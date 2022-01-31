World Copper Ltd. announces that Mr. Nolan Peterson has been appointed the duties and title of President in addition to his current role as Chief Executive Officer.Mr. Patrick Burn resigned as President as of January 31, 2022 and will remain as a member of World Copper's Board of Directors.Henk van Alphen, World Copper's Chairman stated, "Since his appointment as CEO in April 2021 shareholders should be pleased with ...

WCU:CA