared “copper is the new oil,” not only because of its importance in renewable energy, but also because it believes the entire sector is unprepared to meet the needs of this future demand.

Nick Snowdon, a commodities strategist with Goldman Sachs Research took it a step further, when he said “the copper market is sleepwalking into a really sizable supply crunch akin to what we saw in the oil market back in the 2000s.”

And in many ways, he’s right. The discovery rate of copper deposits is considered “dismal” with only one major deposit having been discovered since 2015 and 15 in the previous decade. It’s clear we need more copper discoveries to make the transition to producers if we want to keep up with potential increases in demand. Copper producers will need to double the amount of global production just to keep up with a 30 percent penetration rate of EVs alone. So, where is this future copper production coming from?

World Copper (TSXV:WCU,OTCQB:WCUFF) has managed to secure the largest copper oxide asset, currently in exploration and development, in Chile through its Escalones project. Early estimates reveal that it could reach full production using heap leaching at a fraction of the cost when compared to other copper porphyries found throughout Chile and Latin America.

Why does this matter? Oxide copper is economical to extract when compared to copper porphyries. Most copper mines in Chile are copper porphyries, which typically require anywhere from US$1-2 billion to become fully developed mines since they use the costlier sulphide floatation process. Conversely, oxide copper can be mined with heap leaching, a method that could require a maximum of US$500 million, for a mine of Escalone’s size, to reach full production.

World Copper Cristal Project

World Copper’s acclaimed management team consists of Executive Director Mercelo Awad, President & Chief Executive Officer Nolan Peterson and General Manager Kryzsztof Napierala, all of which have decades of combined experience in the mining industry and corporate finance. Awad has demonstrated experience within Chili as well, earning the prestigious title of the number one CEO in Chile from the Harvard Business Review. His experience navigating Chilean law has proven invaluable to the success of World Copper.

The company’s year in review highlighted the impressive progress made moving towards becoming a major copper producer. In 2021, World Copper announced a merger with Cardero Resource (finalized in January 2022) to acquire the Zonia project in Arizona. Additionally, the company’s Escalones project was redefined as a copper oxide resource, thanks to the company’s experienced geology team. Escalones is now on the path to becoming the largest copper oxide project, in development, in the country.


“Chile is a fantastic mining jurisdiction for copper, it’s the world's largest copper producing nation, it has the world's largest reserves in resources, so we are in a very good jurisdiction for a copper development project. Our flagship project, Escalones, is in the Santiago region of Chile which is a very good region for infrastructure, including local components. The world’s largest underground copper mine, El Teniente, is 35 kilometers to the west of us. We would leverage off those types of relationships going forward,” said CEO Nolan Peterson in a recent interview with Shares Magazine.

Company Highlights

  • World Copper is an exploration and development company focused on developing key assets in Chile and Arizona into significant copper producing mines.
  • The company is led by a strong management team with decades of experience in business finance, commercial mining and Chilean mining.
  • The company’s year in review announcement showcased the continued growth of the company, including acquiring a new asset in Arizona and reclassifying its Chilean project as an oxide copper mine.
  • The company’s projects are located in mining-friendly jurisdictions and have access to the necessary infrastructure needed to operate.
  • World Copper’s Escalones project has tremendous potential to become Chile’s largest copper oxide project.

Key Projects

The Escalones Project

World Copper Escalones Location Map

The Escalones copper porphyry project is located in Santiago, Chile and is only 35 kilometers east of El Teniente, one of the largest underground copper mines in the world. This 70 square kilometer property runs north-south in the central Andes Mountains.

World Copper Escalones View

World Copper reported an updated inferred resource estimate of 426 million tonnes at 0.367 percent total copper in the oxidized zone at the Escalones project, confirming its potential for development as a sizeable copper oxide deposit.

CEO Nolan Peterson shared, “As an oxide project, Escalones now has a streamlined path to production, and we look forward to updating the market on additional developments as we pursue our new strategy.”

