Invesco AI and Next Gen Software, ETF

The investment seeks to track the investment results (before fees and expenses) of the Dynamic Software IntellidexSM Index. The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the underlying index. The underlying index is composed of common stocks of U.S. software companies. These companies are principally engaged in the research, design, production or distribution of products or processes that relate to software applications and systems and information-based services. The fund is non-diversified.