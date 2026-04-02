Strength in Numbers: Portfolio Diversification
For junior mining companies, diversification has shifted from a long-term aspiration to an operational necessity.
With resource price swings and accelerating demand for critical minerals, “strategic patience” in mining is no longer enough.
Junior players are becoming more accustomed to exploring and developing multiple commodities in line with industry changes and investor sentiment. Diversification has become risk mitigation, as companies that rely on a single commodity become susceptible to the downside of tightening market cycles and geopolitical pressures.
The logic is simple. Single-commodity companies can sink when their chosen resource succumbs to market pressure, while those with multiple assets have a better chance of staying afloat. By exposing themselves to multiple markets, companies also get to adopt multi-asset strategies that allow them to balance risk, while maintaining exposure to high-growth sectors.
South Harz Potash illustrates this shift. The ASX-listed company recently announced its change to Turnstone Resources (ASX:TSR), signaling its transformation into a multi-asset European critical minerals company, one that is no longer defined solely by its potash assets.
Why diversification matters
Commodities markets often move in opposite directions. When one sector slows, another may be entering a growth phase. By holding multiple commodities, mining companies can choose when and how to advance projects, avoiding the pressure to push development during weak pricing.
Basically, companies with diversified portfolios can offset weakness in one commodity with strength in another. The Institute of Business and Finance echoes this, saying that gains from other holdings offset the losses.
“Diversification primarily eliminates what portfolio theorists call ‘unsystematic risk,’ the company-specific risk tied to individual business outcomes," the organisation states.
This approach stabilises cashflow expectations and protects shareholder value, especially in downturns. It also creates alternative revenue pathways, reducing the chance of delayed development or restructured operations.
Recent reports add that even in merger and acquisition activity for 2026, security and diversification of critical mineral supply chains will remain a central driver.
The strategy is increasingly visible among junior miners, many of which are expanding beyond legacy assets. Potash, for example, has seen price volatility from shifting demand and tariff threats.
Companies are now investing in commodities central to the energy transition. Copper demand is expected to rise sharply due to its role in electrification, renewable energy systems and grid infrastructure. Gold continues to serve as a defensive asset, offering stability during economic uncertainty and market volatility. Together, these create a strong mix for companies navigating an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.
Europe’s energy transition
Europe’s drive to decarbonise has made diversification a regional priority. The European Commission warns that heavy reliance on imported minerals exposes the bloc to geopolitical risk and supply chain shocks.
Lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper and rare earths are vital for batteries, renewable energy systems and grid infrastructure, yet most are sourced abroad. The EU currently imports over 90 percent of its rare earths and all of its lithium, highlighting the vulnerability of its energy transition.
To address this, policymakers introduced the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) in 2023. The law sets 2030 targets to extract 10 percent, process 40 percent and recycle 25 percent of critical raw materials domestically. It also caps reliance on any single country at 65 percent, a direct response to China’s dominance in mineral supply chains.
This framework has spurred developments across Europe, from lithium in Portugal to rare earths and copper in Sweden. The International Copper Association Europe notes that copper stands at the forefront of the EU decarbonisation journey as a strategic raw material that enables electrification, energy efficiency and renewables.
South Harz Potash’s transformation into Turnstone Resources aligns with EU diversification goals under the CRMA and strengthens its role in regional supply security. By expanding its focus to include commodities such as copper and gold, Turnstone is adapting to market realities while embedding itself in Europe’s energy transition strategy.
Turnstone Resources’ new portfolio
Turnstone is building a portfolio designed to weather market cycles and capitalise on emerging opportunities. In Sweden, it has recently been granted two district-scale copper-gold opportunities: the Glava-Klinten and Torsby West projects.
The company announced a successful AU$1.25 million placement early in March, with proceeds allotted for the exploration of said assets.
“Since announcing our diversification strategy in mid-2025, we have embarked on building a platform to gain exposure to the growing demand for critical minerals driven by the global energy transition, including broadening our portfolio through the agreement to acquire the Swedish copper-gold projects,” said Executive Chair Len Jubber.
“The strong support received for this placement, which attracted a high proportion of new investors and was also supported by existing shareholders, is an endorsement of the new strategy. Their backing reflects growing confidence in our strategy, as we look to advance our near-term exploration plans at Glava and Torsby West.”
Initial exploration at Glava in early 2026 identified an additional copper-gold mineralised area, delivering assays including a standout result of 9.88 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 2.88 percent copper. Drilling at the site is targeted to commence in the June quarter of 2026.
Sweden’s mining strength and Turnstone’s opportunity
Long recognised as a mining powerhouse, Sweden offers geological prospectivity, modern infrastructure and a transparent regulatory framework. The country ranked ninth in overall investment attractiveness in the Fraser Institute’s latest Annual Survey of Mining Companies, reflecting both its political stability and commitment to responsible resource development.
Recent developments underscore this strength. Sweden has seen more activity, such as the Viscaria copper mine’s scheduled reopening in 2028, and Goldsky Resources’ (TSXV:GSKR,OTCQX:GSKRF) planned acquisition of the Barsele gold mine in Västerbotten.
Viscaria previously operated between the 1980s and 1990s, with previous exploration data suggesting it held 3 million tonnes of copper-bearing rock. Recent exploration drillings indicate that it contains 108 million tonnes of copper-bearing rock and is projected to produce approximately 26,000 tonnes of copper per year at full production.
Barsele, on the other hand, is a 45/55 joint venture between Goldsky and senior gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM). Its indicated resource is 5.58 million tonnes at 1.81 g/t gold containing 324,000 ounces of gold, while its inferred resource is 25.5 million tonnes at 2.54 g/t gold containing 2.09 million ounces of gold.
For companies like Turnstone Resources, operating in Sweden provides security and predictability in an uncertain global landscape. It also places them in an actively engaged setting in terms of building critical mineral supply chains, aligning their multi‑asset strategy with broader decarbonisation goals.
Investor takeaway
Diversification is becoming the hallmark of resilience in mining.
Turnstone Resources’ shift from a single‑commodity focus to a multi‑asset strategy within Europe positions it at the intersection of two powerful trends: the global energy transition and Europe’s drive for secure domestic mineral supply.
Its pivot toward copper and gold highlights how miners can balance exposure to growth commodities with the stabilising qualities of defensive assets. For investors, the lesson is clear: portfolios that combine both opportunity and resilience hold stronger potential to withstand volatility and align with long‑term structural shifts in the market.
This INNspired article is sponsored by Turnstone Resources (ASX:TSR). This INNspired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Turnstone Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Turnstone Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNspired article.
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