Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (‘RIM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of RIM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 18 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance

Click here for the full ASX Release


This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

RIM:AU
Rimfire Pacific Mining
Rimfire Pacific Mining
