Tartisan Nickel Corp. is pleased to announce that the Company has concluded its normal course issuer bid under which the Company purchased a total of 4,869,300 of the Company's common shares, which represented approximately 4.64 % of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.Tartisan commenced the "NCIB" because it believed that the underlying value of the Kenbridge Nickel Project, along with the ...

TN:CNX