Voltage Metals Corp., has commenced a diamond drill exploration program at the Company's 100% owned St. Laurent Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, located 160 km northeast of Timmins, Ontario . The program consists of approximately 3,000 metres of drilling with downhole geophysical surveys to define deeper conductive targets for testing in the later phases of the program. The St. Laurent Project has received minimal ...

