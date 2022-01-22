Teck Resources Limited announced today that members of United Steelworkers Local 7619, representing 1,048 workers at Teck’s Highland Valley Copper Operations in B.C., have ratified a new five-year collective agreement, replacing one that expired on September 30, 2021. “We are pleased to have reached a collective agreement that is fair to employees and supports the long-term success of Highland Valley Copper ...

TECK.A:CA,TECK.B:CA,TECK