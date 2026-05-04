Prospectus

Prospectus

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Prospectus

Download the PDF here.

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GT1:AU
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Green Technology Metals

Green Technology Metals

Delivering the next lithium hub in North America Keep Reading...
Transformational Recapitalisation to Fund Pathway to FID

Transformational Recapitalisation to Fund Pathway to FID

Green Technology Metals(GT1:AU) has announced Transformational Recapitalisation To Fund Pathway To FIDDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100m

EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100m

Green Technology Metals(GT1:AU) has announced EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100mDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Closes Private Placement of $5.5M

Spartan Metals Closes Private Placement of $5.5M

(TheNewswire) All dollars are Canadian unless otherwise noted Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - April 29, 2026 Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W) is pleased to announce further to its news releases of April 2, 2026 and April 13, 2026 the Company has closed the private... Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Expands Land Holdings in Advance of Drilling Campaign at Cimarron Gold Project, Nevada

Surface Metals Inc. Expands Land Holdings in Advance of Drilling Campaign at Cimarron Gold Project, Nevada

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (FSE: V6X) (WKN: A417U2) ("Surface Metals" or the "Company") reports that the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Surface Metals US Inc., has staked 38 unpatented lode claims adjacent to its Cimarron gold project in Nye County, Nevada. The... Keep Reading...
NEW QUEBEC GRAPHITE TRANSFORMATION STUDY FOR LAC CARHEIL PROJECT DELIVERS IMPRESSIVE ECONOMIC RESULTS

NEW QUEBEC GRAPHITE TRANSFORMATION STUDY FOR LAC CARHEIL PROJECT DELIVERS IMPRESSIVE ECONOMIC RESULTS

Study Demonstrates Significant Value for Project to Upgrade Graphite intoHigh Purity Products in Baie-Comeau - Supporting Canada's Critical Minerals StrategyMetals Australia Ltd and its wholly owned Canadian Subsidiary, Northern Resources Inc. are pleased to provide results from its Preliminary... Keep Reading...

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