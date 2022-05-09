Base MetalsInvesting News

VVC Exploration Corporation is pleased to announce that it has reached another significant milestone with the installation of 7 miles of its internal gathering system pipeline — a major infrastructure enhancement to the Company’s Syracuse Project. The new pipeline will seamlessly transport gas produced by the Company’s helium and natural gas wells to the Tumbleweed Midstream Ladder Creek Pipeline and for ...

VVC Exploration Corporation (" VVC " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has reached another significant milestone with the installation of 7 miles of its internal gathering system pipeline — a major infrastructure enhancement to the Company's Syracuse Project. The new pipeline will seamlessly transport gas produced by the Company's helium and natural gas wells ("Wells") to the Tumbleweed Midstream Ladder Creek Pipeline and for delivery to the Ladder Creek Helium Processing Plant in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado, where it will be processed into helium, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

With this system in place, the Company expects to shortly begin the completion of seven already drilled Wells. The current capacity of the pipeline system is 50 Wells, however the Company plans to add additional capacity in the future.

"The completion of the internal gathering system represents a major step forward towards VVC becoming a significant producer of helium and natural gas," said Tony Beilman, Manager of Gas Operations and President of Foreland Operating . "With this strong foundation set, the Company can now increase scope and scale of both the gathering system and the number of wells in operation in the Syracuse Project."

More About the Syracuse Project:

  • 1 newly drilled and connected helium Well: Levens #2 ( NR 31Mar2022 )
  • 7 drilled helium Wells waiting for completion and connection to pipeline
  • 7 additional helium Well sites currently permitted and prepped for drilling
  • 15 identified Well sites currently being permitted
  • 50 additional potential Well sites
  • 16,400 acres located in Hamilton County, Kansas
  • New leases continuing to be added on an opportunistic basis

About VVC Exploration Corporation
VVC is a publicly traded Canadian-based mining exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:VVC). With the addition of Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC"), VVC is a Helium and natural gas producing company. VVC's portfolio includes the Gloria Copper Project in Northern Mexico, precious metals properties also in Mexico and the Helium Projects owned by its wholly owned subsidiary, PHC. VVC is currently focused on the Helium Projects owned by PHC and will resume the development of Gloria Copper Project as soon as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted in the region. To learn more, visit our website at: http://vvcexpl.com

On Behalf of the board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer


For further information, please contact:

Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727
pfernet@vvcexploration.com

or

Trevor Burbank - (214) 641-1041
trevor@vvcexpl.com


Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 Tel: 416-619-5304


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VVC Exploration CorporationTSXV:VVCCopper Investing
VVC:CA
VVC Exploration Corporation

VVC Exploration Corporation

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:VVC

VVC Exploration - Extension of various Warrants

VVC Exploration CORPORATION [TSXV: VVC] (the "Company") announces the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Series No. of Warrants Exercise Price Expiry Date Amended Expiry Date
AA 16,527,545 $0.06 30-Nov 2020 30-Nov 2022
AB 750,000 $0.11 20-Dec 2020 20-Dec 2022
AC 8,698,850 $0.06 18-Jan 2021 18-Jan 2023
TOTAL 25,976,395

These warrants were attached to private placements and debt financings approved by the TSXV in November 2017, December 2017 and January 2018. The warrants are not currently in-the-money, and no warrants were exercised. An aggregate of 7.73% of these warrants are held by insiders of the Company. The warrant extension is conditional on obtaining TSXV approval.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:VVC

VVC Announces New Private Placement

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Private Placement Financing
VVC is raising up to CA$3.3 million (US$2.5 million) in a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company at a price of CA$0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company for a period of three years, at an exercise price of CA$0.075 per share. The Company will pay a Finder’s Fee, not to exceed 7% of the aggregate amount raised by arm’s length finders, which fee may be paid in cash or by the issuance of common shares and warrants. It is expected that a maximum of 1 million shares and warrants will be issued to the Finders.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:VVC

VVC Exploration Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Private Placement Financing

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:VVC

VVC Announces Private Placement and Debt Financings

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Private Placement Financing

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:VVC

VVC Exploration – Debt Financing Closing and New Private Placement Financing

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Debt Conversion

Keep reading...Show less

Ivanhoe Mines Announces Completion of Platreef's Production Shaft 1 at the Tier-One Palladium, Rhodium, Nickel, Platinum, Copper and Gold Project in South Africa

Platreef Phase 1 production on schedule for Q3 2024

First blast on Platreef's 950-metre level completed on April 22, lateral mine development toward Flatreef orebody commences

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Quantum Announces Board Approval of the Kansanshi S3 Expansion and Enterprise Nickel Project

(in United States dollars, tabular amounts in millions, except where noted)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) is pleased to announce that the Company's Board of Directors has approved the S3 Expansion at the Kansanshi mine and the Enterprise nickel project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lion Copper and Gold Corp. to Hold Annual General Meeting Virtually

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. to Hold Annual General Meeting Virtually

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", or the "Company") announces that its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") will be held May 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (PST). This year the Company will provide shareholders with the option to attend the AGM virtually by video conference. Shareholders attending virtually will not have the ability to vote in person and must submit their form of proxy in order to have their shares counted and voted at the meeting. Shareholders wishing to attend the meeting virtually should contact the Company's Corporate Communications representative at krobertson@lioncg.com or 778-898-0057 to obtain a conference link.

About Lion CG

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Quantum Minerals Announces Tristan Pascall as New Chief Executive Officer and Board Changes

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX: FM) today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Tristan Pascall to the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The appointment came into effect at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held today on May 5, 2022. Tristan will also be joining the Board of Directors.

First Quantum is also pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Beckett as an independent director on the Board of Directors. Alison has a career spanning industry and consulting, including procurement and strategy consulting. She is currently Group Talent Director at Ardagh Group and was previously an advisor providing leadership advisory services at Egon Zehnder. Alison holds an MA in Geography from Cambridge University and MBA from the London Business School.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Quantum Minerals Announces Voting Results for the Election of Directors

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or "the Company") (TSX:FM) announced that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular for the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of First Quantum. In total, 584,376,972 shares were voted at the meeting, representing 84.53% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on May 5, 2022 are set out below. The below results have also been filed on www.SEDAR.com .

NAME

NUMBER OF SHARES % OF VOTES CAST
FOR WITHHELD FOR WITHHELD
Andrew B. Adams 535,596,406 47,366,049 91.87% 8.13%
Alison C. Beckett 581,897,038 1,065,417 99.82% 0.18%
Robert J. Harding 517,126,568 65,835,887 88.71% 11.29%
Kathleen A. Hogenson 581,028,369 1,934,086 99.67% 0.33%
C. Kevin McArthur 581,900,298 1,062,157 99.82% 0.18%
Philip K. R. Pascall 543,668,702 39,293,753 93.26% 6.74%
A. Tristan Pascall 580,172,502 2,464,653 99.58% 0.42%
Simon J. Scott 580,497,802 2,464,653 99.58% 0.42%
Peter St. George 542,182,092 40,780,363 93.00% 7.00%
Dr. Joanne K. Warner 581,907,869 1,054,586 99.82% 0.18%

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com or contact:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Defines Prospective 3.5 x 1.5 km Epithermal Alteration System at Pastillas

Altiplano Defines Prospective 3.5 x 1.5 km Epithermal Alteration System at Pastillas

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on ongoing surface reconnaissance work that has identified a large 3.5 x 1.5 km alteration corridor (Figure 1) at the Pastillas Gold-Copper project (the "Property"), located within the prolific Maricunga Gold Belt in northern Chile's Atacama region (Figure 2).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/122918_027a6b00847518fe_001.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×