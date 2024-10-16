- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (‘RIM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of RIM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 18 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Rimfire Pacific Mining
Company Overview
Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX:RIM) has its roots in NSW with a long history of exploration activity within some of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions in Central Western NSW and the Broken Hill districts. With a highly capable and accomplished technical team, the company is committed to employing best-in-class geoscience to discovery Australia's next critical minerals mines.
With a combination of 100% owned assets and JV projects, Rimfire's Lachlan Orogen Projects are on the doorstep of some of Australia's truly great gold-copper porphyry mines such as Northparkes, Cadia and Cowal within a region dominated by major international mining businesses.
In the iconic Broken Hill region which has been a major production centre for base metals, Rimfire is primarily focused on chasing up historical occurrences of cobalt mineralisation and has projects proximate to ASX listed Cobalt Blue Ltd's Broken Hill Cobalt Project.
As a company committed to the discovery of critical minerals orebodies of scale, Rimfire aims to deliver enduring value to shareholders.
Copper Refining: From Ore to Market (Updated 2024)
Copper ore must undergo a complicated refining process to convert it into saleable high-purity copper products, as mined ore typically contains less than 1 percent copper.
Copper refining involves increasing the grade and purity of the metal through a variety of physical, mechanical and chemical processes. One of the first steps in the copper refinement process is beneficiation, also known as concentration.
Copper concentrates are processed further via pyrometallurgy or hydrometallurgy, depending on the different types of ore (e.g. oxide, sulfide) from which they were extracted. Taking the copper refining process further, electrochemical processes are used to produce high-purity copper cathodes that can later be converted to end use products down the value chain.
High-purity copper products are in high demand throughout many of the world’s most important sectors of the economy, from construction and communications, to automotive and electronics. Demand for copper products is also on the rise in the renewable energy sector.
Read on to learn more about the difference between copper concentrate and copper cathodes, the copper refining processes used to make these economically important products, and how they make it to the market.
In this article:
Copper concentrate vs. copper cathode
What’s the difference between copper concentrate and copper cathode? While both are saleable copper products, each represents very different stages along the copper added-value supply chain.
The first stage of concentrate production is generally conducted at or very near mine locations to save on transportation costs. It involves crushing and grinding mined ore into smaller particles to roughly separate copper from waste rock.
The copper is further extracted through flotation, which involves slurrying the ground ore with water and chemical reagents. In this process, air is blown through the mixture, and the copper floats to the top. The copper is then removed with a skimmer. At the end of this step, concentrate levels are typically between 24 and 36 percent copper, depending on their region of origin.
Further liberating the copper from the waste rock depends on the type of ore, whether sulfide or oxide, due to the different chemistries of these separate ore types. Pyrometallurgy, which uses extreme heat, is best suited for copper sulfide ores, while hydrometallurgy, which uses water, is best for copper oxide ores.
The resulting copper concentrate, although still considered an unfinished material at this stage, is considered a saleable copper product. Often in powder form, copper concentrate is purchased by copper smelters to use in the production of copper anode and blister copper, the next saleable copper product in the value-added chain. Blister copper typically falls in a range of 98 percent to 99.5 percent copper purity.
The production of copper cathode is the final stage in the copper refinement process and takes place at a refining plant or smelter. The two main processing pathways to copper cathode are leaching and electro-winning, or smelting and electrolytic refining. You can read more about these below.
Through these copper refining processes, unwanted material is progressively removed from blister copper to the point that the resulting copper cathode product is concentrated at up to 99.99 percent purity, the standard for the highest-grade copper. Copper cathode is used to make copper wire rods, sheets, ingots and copper alloys.
The hydrometallurgical copper refining process
In hydrometallurgy, water-based solutions are used to extract copper from oxide ores. The most commonly used method is heap leaching, which involves percolating chemical solutions to leach out metals. Crushed copper ore is “heaped” onto an impermeable leach pad and then sprayed with a sulfuric acid solution in order to dissolve the copper from the ore, forming a copper solution.
This is typically followed by solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX/EW). This is a newer refining technology that became widely adopted in the 1980s, and roughly 20 percent of the world’s copper production is now produced via this process.
Solvent extraction begins with an organic solvent, which separates copper from impurities and unwanted material. Next, sulfuric acid is added to strip the copper from the organic solvent, producing an electrolytic solution.
This solution goes through the electrowinning process, a form of electrolysis in which an electrical current passes through the copper solution. Positively charged copper ions in the solution are then plated onto a cathode. At 99.99 percent pure copper, the copper cathode is now a value-added saleable copper product.
The pyrometallurgical copper refining process
In pyrometallurgy, intense heat, often at 2,300 degrees Fahrenheit, is applied to extract copper from sulfide ores. After the flotation process described above, the next steps are thickening, smelting in a refiner and electrolysis to produce high-purity copper cathodes.
During the thickening stage, the froth solution produced during flotation is poured into large tanks, allowing solids to settle at the bottom. The solution is then then filtered to remove excess water. At the end of this stage, the resulting copper concentrate is ready to be sent to the smelter.
Chemical reactions that occur during the smelting process cause the concentrate to separate into two layers of molten material: a matte layer and a slag layer. The matte layer, on the bottom, contains the copper, while the slag layer contains the impurities.
The slag is discarded and the matte is recovered and moved to a cylindrical vessel called a converter. A variety of chemicals are added to the converter, and these react with the copper to form blister copper, which is usually 98 percent to 99.5 percent pure. The blister copper is then recovered and subjected to a process called fire refining.
In fire refining, air is blown through the copper to oxidize impurities into slag, then wood is added to help reduce the oxidized copper through chemical reactions, leaving refined copper behind to be processed into copper anode.
