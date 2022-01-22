Copper Investing News
Teck Resources Limited announced today that members of United Steelworkers Local 7619, representing 1,048 workers at Teck’s Highland Valley Copper Operations in B.C., have ratified a new five-year collective agreement, replacing one that expired on September 30, 2021. “We are pleased to have reached a collective agreement that is fair to employees and supports the long-term success of Highland Valley Copper ...

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today that members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 7619, representing 1,048 workers at Teck's Highland Valley Copper (HVC) Operations in B.C., have ratified a new five-year collective agreement, replacing one that expired on September 30, 2021.

"We are pleased to have reached a collective agreement that is fair to employees and supports the long-term success of Highland Valley Copper Operations," said Matt Parrilla, General Manager, Highland Valley Copper Operations.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources .

Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Teck Resources TECK.A:CA TECK.B:CA TECK Copper Investing
TECK.A:CA,TECK.B:CA,TECK
Benton and Sokoman Initiate Drill Program at the Kraken Lithium Prospect on the Golden Hope JV; Spodumene-bearing Pegmatite Encountered in First Hole

Benton and Sokoman Initiate Drill Program at the Kraken Lithium Prospect on the Golden Hope JV; Spodumene-bearing Pegmatite Encountered in First Hole

Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton") and Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman") together, (the "Alliance") are pleased to announce that the Alliance has commenced the Phase 1 diamond drilling program at the Kraken Lithium prospect on the Golden Hope JV project located in southwest Newfoundland near the village of Burgeo. The diamond drilling program is expected to consist of 1,000 to 2,000 metres of diamond drill core in 4-6 holes designed to test an extensive system of spodumene- bearing dykes which have been sampled over a strike length of two kilometres within a corridor measuring 1,000 metres in apparent width and open in all directions. The Alliance is also pleased to announce that the first hole, with planned drill depth of 350 m-400 m across stratigraphy, has intercepted several spodumene-bearing (an important source of lithium) dykes near surface and the hole continues. Pictures of the core will be posted on both Benton's and Sokoman's websites in order to keep shareholders engaged in its progress at the Kraken dyke swarm. The Alliance is very pleased with the progress thus far and is in the process of logging, cutting and sampling the core to be submitted for assay as soon as possible. Kraken is the first-ever high-grade lithium discovery in Newfoundland and Labrador, with surface grab samples returning grades from trace to 2.37% Li2O (see Alliance joint press release dated August 16, 2021). This is also the first Newfoundland drilling program designed to target lithium.

The Kraken Pegmatites are highly evolved, pegmatite swarms similar to the geological environment and setting of other large systems in the Appalachian belt, including the important deposits held by Piedmont Lithium Inc. in the Carolinas, eastern US, as well as in the geologically equivalent Avalonia Project being advanced by Ganfeng Lithium in the Caledonides of Ireland. All samples will be submitted to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario for analysis by Sodium Peroxide Fusion ICPOES + ICPMS.

Keep reading... Show less
Sienna Receives Drill Permit for the Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

Sienna Receives Drill Permit for the Blue Clay Lithium Project in the Clayton Valley of Nevada

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the drill permit for the planned upcoming drill program on the Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. This project consists of 94 contiguous claims totaling approximately 1950 acres prospective for lithium.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources, states, "This was the final step needed to start our much anticipated maiden drill program on the Blue Clay Lithium Project right in the heart of the Clayton Valley, the preeminent address for lithium in North America. We anticipate the commencement of drilling shortly, coming at a time when lithium demand and prices are at all-time highs. Nevada has become one of the most sought after lithium addresses in the world, and Sienna is located in multiple locations in this prolific region. Management is very optimistic about the prospects for this project and expects to have a steady flow of news moving forward."

Keep reading... Show less
Falcon Receives Final TSX.V Approval on Viernes Adjacent to Yamana's El-Peñón Gold/Silver Deposit, Antofagasta City, Chile

Falcon Receives Final TSX.V Approval on Viernes Adjacent to Yamana's El-Peñón Gold/Silver Deposit, Antofagasta City, Chile

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSXV:FG)(GR:3FA)(OTCQB:FGLDF); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has received final TSX Venture approval to move ahead on the option to purchase the Viernes project located 122km SE of Antofagasta City in Northern Chile. The claims encompass 13 claim blocks covering 3,300 Ha. The western portion of the project offers prospectivity for epithermal gold veins as evidenced by outcrops of the Chile-Alemania Paleocene volcano-stratigraphic sequence, which is the same host rock at the El-Peñón Gold Deposit owned by Yamana Gold. Additionally, Barrick Gold in 2015 sold a 50% stake in Zaldívar Mine for a $1.005 Billion in cash forming a partnership with Antofagasta PLC one of the worlds leading copper companies. Antofagasta has an outstanding track record of building and operating mines in Chile, the Zaldívar project is approximately 35kms NE of our claims

The Viernes project is located at moderate elevation of approximately 2000 meters above sea-level and is 5km east of Yamana Gold's highly profitable El-Peñón low sulfidation gold and silver mine, and 35kms southeast of the world class Escondida-Zaldívar copper hub. The project has year-round access via paved and gravel roads from the mining capital of Chile, known as Region II, Antofagasta.

Keep reading... Show less

Teck and DLT Partner to Pilot Traceability for Critical Minerals with Blockchain

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") and DLT Labs™ ("DLT") today announced a pilot to use blockchain technology to trace responsibly-produced germanium from the mine to the customer, the first such use of blockchain to trace this critical mineral.

Teck is North America's largest producer of germanium, a critical mineral and one of the integral elements required for digital devices and communications. It is an essential component in fiber optic cables and high-speed computer chips and circuitry. Beyond its use in communications technology, germanium is also important for low-carbon technologies such as solar cells and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). Germanium is considered essential for communications technology and the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Keep reading... Show less

Trilogy Metals Announces Updated Resource Estimate for the Bornite Project

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of an updated mineral resource estimate for the Bornite Project located in the highly prospective Ambler Mining District of Northwest Alaska . The Bornite Project forms part of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP"), owned by Ambler Metals LLC ("Ambler Metals"), the joint venture operating company equally owned by Trilogy and a wholly owned subsidiary of South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) ("South32").

Highlights of the Updated Bornite Resource Estimate

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Identifies Additional Porphyry Targets at Eaglehead

Copper Fox Identifies Additional Porphyry Targets at Eaglehead

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") through its wholly owned subsidiary Northern Fox Copper Inc. is pleased to provide an update on the geophysical modelling on its 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project located approximately 50 kilometers ('km') east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The Eaglehead project covers a large portion (15,956 ha) of the late Jurassic age, Eaglehead stock located at the southern margin of the Quesnel terrane. The Quesnel terrane hosts several porphyry copper deposits including Lorraine, Mt. Milligan, and Mount Polly to the south.

In preparation for a 2022 field season, compilation and re-interpretation of current and historical exploration data resulted in completion of a Magnetization Vector Inversion (MVI) analyses of the airborne magnetic and radiometric data collected in 2014. Magnetization Vector Inversion is an exploration technique used to locate magnetite bearing, high temperature hydrothermal centres indicative of potassic (K-spar-magnetite-secondary biotite) altered zones associated with porphyry systems.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×