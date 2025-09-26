Sendero Resources Corp. is a dynamic exploration company focused on the mineral potential of the Vicuna district in Argentina. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Barton SAS, the Company's hold a 100% interest in the Penas Negras Project (the Project), encompassing 120 square kilometers (km2) of exploration territory. The Project is situated in the Vicuna District and exhibits geological similarities to neighboring deposits, including the Josemaria copper-gold porphyry system and the gold-rich Maricunga porphyries. Additionally, the project has access to Caldera, Chile, a deep-water port with direct connections to Asian copper smelters, facilitating the export of copper concentrates.