Finally, to completely deoxidize the copper, either phosphorus is added to it to form phosphorus pentoxide, or the copper is cast into copper anodes and placed in an electrolytic copper cell. Once charged, the pure copper collects on the cathode and is removed as a 99.99 percent pure copper product.
How does refined copper reach the market?
Concentrate producers sell a concentrate powder containing 24 to 40 percent copper to copper smelters and refiners. Selling terms are unique to each smelting company or copper refinery, but in general, the smelter pays the miner approximately 96 percent of the value of the contained copper content in the concentrate, minus treatment charges (TCs) and refining charges (RCs).
TCs are charged per metric ton of concentrate treated, while RCs are charged per pound of metal refined. These charges fluctuate with the market, but are often fixed on an annual basis. TCs and RCs tend to rise when there is a high availability of copper ore.
Miners indicate copper concentrations, although they may be spot checked by a third party when enroute to the refiner. Additionally, penalties may be assessed against copper concentrate according to the level of deleterious elements contained, such as lead or tungsten.
Most smelting companies have strict limitations on permissible concentrations of impurities, and if concentrate producers do not meet these needs, they will be subject to financial penalties. Miners may also receive credits for “valuable” minerals, such as precious metals gold and silver. TCs and RCs are levied separately on these metals.
Smelters generally operate by charging tolls, but they may also sell refined copper metal on behalf of miners. All of the risk (and reward) of fluctuating copper prices, then, falls on miners’ shoulders.
How is refined copper sold?
Refined copper is sold mostly in the form of 99.99 percent purity copper cathode either by smelting companies or mining companies with their own refining plants. The buyers are normally end users such as copper mills, brass mills or foundries who purchase copper cathode as melting stock for the manufacture of copper wire rods, copper ingots or copper alloys.
The price of refined copper is set by the global exchanges, such the London Metal Exchange (LME), the CME Group's COMEX or the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE), and can be brought to market through these exchanges.
Copper cathode sold on the global exchanges must be registered Grade A type with a copper content of 99.99 percent. Unregistered high-grade copper cathode, standard grade and off-grade can be sold into the physical market through trading companies and financial institutions, but will not garner the producer’s premium prices of SHFE or LME registered copper cathode. This premium allows the copper cathode producer to recoup the costs such as insurance and freight associated with transporting its goods to the buyer.
This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2011.
This Red Metal Resources profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Los Andes Copper
Investor Insight
As demand for copper continues to rise, driven by global electrification trends, Los Andes Copper is well-placed to leverage its significant copper position in Chile, driven at the helm by a group of highly experienced technical and business leaders.
Overview
The electrification transition is already in motion and driving demand for copper, an essential metal for manufacturing emerging technologies. Copper is already found in electronics worldwide, and as clean energy technologies aim to replace fossil fuels, demand will only increase — it's projected that copper demand will likely reach 50 million metric tons by 2035. A separate analysis estimates the world copper deficit may hit more than 8.5 metric tons by 2030.
Growing copper demand has put the spotlight on Chile which hosts some of the world’s largest copper deposits. It is currently the top copper producer in the world, producing more than twice the volume of its closest competitor, Peru. The country is a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction that has already attracted prolific mining companies.Los Andes Copper (TSXV:LA,OTCQX:LSANF) is a Vancouver-based mining company focusing on developing its 100 percent owned, Vizcachitas copper-molybdenum porphyry project in Chile. Vizcachitas is one of the largest advanced copper projects not owned by a major mining company and has the potential to become a world-class mine. An experienced management team with decades of varied experience in the natural resources industry provides confidence in the company’s ability to reach its goals.
The company filed a positive pre-feasibility study in 2023 indicating US$2.78 billion after-tax net present value (NPV) using an 8 percent discount rate and an internal rate of return (IRR) of 24.2 percent at US$ 3.68/lb copper, US$12.90/lb molybdenum and US$21.79/oz silver, with an estimated initial capital cost of US$2.44 billion. The PFS also highlighted a construction period of 3.25 years and a payback period of 2.5 years from initial production.
The Vizcachitas project is surrounded by mining majors
Los Andes works closely with the local community to support the development of local businesses and social organizations. The company has joined the Association of Small Miners of Putaendo and has established several programs to support social organizations, local technical high schools and female entrepreneurs. Los Andes is also environmentally aware and strives to maintain an excellent ESG rating.
The company’s management team is experienced in the natural resources industry, including experts in geology, community affairs, and corporate finance.
Company Highlights
- Los Andes Copper is a Vancouver-based mining company focused on developing its world-class Vizcachitas copper project in Chile.
- To support the project, the company has received a combined US$14 million in investments from Queen’s Road Capital and US$ 20 million from Ecora Resources.
- The Vizcachitas project has tremendous blue-sky potential and is the largest advanced copper project in the Americas owned by a junior miner.
- The company released the results of its pre-feasibility study (PFS) in 2023 with a US$2.8 billion post-tax NPV8 and 24 percent IRR at US$3.68 copper.
- The company strives to maintain an excellent ESG rating and works closely to support the local community and minimize the project’s environmental impact.
- An experienced management team leads Los Andes Copper with a range of experience throughout the mining industry.
Key Project
Vizcachitas Copper Project
The 100-percent-owned Chilean Vizcachitas copper project is one of the largest advanced copper deposits in the Americas and the largest deposit owned by a junior miner. The project is located in the Rio Rocin Valley, roughly 150 kilometers northeast of Santiago.
