Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") reported a net loss for the year ended December 31, 2021 of $5.5 million or $0.01 per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation. This compares to a net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $2.7 million or $0.01 per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses.

Capitalized exploration costs and deferred expenditures on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project for the year ended December 31, 2021 amounted to $38.0 million. This compares to $10.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The total capitalized exploration cost to the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project to December 31, 2021 amounts to $98.8 million.

Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, together with Management's Discussion and Analysis have been filed on SEDAR and are available at www.sedar.com.

All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars.

ABOUT TALON

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tinto on the high-grade Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project located in central Minnesota. Talon's shares are also traded in the US over the OTC market under the symbol TLOFF. The Tamarack Nickel Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon has an earn-in right to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Nickel Project, and currently owns 51%. Talon is focused on (i) expanding and infilling its current high-grade nickel mineralization resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 to shape a mine plan for submission to Minnesota regulators, (ii) following up on additional high-grade nickel mineralization in the Tamarack Intrusive Complex, and (iii) exploring the prospects for significant carbon storage in the ultra-mafic rocks that comprise the Tamarack Intrusive Complex through carbon mineralization. Talon has an agreement with Tesla Inc. to supply it with 75,000 metric tonnes (165 million lbs) of nickel in concentrate (and certain by-products, including cobalt and iron) from the Tamarack Nickel Project over an estimated six-year period once commercial production is achieved. Talon has well-qualified experienced exploration, mine development, external affairs and mine permitting teams.

For additional information on Talon, please visit the Company's website at www.talonmetals.com or contact:

Sean Werger
President
Talon Metals Corp.
Tel: (416) 361-9636 x102
Email: werger@talonmetals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118688

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nickel Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2022)

Investors interested in nickel stocks are often curious about which countries produce the most of the metal. After all, major producers are often home to many miners and explorers.

But investors should also be aware of which countries hold significant nickel reserves. Why? While many countries that produce large amounts of nickel have big nickel reserves, some countries produce little nickel, but have high reserves of the metal. It’s possible that in the future, they could become powerhouses in the space.

With that in mind, here’s an overview of the eight countries with the highest nickel reserves. Nickel reserves in countries outside these top eight total 20 million metric tonnes (MT), and total world nickel reserves stand at 95 million MT. All nickel reserves by country data is based on the US Geological Survey’s most recent report.

Metal Energy Acquires 49% of the Manibridge Project

Metal Energy Acquires 49% of the Manibridge Project

Metal Energy Corp. ("the " Company " or " Metal Energy ") (TSXV: MERG) is pleased to announce the acquisition of 49% interest in the Manibridge project (" Manibridge " or the " Project ") effective March 22, 2022 . The Company has also elected to continue exploration to earn up to 70% interest in Manibridge. These transactions are a part of Metal Energy's option agreement to earn up to 100% of Manibridge.

"This is a monumental step forward for Metal Energy as we advance the Manibridge project.  We firmly believe Manibridge has the potential to contribute to the evolving global electrification transition, particularly in the electric vehicle and renewable energy markets.  Manibridge was a past-producer of high-grade, high-tenor sulphide nickel and the historic operators left a lot of high-grade nickel in the rocks.  Our current and planned 10,000 metre summer drill program are designed to help us understand the geological controls of nickel mineralization in order to advance the Project towards a mineral resource estimate," said James Sykes , CEO of Metal Energy.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Noront Provides Update on Retention Elections; Announces Automatic Squeeze-Out Under the Arrangement With Wyloo Metals

Noront Resources Ltd. (" Noront " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NOT) announces that, as of 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on March 25, 2022, being the deadline for shareholders of the Company to make an election to retain all or a portion of their common shares of Noront (" Common Shares ") following the Arrangement (as defined below) (a " Retention Election "), an aggregate of 81,620,596 Common Shares (representing approximately 14.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares) are the subject of a Retention Election.

Accordingly, pursuant to the plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement ") involving Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. (the " Parent ") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wyloo Canada AcquisitionCo Pty Ltd. (the " Purchaser ", and together with the Parent and any of their affiliates, the " Wyloo Parties "), the Purchaser will acquire all of the Common Shares not already owned or controlled by the Wyloo Parties (the " Automatic Squeeze-Out "), including those Common Shares that are the subject of a Retention Election (the " Retained Shares "), as less than 20% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares are the subject of a Retention Election. In the absence of the Automatic Squeeze-Out, the public shareholders of Noront (other than the Wyloo Parties) would not have held a sufficient percentage of the outstanding Common Shares for Noront to meet the continued listing requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Final Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2021

Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) the nickel development company focused in Brazil, announces its final results for the year ended 31 December 2021 ('FY21' or the 'Period

Highlights for the Period

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

