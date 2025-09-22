loader

Stamper Oil & Gas

TSXV:STMP

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The company's primary focus is on international oil and gas; late-stage exploration and development/production projects and secondarily on mineral resources. It is currently evaluating international oil and gas exploration and development opportunities.