Project Highlights:
- Strong Existing Infrastructure: The project is accessed by a 124-kilometer paved highway, a nearby railway and shipping ports. Due to the presence of existing copper mines, smelting facilities are accessible by railway. Additionally, there are multiple large power substations near the project.Completed PFS: 2023 Pre-Feasibility Study results indicated:
- US$2.78 billion after-tax NPV using an 8 percent discount rate and an IRR of 24.2 percent at US$ 3.68/lb copper, US$12.90/lb molybdenum, and US$21.79/oz silver, with an estimated initial capital cost of US$2.44 billion.
- A construction period of 3.25 years and a payback period of 2.5 years from initial production.
- A 16-percent increase in measured and indicated resources from the preliminary economic assessment dated June 13, 2019, to 14.8 billion pounds (lbs) copper equivalent grade (CuEq).
- measured resources of 2.61 billion lbs copper, 84 million lbs molybdenum, and 11 million ounces (Moz) silver;
- indicated resources of 10.42 billion lbs of copper, 442 million lbs of molybdenum, and 43 Moz of silver;
- and increase inferred resources by 130 percent to 15.4 billion lbs CuEq (13.75 billion lbs copper, 495 million lbs molybdenum, 55 Moz silver).
- Dedicated to a strong ESG rating: The PFS focused on utilizing the latest sustainable mining methods which resulted in a 50 percent reduction in water consumption, and a 25 percent reduction in energy use and confined the project to one valley, reducing the project footprint. The company has also committed to using desalinated water, ensuring a sustainable water supply. Additionally, the company works closely with local communities to improve the knowledge and understanding of the future Vizcachitas Project and of the multiple opportunities that a sustainable mining project like Vizcachitas will bring to the community.
- Royalty Agreement with Ecora Resources: Los Andes closed a royalty agreement with Ecora Resources, a leading royalty and streaming company focused on investing in future-facing commodities. The agreement includes a $20 million cash consideration paid to Los Andes in return for royalty payments equal to 0.25 percent net smelter return royalty on minerals sold on open pit operations and 0.125 percent NSR on underground operations.
- Permit to Restart Drilling: The Second Environmental Court in Chile ruled that Los Andes has complied with all the conditions imposed on July 20, 2022 and is now authorized to restart drilling.
Management Team
Santiago Montt - CEO
With 11 years of experience in the mining sector, Santiago Montt has a law degree from the University of Chile, a J.S.D. law degree (PhD) from Yale University, and a Master's in Public Policy from Princeton University. He has worked for BHP from 2011 to 2021 in various roles: vice-president of corporate affairs for the Americas, VP of ligation (Global), VP of legal Brazil, and VP of legal copper. He is an experienced professional in the areas of stakeholder management, risk management, crisis management, project management and commercial and legal affairs
Antony Amberg - Chief Geologist
Anthony Amber is a chartered geologist with 32 years of diverse experience working in Asia, Africa, and South America. Amberg is a qualified person under NI 43-101. He has managed various exploration projects ranging from grassroots through to JORC-compliant feasibility studies. In 2001, he returned to Chile where he started a geological consulting firm specializing in project evaluation and NI 43-101 technical reports. He began his career in 1986 working with Anglo American in South Africa before moving on to work for the likes of Severin-Southern Sphere, Bema Gold, Rio Tinto and Kazakhstan Minerals Corporation.
Ignacio Melero - Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability
Ignacio Melero is a lawyer with a degree from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile with vast experience in corporate and community affairs. Before Los Andes, Ignacio was responsible for community affairs at CMPC, having managed community and stakeholder affairs for a number of its pulp and forestry divisions throughout the country. Ignacio has worked for the Government of Chile, in the Ministry General Secretariat of the Presidency. He was responsible for the inter-ministerial coordination of the ChileAtiende project, a multi-service network linking communities, regional governments and public services.
Gonzalo Saldias - Geologist Consultant
Gonzalo Saldias is a geologist with a degree from the Universidad Católica del Norte, Chile, with more than 35 years of experience working within Chile and internationally. He worked for Antofagasta Minerals from 2007 to 2015, and for Placer Dome Latin America for ten years. He also worked for Codelco as head of exploration geology for the El Salvador Division.
Harry Nijjar - Chief Financial Officer
Harry Nijjar holds a CPA CMA designation from the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia. He is a managing director of Malaspina Consultants. Nijjar has been working with public and private companies for the past 10 years in various roles. He is also currently the CFO of Darien Business Development and Clarmin Explorations.
Manuel Matta - Senior Mining and Project Consultant
Manuel Matta is a mining engineer from the University of Chile, with more than 30 years of experience in operations, planning and projects. He worked for Falconbridge and Xstrata as vice-president of projects and development where he led the expansion of the Collahuasi mine. He was also the general manager of Altonorte Smelter in Chile. Matta also worked for Barrick Gold in Chile and the Dominican Republic and was the general manager of Las Cenizas copper mines in Chile.
TNC Advances Mining and Processing Activities at Cloncurry Copper Project
True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce it is progressing mining and processing activities on schedule with the current mine plan at its Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) in Queensland1.
- Operations at TNC’s Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) in Queensland continue to ramp up in line with the current CCP mine plan.
- TNC is on track to become Australia’s next copper producer and critical metals supplier in Q1 2025 following the commencement of sulphide processing in the new year.
- Circa 223k Bank Cubic Metres (BCM) of overburden has been mined since mining activities commenced at the Wallace North deposit in July with approximately 22,000t of oxide ore mined and placed on the RoM.
- Oxide ore has been transported to the Great Australia Mine (GAM) since September with approximately 8,300t crushed and stacked on the leach pad to date.
