Talon Metals Corp. reported a net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $5.5 million or $0.01 per share which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation. This compares to a net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $2.7 million or $0.01 per share which was primarily the result of administration expenses.Capitalized exploration costs and deferred expenditures on ...

TLO:CA,TLOFF