World Copper Escalones Project Resource Estimate

Project Highlights:

  • Existing Infrastructure: The 70 square kilometer property has access to roads, seaports, electricity, and a gas line.
  • Amenable to Heap Leaching: Metallurgical tests indicate that the inferred 3.45 billion pounds of copper should be amenable to heap leaching with an average recovery of 71 percent. Heap leaching is an economical and more eco-friendly mining technique.
  • Future Expansion: The Escalones deposit has room to expand to the south, east, and west. Only half of the alteration zone has been drilled to date.
  • Untested Mineralization: No drilling has been carried out on northern targets and it may contain the last remaining mineralized porphyr clusters in Chile.
World Copper Escalones Geology and Mineralization

Cristal Copper Project

World Copper Cristal Location

Adjacent to the Pervuian border sits the Cristal Copper Project, a claim that is highly prospective for porphyry copper deposits. The project can be easily accessed via highway 135 from either the north or south. No exploration has been carried out since 2012.

Project Highlights:

  • Magnetic Anomaly: Initial surveys indicate the presence of a porphyry copper deposit and has potential for additional large porphyry.
  • Proposed Exploration: The company plans to drill 4 to 6 RC/core drill holes ranging from 500 to 800 meters deep each. The results will confirm the presence of the porphyry copper deposit.

Zonia Copper-Oxide Deposit

World Copper Zonia Copper Oxide Deposit

Zonia is an undervalued and advanced project in Yavapai County, approximately 100 miles northwest of Phoenix, Arizona. The large 4,280-acre property has excellent potential for additional discoveries, as there are already known targets that may contain additional copper-porphyry targets.

Project Highlights:

  • Easy Access and Infrastructure: A 67kV line runs to the entrance of the mine, along with the presence of groundwater to help support operations.
  • Permitting Advantage: All resources and phase I 2018 PEA production within the 100 percent owned private land.
  • Expansive Sample Grid: A 150-meter spaced rock sample has generated a large coherent anomaly.
  • Permit Application Filed: A permit has been filed for a 5,000 metre program on both Arizona and BLM land.

Management Team

Marcelo Awad

wealthcopper.com

Marcelo Awad - Executive Director

Marcelo Awad has a long and distinguished career in the mining industry 18 years with Codelco, most recently as Executive Vice President 16 years with Antofagasta Minerals S.A., the Mining Division of Antofagasta Plc, including 8 years as CEO from 2004 to 2012, a period of significant growth for Antofagasta. In the 2011 Harvard Business Review, Awad was ranked as the number one CEO in Chile, 18th in Latin America and 87th in the world.

Nolan Peterson

worldcopperltd.com

Nolan Peterson - President & CEO

An engineer and finance executive with an extensive career in project development, corporate finance, accounting, engineering and project management in the mining industry. He brings a strong technical and financial background as he holds an MBA from UBC’s Sauder School of Business, a bachelor’s degree in Metallurgical Engineering from UBC, is a CFA® Charterholder, and a Professional Engineer in British Columbia & Ontario.

Krzysztof Napiera\u0142a

worldcopperltd.com

Krzysztof Napierała - General Manager (Chile)

Napierala is a professional with 12 years of experience in mining and manufacturing industries. He is a driven executive with a strong background in business development, exploration, project management, and the management and restructuring of mining operations. His career is highlighted by over ten years with the KGHM Group, one of the world’s largest copper and silver miners, where he started as an associate in the exploration and development team, supporting the company’s business development activities and new acquisitions.

John Drobe

wealthcopper.com

John Drobe - Chief Geologist

Mr. Drobe is a geologist with over 30 years experience specializing in porphyry copper-gold, epithermal and skarn deposits throughout the Americas. Mr. Drobe has a deep experience with organizing and managing exploration campaigns, particularly in South America, which he has participated in the exploration and development of projects in Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, Venezuela and Chile.

Marla Ritchie

wealthcopper.com

Marla Ritchie - Corporate Secretary

Ms. Ritchie brings over 25 years experience in public markets working as an Administrator and Corporate Secretary specializing in resource based exploration companies. Currently, she is also the corporate secretary for several companies, including International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. and Trevali Mining Corporation.