- Irrigation of the leach pad is underway and will improve copper production from TNC’s Solvent Extraction (SX) plant.
- Based on the Mining Restart Study (MRS) announced in February 20246, the CCP is estimated to generate free cash flow of ~$200 million at current copper spot prices over its initial 4.6-year mine life.
- TNC has binding offtake and toll milling agreements with Glencore International AG (Glencore) for 100% of copper concentrate from CCP and toll milling of up to 1Mt of ore per year. TNC currently expects toll milling to commence in Q1 2025.
- TNC is continuing a recruitment campaign to grow its workforce to support its objectives at CCP with the addition of another 28 people for the GAM and Wallace North operations by mid-November.
In July, TNC announced the commencement of mining activities at Wallace North, one of four open-pit deposits making up CCP. Since July, the Company has mined 223k BCM of overburden, including 22,000t of oxide ore which has been placed on the Wallace North RoM to date.
Transportation of oxide ore from the Wallace North pit to the Great Australia Mine (GAM) crushing facility commenced in September. To date, approximately 8,300t has been crushed and stacked on the leach pad and 2,400t remains available to TNC in the current crushing campaign.
Irrigation of the ore has commenced and will contribute to improved copper production from the Solvent Extraction (SX) plant. This is the first new ore mined by TNC which has been added to the heap leach since the Company commissioned the SX plant in 2023.
TNC has binding offtake and toll milling agreements with global commodity trader Glencore International AG for 100% of copper concentrate produced at CCP and toll milling of up to 1Mt of ore per year3. Under the toll milling agreement, sulphide ore will be transported to a third-party concentrator for toll treatment in Q1 2025.
The Wallace North deposit at CCP has an Ore Reserve totalling 0.7Mt (Probable) grading 1.01% Cu and 0.46g/t Au for 6.8kt Cu and 10.0koz Au2.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from True North Copper, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Red Metal Resources
Investor Insight
With assets located in a historic copper mining district in Chile that boasts high-grade mineralization and low-cost operations, Red Metal Resources represents a compelling investment opportunity and lots of potential for increasing shareholder value.
Overview
Red Metal Resources (CSE:RMES) is a Canadian-listed junior mining company specializing in copper exploration, with a particular focus on Chile’s Carrizal Alto mining district in the Atacama Region. The company’s exploration targets, mainly the Farellon and Perth projects, are well-positioned to benefit from Chile’s globally significant copper sector.
Chile is the largest producer of copper worldwide, accounting for nearly 28 percent of the global supply. Given the country’s favorable mining policies, experienced workforce, and well-established infrastructure, Red Metal Resources is well-placed to leverage these advantages as it advances its projects in this prolific region.
The company's Carrizal property comprises two key project areas: the Farellon project in the south and the Perth project in the north. The renowned Carrizal Alto mining district has a rich history of copper and gold production dating back to the 19th century. Historically, the district was one of Chile’s most productive copper regions, situated within Chile’s prolific Coastal Cordillera belt, which boasts high-grade copper mineralization and low-elevation, cost-effective operations. Red Metal Resources is working to rejuvenate Carrizal’s legacy by bringing modern exploration techniques to the region’s underexplored deposits.
Red Metal Resources’ management team brings together a blend of technical and business expertise, driving the company toward its goal of contributing to the growing global demand for copper and clean energy transition. The company also benefits from a board of directors and advisors with substantial experience in capital markets, exploration, and the Chilean mining industry. This combination of technical expertise and business acumen is critical for Red Metal Resources as it seeks to advance its projects from exploration to potential production.
Prolific mining district
The Carrizal Alto mining district, located in Chile’s Atacama Desert, is known for its mineral wealth, particularly copper, gold and cobalt. The district's mining history dates back to the early 19th century when it became one of the most important copper production regions in Chile.
One of the key advantages of the Carrizal Alto district is its favorable geographic position. The area is located at a low elevation of around 500 meters above sea level, which reduces the logistical challenges often associated with exploration in higher-altitude regions. Additionally, the district is well-connected by infrastructure, including highways and proximity to major urban centers. The property is situated just 150 kilometers south of Copiapó, 25 kilometers from the coast, and only 20 kilometers west of the Pan-American Highway. This close access to infrastructure allows for easier transportation of equipment and supplies, as well as streamlined access to labor and other resources.
The Carrizal Alto district offers a blend of historical mining data and modern exploration potential. While the region was heavily mined in the 19th and early 20th centuries, much of the area remains underexplored using modern methods. Today, the district is experiencing a revival, thanks in part to Red Metal Resources’ exploration efforts. The company’s Carrizal property spans 3,278 hectares, comprising 21 secure mining claims, and comprises two projects: Farellon and Perth.
Company Highlights
- Red Metal Resources holds 3,278 hectares across 21 secure mining claims within the Carrizal Alto mining district in the prolific Coastal Cordillera.
- The company’s Carrizal property comprises two projects - Farellon and Perth - located in an area with a rich history of copper and gold production.
- The Farellon project has over 9,000 metres of drilling, identifying 1.5 kilometres of mineralized strike length with potential for an additional 3.5 kilometres.
- In 2022, a high-grade surface sample from Farellon returned 5.77 percent copper, 1.55 percent cobalt, and 0.11 g/t gold.
- Management and insiders control approximately 35 percent of the company’s shares, aligning their interests with investors.
