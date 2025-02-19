Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WCU

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - WCU

Trading resumes in:

Company: World Copper Ltd.

TSX-Venture Symbol: WCU

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 12:30 PM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

World Copper Enters into Letter Agreement to Sell Zonia Project

World Copper Enters into Letter Agreement to Sell Zonia Project

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0)  ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into a binding letter agreement made as of February 12, 2025 (the "Letter Agreement") to sell its interest in the Zonia copper project located in the Walnut Grove Mining District, Yavapai County, Arizona ("Zonia" or the "Project") to an arm's length third party (the "Purchaser") in consideration for CAD $26.0 million cash (the "Purchase Price"), payable in tranches (the "Proposed Transaction").

The Letter Agreement provides for a 90-day due diligence period and sets forth the proposed commercial terms for the Proposed Transaction. It is currently expected that the Proposed Transaction will be effected by way of a share purchase and sale transaction pursuant to which the Purchaser would acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company's Arizona subsidiary, Cardero Copper (USA) Ltd. ("Subco"). Following completion of due diligence to the satisfaction of the Purchaser, the parties will have 15 days to enter into a definitive agreement. The payment of the Purchase Price shall be payable as to CAD $8.0 million to World Copper at closing of the Proposed Transaction (the "Closing"), an additional instalment of CAD $8.0 million on or before the 15-month anniversary of Closing, and a final instalment of CAD $10.0 million on or before the 30-month anniversary of Closing, subject to the Purchaser's right to accelerate the additional instalments. Until the payment in full of the Purchase Price, it is proposed that the shares of Subco will be held in escrow, and the Purchaser will grant World Copper a security interest over such shares and the Project. If the Purchaser fails to make any instalment payment for the Purchase Price, the shares of Subco will be returned to World Copper and the Purchaser would retain no interest in the Subco shares or the Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Arranges $1.5 Million Financing

World Copper Arranges $1.5 Million Financing

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE:7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of up to 18,750,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.08 per Unit (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional share of the Company for a period of three years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.16 per share.

Insiders may participate and finders' fees may be payable to qualified arm's length parties that have introduced the Company to certain subscribers participating in the Offering. All securities issued in the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period, during which time the securities may not be traded. Closing of the Offering is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Initiates Strategic Review Process and Engages Advisor

World Copper Initiates Strategic Review Process and Engages Advisor

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper " or the "Company") announces that the Company has initiated a strategic review process and has engaged Origin Merchant Partners (the "Advisor") to assist it in its review. The Advisor will work with World Copper's management and Board to evaluate a range of strategic alternatives that may be available to the Company to grow and maximize value for all shareholders (the "Engagement"). There can be no assurance that this process will result in any specific strategic plan or financial transaction and no timetable has been set for its completion. The Company does not plan to provide updates on the status of the review unless there are material developments to report.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Files Amended Resource Estimate and Technical Report for Updated Resource Estimate for the Zonia Project

World Copper Files Amended Resource Estimate and Technical Report for Updated Resource Estimate for the Zonia Project

Provides ATM Quarterly Report

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated July 17, 2024 to its short form base shelf prospectus and amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus dated June 7, 2024

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Files Technical Report for Updated Resource Estimate for the Zonia Project

World Copper Files Technical Report for Updated Resource Estimate for the Zonia Project

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated July 17, 2024 to its short form base shelf prospectus and amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus dated June 7, 2024

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated September 9, 2024, World Copper has filed on SEDAR+ a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report for an updated mineral resource estimate (the "Updated Resource Estimate") for the Zonia copper-oxide deposit in Arizona, USA ("Zonia" or the "Project").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Included in 2025 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Awalé Included in 2025 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the top 50 performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking of the top-performing companies over the last year on the TSX Venture Exchange, a world-leading capital formation platform for early-stage growth firms. The companies are ranked based on three equally-weighted criteria of one-year share price appreciation, market capitalization increase, and Canadian consolidated trading value.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Announces $3 Million Private Placement

Silver47 Announces $3 Million Private Placement

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units"), at a price of $0.50 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3 million (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.75 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months after the closing date of the Private Placement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Anteros Announces Application to JEA Program for Havens Steady Critical Mineral VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Announces Application to JEA Program for Havens Steady Critical Mineral VMS Property, Newfoundland

Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has submitted a formal application under the 2025 Junior Exploration Assistance ("JEA") program for its 100%-owned Havens Steady Critical Mineral VMS Property ("Havens Steady or the "Property") in south-central Newfoundland (Figure 1). The Company's application seeks participation in both the Critical Mineral Assistance ("CMA") and Provincial Critical Mineral Assistance ("PCMA") funding streams, which provide enhanced rebates for critical mineral exploration activities in the province.

