Industrias Penoles

Industrias Penoles SAB de CV is a mining group with integrated operations in smelting and refining nonferrous metals and producing chemicals. The company is one of the world's largest producers of refined silver and America's largest producer of metallic bismuth. It is one of the largest producers of refined gold and lead in Latin America, and among the largest zinc and sodium sulfate producers worldwide. The majority of Industrias Penoles' sales are made abroad, making it one of Mexico's main export companies.