Key Project
Farellon Copper Project
The Farellon project is Red Metal Resources’ flagship asset, located in the southern portion of the Carrizal Alto mining district. The project is a high-grade iron-oxide-copper-gold vein deposit that has been the focus of much of the company’s exploration activities. The mineralization at Farellon is primarily hosted in quartz-calcite veins that contain chalcopyrite, bornite and chalcocite sulphide mineralization. These veins range from 3 to 6 meters in width, with a halo of lower-grade mineralization extending 15 to 20 meters around the veins.
Farellon is located adjacent to the historic Carrizal Alto mine, one of Chile’s most prolific copper mines during the 19th century. The mineralized veins on the Farellon property are believed to be part of the same geological structure that hosted the mineralization at the Carrizal Alto mine. Historical mining in the area provides valuable insights into the region’s geology, which Red Metal Resources is leveraging to guide its exploration strategy.
To date, the company has completed over 9,000 meters of drilling at Farellon, identifying a mineralized strike length of approximately 1.5 kilometers. The mineralization remains open along strike for an additional 3.5 kilometers, and at depth, indicating significant exploration upside. In 2022, the company completed a 2,010-meter diamond drilling program that extended the known mineralization at depth and identified a parallel structure, the Gorda Vein, which adds further exploration potential.Recent surface geochemistry work has also highlighted several new targets for follow-up sampling and drilling. One high-grade sample, taken 2 kilometers north of the Farellon drilling, returned values of 5.77 percent copper, 1.55 percent cobalt, and 0.11 grams per ton (g/t) gold, further underscoring the potential for additional high-grade mineralization on the property. These exploration results position Farellon as a highly prospective project with the potential to develop into a significant copper-gold-cobalt resource.
Perth Project
The Perth project, located in the northern portion of the Carrizal Alto district, is Red Metal Resources’ second major exploration asset. The project holds considerable potential for copper-gold-cobalt mineralization. Perth is characterized by fault-related quartz veins that have been mapped and sampled across the property. Historical prospecting and mapping programs have identified 12 veins, with an average thickness of 2 meters and some zones reaching up to 6 meters in width.
Exploration at Perth has yielded promising results, with 48 surface samples returning gold values greater than 1 g/t, 46 samples returning copper grades exceeding 1 percent, and 19 samples showing cobalt values above 0.05 percent. These early-stage exploration results are encouraging and suggest that the Perth project has the potential to host significant copper-gold-cobalt mineralization.Red Metal Resources plans to conduct additional exploration at Perth to better understand the extent of the mineralization and to prioritize drill targets for future campaigns. While the project is at an earlier stage compared to Farellon, it offers an important opportunity for the company to expand its resource base within the Carrizal Alto District.
Management Team
Caitlin Jeffs - President and CEO
Caitlin Jeffs is a founding partner of Fladgate Exploration Consulting in Thunder Bay, Ontario, the largest, full service, mineral exploration consulting firm in Northwestern Ontario. She has over 20 years of mineral exploration experience in gold and base metal exploration with junior and major resource companies, including Placer Dome and Goldcorp. Jeffs is also a director of Kesselrun Resources and TomaGold.
John Da Costa - CFO
John Da Costa has 30 years of accounting experience managing and reporting for Canadian public companies, and 10 years with US public companies. He worked with a Canadian public company operating in Chile in the late 1990s and has experience with Chilean subsidiaries. He is the founder and president of Da Costa Management, providing management and accounting services to both public and private companies in the US and Canada since 2003.
Brian Gusko - VP Finance
Brian Gusko has an MBA from the University of Calgary and attended the European Summer School of Advanced Management. Gusko has over 15 years’ experience in capital markets and has helped raise over $75 million for various enterprises. He has served on the board and as chief financial officer of various private and public companies. Gusko has assisted with the interlisting of more than 10 companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has helped numerous companies access German capital markets. He has worked as chief financial officer at several private and public companies. The last company he helped take public on the CSE had a market capitalization of over $200 million at the time of listing.
Michael Thompson - VP Exploration and Director
Michael Thompson received his Honours B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Toronto in 1997, and has since worked for several junior and major companies in both gold and base metal exploration, including Teck Cominco, Tri Origin Exploration, Placer Dome CLA, and Goldcorp. He specializes in structural interpretation of gold deposits as well as management of large exploration programs. He is a founding partner and 33 percent owner of Fladgate Exploration Consulting in Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Marian Myers - Project Manager and Director
Marian Myers has an M.Sc (Geology) from the University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa, and has 35 years’ experience working for a wide array of major and junior mining companies including Gold Fields, Anglo American, AngloGold, Balmoral Resources and Cardero Resource. Myer’s breadth of international experience has taken her from her home town near Johannesburg, South Africa to work on projects in Ghana, Zimbabwe, Australia, Alaska, Peru, Chile and now, Canada, where she resides in Vancouver. She specializes in the GIS integration of geochemical, geophysical and geological information, including historical data sets with expertise in QA/QC procedures, field data collection supervision, and assessment and technical report development.
Cody McFarlane - Director
Based in Santiago, Chile, Cody McFarlane is managing partner of Axiom Legal, an international and multidisciplinary law firm specializing in cross border transactions between Australia, Canada and Latin America. McFarlane brings extensive experience in the mining and regulatory environment in Chile.
True North Copper
Overview
True North Copper (ASX:TNC) is entering a transformative phase on our path to become Australia’s next copper producer. Mining activities have commenced at our Cloncurry Copper Project – a low-cost, low-risk, fully funded and permitted project.
The company’s next mine development is the high-grade Vero resource at the Mt Oxide Project. True North Copper is committed to developing and strengthening our understanding of this phenomenally mineralised project, which boasts an updated copper-silver mineral resource estimate of 15.03 Mt at 1.46 percent copper and 10.59 g/t silver for a contained 220 kt copper and 5.13 Moz silver.Copper demand is rising in a global market of diminishing supply. The global surge in artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, decarbonisation initiatives, and broader macro trends is intensifying the demand for copper.