By leveraging these funding streams, Anteros aims to expand the known mineralization at Havens Steady and work toward defining a new critical mineral deposit for Newfoundland and Labrador.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Update on Reward Commissioning

Update on Reward Commissioning

Vertex Minerals (VTX:AU) has announced Update on Reward Commissioning

Download the PDF here.

High-Grade Silver-Lead at Henty Project, Western Tasmania

High-Grade Silver-Lead at Henty Project, Western Tasmania

Flynn Gold (FG1:AU) has announced High-Grade Silver-Lead at Henty Project, Western Tasmania

Download the PDF here.

Vertex Minerals Limited Update on Reward Commissioning

Vertex Minerals Limited Update on Reward Commissioning

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce that it has completed commissioning of the ore sorting module of the Reward Gold Mine ahead of schedule, with final commissioning works on the gravity gold room circuit continuing.

Vertex's Executive Chairman, Roger Jackson commented: "The ore sorter is exceeding our expectations and has been integrated into our gravity plant circuit perfectly. Its pleasing to see this plant up and running with only the minor tweaks to be undertaken by the Gekko commissioning team to move the plant to nameplate operation. We are looking forward to capitalising on this robust gold market."

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Ore sorter pre concentrator commissioning now complete at the Hill End gravity gold plant. Reward gold mine ore sorts perfectly, with 79% mass reduction and 337% increase in gold grade in the 8mm to 50mm range. (refer to VTX ASX announcement 11 of September 2024).

- TOMRA's LASER sorting technology (Sorter) separates gold bearing quartz ore from waste (slate & greywacke) before it enters the processing plant. Refer to Figure 1*.

- Commissioning of the gravity plant is ongoing with some further components being introduced to the plant to improve performance.

- Gold concentrate is now being produced and reporting to the concentrate hopper ready for tabling in the gold room.

- Training of Vertex operators by Gekko Technicians is progressing well.

- The plant recycles a significant amount of process water and an increasing volume of fines that builds up in process water while running continuously has been experienced during the commissioning process. The build-up of this fine material reduces the efficiency of the classifying process and impacts on plant throughput. Vertex is installing a slurry classifier and a prescreening scalper to reduce this buildup of fine material in process water. Vertex believes that the increased presence of fine material in the stockpiles is a result of weathering of the rock over time. Vertex and Gekko are working through this issue and Vertex expect to announce first commercial production shortly.

- The Wilfley table, used for increasing the grade of gold in concentrate is undergoing some minor modifications to improve efficiency of concentrate handling. A Gemini table will also be installed this week to provide a cleaner final concentrate.

- Vertex have the option to sell gold in concentrate or dore bars, by nature of the gravity process at this plant.

- Vertex is moving toward the commencement of underground mining with the ordering of a development jumbo and procurement longer lead time of plant and equipment.

The inclusion of ore sorting technology positively impacts on the sustainability and profitability of Vertex's Reward Gold Mine by:

- Providing significantly higher-grade ore to the gravity recovery plant, reducing feed tonnage, plant running time and operator hours;

- Reducing energy & water consumption, with

- lower operating costs and

- reduced carbon footprint.

Sorting also significantly reduces the volume of process residue (sand) leading to further ESG benefits and cost savings.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/J5G7G2NF



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Metallurgical Update - Halleck Creek

Dalaroo Secures Option on Blue Lagoon Zirconium, Niobium and Rare Earth Project in Greenland

Strategic Commercial Development Plan for Lithium Production

World Copper Enters into Letter Agreement to Sell Zonia Project