Company Highlights
True North Copper is preparing to become Australia’s next copper producer.
True North Copper's two principal assets are located in northwest Queensland, Australia – a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction:
- Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) - IOCG and ISCG copper-gold deposits proposed for open pit mining operations, with extensive surrounding exploration tenure. Mining activities have commenced at the Wallace North deposit, part of CCP.
- Mt Oxide Project (Mt Oxide) – IOCG high-grade, globally significant, copper-cobalt-silver deposit subject to re-optimisation studies, and exploration in surrounding tenure.
Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP)
- Mining restart study confirms positive CCP project economics - AU$367 million with free cash flow of AU$111 million, and a pre-tax NPV10 of AU$88 million over a 4.6 year mine life, at US$8,500 per ton copper price and US$1,850 per ounce gold price (0.7 AU$:USD exchange rate).
- Wallace North Mine preparation and mobilisation. Wallace North is scheduled as the first open pit (one of four – Wallace North, Great Australia Mine [GAM], Taipan and Orphan Shear) to be mined as part of the mining restart at the CCP.
- Mining ramp-up will initially build ore stockpiles, with mining expected to start Q4 FY24 (AUS). Oxide copper-gold ore will be transported by road train to the Cloncurry Operations heap leach. Sulphide ore will be transported to a nearby concentrator for toll treatment under TNC's toll-milling agreement with Glencore.
- CCP’s total reserves increased. TNC’s Cloncurry Copper Project (CCP) total reserves currently include 4.7Mt probable ore reserves grading 0.80 percent copper and 0.13g/t gold, containing 37.5 kiloton of copper and 20.0koz of gold.
Figure: Cloncurry copper project and Cloncurry operations hub
Mt Oxide Project
- Highly prospective and underexplored. Phenomenally mineralised system.
- Exploration results from True North Copper's maiden diamond drill program across Mt Oxide’s Vero Resource not only returned globally significant grades, but also showcased the expanding nature of the Vero high-grade ore body including:
- 66.50 metres @ 4.95 percent copper, 32.7g/t silver and 685 ppm cobalt from 234.00 metres
- [inc.] 20.60 metres @ 10.51 percent copper, 63 g/t silver and 1,149 ppm cobalt from
234.60 metres and
- [inc.] 8.55 metres @ 6.03 percent copper, 51.6 g/t silver and 98 ppm cobalt from
290.15 metres
- [inc.] 20.60 metres @ 10.51 percent copper, 63 g/t silver and 1,149 ppm cobalt from
- 66.50 metres @ 4.95 percent copper, 32.7g/t silver and 685 ppm cobalt from 234.00 metres
- Updated Copper-Silver Mineral Resource Estimate. The updated MRE for the Vero deposit contains 15.03 Mt at 1.46 percent copper and 10.59 g/t silver for a contained 220 kt copper and 5.13 Moz silver. Vero’s updated resource delivers a 20 percent increase in silver ounces, demonstrating the potential to produce a significant silver co-product in addition to copper.
- Multiple exciting future exploration programs and high-priority potential targets along the 10 kilometre-long mineralised trend that hosts Vero.
- Strongly Anomalous Copper and Pathfinder Elements. A systematic rock chip sampling campaign at the Aquila and Ivena North prospects at the Mt Oxide project identified broad zones of copper mineralisation with samples from Aquila showing multiple gossanous breccia structures up to 30 metres wide. Sampling from Ivena North has identified copper, cobalt and arsenic trends within two geochemically anomalous zones from multiple gossanous breccia structures that are up to 25 metres wide.
Figure: Cross-section of MOXD217 (10 metres clipping window) showing the location of geological and grade composites as well as the updated interpretation of copper grade domains based on the results from MOXD217
Funding and Strategic Partnerships
- AU$42 million (US$28 million) USD-denominated senior secured loan facility (loan facility) with Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund II LP (Nebari)1. The Loan Facility is provided in two tranches. Drawdown of Tranche 1 – US$18 million (approximately AU$25.5 million) on 9 February 2024.
- Binding offtake and toll-milling agreements with Glencore International AG (Glencore) for 100 percent of copper concentrate from TNC’s CCP and toll-milling services of up to 1Mt of ore per year for the CCP’s Life of Mine (LoM).
Figure: Visual representation of Vero Resource within surrounding Mt Isa Inlier.
TNC Exploration Program
- Exploration strategy targeting transformative discoveries across TNC’s more than 850 sq km of tenure package within the Mt Isa Inlier.
- Significant potential for transformative discoveries of copper-gold cobalt-silver in three districts.
- Numerous high-quality copper-gold-cobalt-silver targets located with mineralised structural corridors within the eastern & western fold belts such as:
- Cloncurry Fault Corridor 🡪 Host to the GAM and Mt Norma Resources
- Ernest Henry Corridor 🡪 Ernest Henry, E1 Camp and Monakoff
- Mt Gordon Corridor 🡪 Capricorn Copper and Vero
- Mt Roseby Corridor 🡪 Little Eva and Blackard.
- 12.55 Mt @ 0.82 percent copper (indicated and inferred resources) and multiple prospects located within a 30-kilometre radius of the company's CCP represent near-term production opportunities.
- Recent JV over highly prospective tenements with CMG deal increases TNC’s land position at the core of its CCP.
- TNC awarded the Queensland Government Collaborative Exploration Initiative (CEI) Grant. The CEI grant has been used towards delivery of leading edge MIMDAS induced polarisation, resistivity and magnetotellurics geophysical surveys at the Mt Oxide. The exploration has targeted massive and disseminated sulphide mineralisation and delivered an improved understanding of the large-scale structural architecture that controls mineralisation throughout the Mt Oxide exploration leases.
Figure: Summary of exploration and development pipeline across all TNC projects.
Projects
Cloncurry Copper Project
Our Cloncurry copper project (CCP) hosts iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) and iron-sulphide-copper-gold (ISCG) deposits with extensive surrounding exploration tenure. It is built on a strong economic basis and low-risk cost structure.
The CCP currently incorporates two reserves where mining will commence including – the Wallace North maiden resource and the Great Australia mine reserve (GAM):
- GAM includes GAM, Orphan Shear and Taipan deposits) totalling 4.7Mt grading 0.80 percent copper and 0.13g/t gold containing 37.5kt of copper and 20 koz of gold – upgrade to be announced mid-2024.
- Wallace North ore reserve totals 0.7Mt (probable) grading 1.01 percent copper and 0.46g/t gold for 6.8kt copper and 10 koz gold.
TNC’s CCP expansion is ongoing with exploration progressing and advanced projects in strategic locations surrounding the existing CCP operation, promising long-term growth prospects.
Our strategic partnerships, including a binding offtake and toll-milling agreements with Glencore International AG, supported by debt funding secured with Nebari, underscore our operational readiness and position TNC to capitalise on an extremely favourable copper market.
Mining operations will kick off at the Wallace North open cut pit, targeting higher-grade ores (~1 percent copper) from surface mining. Ore will undergo primary crushing at the Cloncurry operations hub and the toll treatment facility, located within a 40-kilometre radius, with a predominant focus on sulphide ores.
All necessary permits for mining are secured across the CCP, bolstered by an established environmental monitoring network with a robust historical database.
TNC's operational strategy involves a phased approach to mine development, with mining activities commencing in 2024 and a planned ramp-up of production throughout 2025.
Cloncurry Operations Hub
The Cloncurry operations hub is strategically located to the CCP’s four open pit deposits including: Great Australia, Orphan Shear, Taipan and Wallace North.
The COH is 2 kilometres from the township of Cloncurry and provides essential infrastructure, technical systems and support to all of TNC’s project operations. An active oxide heap leach and solvent extraction (SX) processing plant, mine buildings, site administration facilities, workshops, open pit mine facilities, onsite explosive magazines, site storage, water management systems and existing site power supply are located at the COH.
Cloncurry Copper Project – Project Economics
- Mining 4.8Mt of ore over an initial 4.6-year mine life, at a low strip ratio of 4.2, delivering 35kt copper and 29 koz gold contained metal (based on existing JORC reserves)
- Anticipated mine revenue of AU$367 million with free cash flow of AU$111 million, and a pre-tax NPV10 of AU$88 million, demonstrating strong operating economics at US$8,500/t copper price and US$1,850/oz gold price (0.7 AU$:USD exchange rate).
- Payback expected within six months post mining restart, driven by favourable commodity prices and low all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of US$2.65/lb copper.
- Low up front capex of AU$1.5 million leverages existing infrastructure, while peak operating expenditure is estimated at AU$2.2 million.
- Sulphide and oxide ore production – two copper products. copper sulphide (LoM approx. 90 percent) + copper sulphate (LoM approx. 10 percent).
- Mineral concentrate grade 22-26 percent copper (with gold/silver credits).
- Sulphide Ores more than88 percent expected recovery.
- Transitional Ores more than 77 percent expected recovery.
- Very low deleterious elements in mineral concentrate.
Cloncurry Copper Project – Exploration
- CCP expansion and exploration focused on rapid copper-gold-ore source growth.
- With more than 80 prospects located within a 30-kilometre radius of the CCP, TNC is focused on expansion and the exploration potential for additional copper-gold-cobalt-silver mineralisation to be brought into the production fold, including large-scale transformative discoveries.
- Our successful 2023 Exploration Program identified the following targets:
- Cloncurry Copper Project - eight new drill targets at Greater Australian and Copperhead.
- Salebury and Rocklands South - Compelling untested geophysical anomalies in historic data.
- Mt Norma - untested surface anomalies and down plunge resource extension targets on mining lease within 30 kilometres of the Cloncurry operations hub.
- Wynberg, Notlor, Marimo Trend and Tanbah limited historic exploration significant copper-gold in surface sampling and drilling, limited testing.
Figure: High priority exploration targets at the CCP
Figures above: Anomalies generated from TNCs 2023 induced polarisation program and structural analysis of the GAM Project.
Mt Oxide Project
The Mt Oxide project hosts the Vero resource of 15.98 Mt @ 1.43 percent copper (measured, indicated and inferred) a Mt Isa style sediment-hosted copper-silver-cobalt system. Analogues include Capricorn copper and Mt Isa copper.
The Vero resource at our Mt Oxide project is our next mine. We are focused on understanding this phenomenally mineralised system.
Mt Oxide’s Vero Resource 2023 exploration program returned outstanding and globally significant grades. The results of our 2023 maiden drilling program at the Vero resource showcased the expanding nature of the Vero high-grade ore body.
Vero Resource maiden drilling program
2023 Vero resource drilling highlights included (* = Estimated True Width):
MOXD217 returned phenomenal results that placed the drill hole in the top globally ranked copper drill holes of 2023 including :
- 66.50 metres (48.00 metres*) @ 4.95 percent copper, 32.7 g/t silver and 685 ppm cobaltfrom 234 metres.
- 11 metres (8.19 metres*) @ 3.06 percent copper, 34.2 g/t silver and 682 ppm cobalt from 357.50 metres.
- 8.55 metres (8.55 metres*) @ 6.16 percent copper, 45.9 g/t silver and 140 ppm cobalt from 172.50 metres.
MOXD221 intercepted a wide interval of high-grade shallow dipping mineralisation as well as a second deeper intercept, providing indications of rapidly increasing grade and widths of mineralisation to the south including:
- 42.10 metres (41 metres*) @ 1.66 percent copper, 13.5 g/t silver and 1,083 ppm cobalt from 154.90 metres.
- [including] 4 metres (2.24 metres*) @ 7.65 percent copper, 57.3 g/t silver and 1,164 ppm cobalt from 191.20 metres.
MOXD226A returned three key zones of strong mineralisation including a broad interval of 69.95 metres and further intervals of up to 11.19 percent copper.
Highlights include:
- 69.95 metres (42.85 metres*) @ 1.91percent copper, 17.7g/t silver and 675 ppm cobalt from 224.55 metres
- [including] 9.65 metres (5.89 metres*) @ 2.74 percent copper, 24.1g/t silver and 993 ppm cobalt from 239.50 metres
- [including] 18.15 metres (11.07 metres*) @ 3.23 percent copper, 26.8g/t silver and 585 ppm cobalt from 276.35 metres
- 16.75 metres (16.75 metres*) @ 5.30 percent copper, 44- g/t silver and 120 ppm cobalt from 165.25 metres
- [including] 4.65 metres (4.65 metres*) @ 11.19 percent copper, 93.9g/t silver and 136 ppm cobalt from 172.55 metres
Figure: Location of geological and grade composites as well as the updated interpretation of copper grade domains based on the results from MOXD226A
Mt Oxide Discovery Strategy
TNC is committed to unlocking Mt Oxide’s underexplored targets.
- Mt Oxide lies adjacent to a large crustal scale structure - the Mt Gordon Fault Zone. Splays off this structure (Dorman Fault) host Vero.
- Mt Oxide has evidence of large-scale fluid flow, big mineral system potential.
- Copper-silver-cobalt mineralisation interpreted to have been formed near surface and upper parts are preserved.
- Excellent depth potential of mineralisation in the Mt Oxide project.
- Limited systematic modern exploration outside of the Vero resource.
- Significant opportunity to apply leading-edge mineral exploration to build a larger copper inventory in a well-endowed mineral system.
- More than 10 kilometres trend along Dorman fault zone of intermittently outcropping gossanous / silica breccias, virtually no drilling, surface sampling or effective geophysics.
- Multiple untested targets with significant alteration-mineralisation footprints.
- No application of tried and tested geophysics or systematic surface rock chip geochemistry and mapping.
- Low cost highly effective exploration techniques to filter and prioritise drill targets.
Multiple exciting future exploration programs and high-priority potential targets along 10-kilometre long mineralised trend that hosts Vero including:
- Aquila & Mt Gordon
- Ivena North
- Camp Gossans
- Cave Creek
- Big Oxide
Figure: Multiple exciting future exploration programs and high-priority potential targets along the 10-kilometre long mineralised trend that hosts Vero resource’s Mt Oxide project.
A systematic rock chip sampling campaign at the Aquila and Ivena North prospects indicated strongly anomalous copper and pathfinder elements.
- Sampling at Aquila highlighted six zones of anomalous copper, cobalt and arsenic associated with multiple gossanous breccia structures up to 30 metres wide.
- Aquila B Trend: +180 metres long and +30 metres wide copper +/- cobalt-arsenic-silver within a 440 metres long fault breccia with visible copper oxide mineralisation. The trend includes rock chip channels returning 3.6 metres @ 0.49 percent copper with a peak assay of 0.94 percent copper.
- Aquila A Trend: +20 metres long and up to 12 metres wide copper-arsenic-antimony anomalous zone within +210 metres strike of hematite altered hydrothermal breccias, returning up to 0.05 percent copper and 12.7g/t silver and anomalous pathfinders.
- Aquila D Trend: +100 metres long and up to 4 metres wide copper-cobalt trend associated with a historical prospecting pit with strong copper oxide mineralisation, and a peak assay of 0.87 percent copper.
- At Ivena North, sampling has identified copper, cobalt & arsenic trends within two geochemically anomalous zones from multiple gossanous breccia structures that are up to 25 metres wide.
- Ivena North A Trend – +130 metres long and up to 15 metres wide copper-cobalt-aresenic trend within a +580 metres strike of hydrothermal breccia and gossans that returned assays up to 1.38 percent copper and anomalous arsenic +/- silver-antimony-bismuth-molybdenum.
Management Team
Bevan Jones - Managing DirectorBevan Jones is a seasoned operations officer offering nearly 30 years of experience in mine management across a diverse range of commodities and has a proven track record in directing business improvement initiatives and operational transformation. Jones’ previous roles include chief operating officer at Karora Resources (TSX:KRR), as well as general manager of Gold Fields Limited’s (JSE:GFI) St Ives Gold Mine in WA, where he executed transformative growth strategies and delivered exceptional operational results. Most recently, Jones was the managing director at Brisbane-based Extra Mining Solutions, where he played a leading role in establishing the company focusing on business transformation and operational excellence. Jones gained international operational experience as chief operating officer of BCM Group International in West Africa, general manager of the Wetar Copper Mine in Indonesia and general manager of the Hidden Valley Mine in Papua New Guinea, as well as mining manager of Barrick Gold’s Lumwana Copper Mine in Zambia.
Latest News
