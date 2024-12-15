Latest scandium results upgrade Murga Exploration Target

Epworth Project:
Assays received from 376 rock grab samples and 39 lake sediment samples
Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX:RIM) has its roots in NSW with a long history of exploration activity within some of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions in Central Western NSW and the Broken Hill districts. With a highly capable and accomplished technical team, the company is committed to employing best-in-class geoscience to discovery Australia's next critical minerals mines.
With a combination of 100% owned assets and JV projects, Rimfire's Lachlan Orogen Projects are on the doorstep of some of Australia's truly great gold-copper porphyry mines such as Northparkes, Cadia and Cowal within a region dominated by major international mining businesses.
In the iconic Broken Hill region which has been a major production centre for base metals, Rimfire is primarily focused on chasing up historical occurrences of cobalt mineralisation and has projects proximate to ASX listed Cobalt Blue Ltd's Broken Hill Cobalt Project.
As a company committed to the discovery of critical minerals orebodies of scale, Rimfire aims to deliver enduring value to shareholders.
Preliminary data from property-wide MobileMT geophysical survey results received and undergoing additional processing
Interpretation and compilation with surface mapping studies are underway for a January 2025 release
Storm Project:
22,475 metres ("m") of drilling completed in 153 drill holes
Work is nearly complete for the maiden resource constructed to Canadian Institute of Mining standards for a January 2025 release
Work continues with partner American West to advance mining and economic studies for a potential low-cost development.
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Epworth Project ("Epworth") and the 2024 drilling and regional exploration activities at the Storm Copper Project ("Storm") in Nunavut.
Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer of Aston Bay,commented:
"It has been a successful year of exploration at both our Storm and Epworth Projects in Nunavut.
"At Storm, 22,475m of drilling was completed, exceeding expectations. Assay results demonstrated consistent copper grades, highlighting the excellent lateral continuity of the high-grade mineralization within the known zones and defining new discoveries and prospective areas. Work is well advanced on the maiden resource for Storm and the development study work. Reports on both fronts are expected in early 2025.
"At Epworth, we are impressed with the preliminary look at the property-wide MobileMT geophysical survey results and rock and lake sediment survey results. We are processing the geophysical results further and look forward to presenting a comprehensive compilation with the mapping and sampling results in January."
Epworth Project
A prospecting, rock sampling, and geological mapping program was conducted in 2024, including structural and stratigraphic studies by Dr. Elizabeth Turner. Nine claims totalling an additional 11,900 hectares ("ha") (119 square kilometres ("km2")) were added to the claims package, now totalling 89,000 ha (890 km2)
An 8,105 line-km airborne MobileMT survey covering the claim block commenced in late August and was completed in late September. Compilation of the assay results and additional geophysical data processing are underway. When all results are received, they will be integrated with historic work and released with a new interpretation in the New Year.
Storm Project
A total of 22,475m of drilling was conducted in 153 drill holes (19,879m in 138 Reverse Circulation ("RC") holes and 2,596m in 15 diamond drill holes) during the 2024 season. Assay results demonstrated consistent copper grades, highlighting the excellent lateral continuity of the high-grade mineralization within the known zones and defining new discoveries and prospective areas. Work is well advanced on a maiden resource constructed to Canadian Institute of Mining standards for a January 2025 release.
In addition to the drill hole results previously released, several scout holes were drilled to assist in interpreting the geologic framework in the Storm area. Results from these drill holes, the final results of the 2024 program, are presented below.
Figure 1: Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling underway in the Storm area, Nunavut, Canada.
Stratigraphic and Reconnaissance Drilling
RC drill holes SR24-028, SR24-029, SR24-046, SR24-048, SR24-050, SR24-056, SR24-058, SR24-060, SR24-064, SR24-066, SR24-094, SR24-096, SR24-104, SR24-110, SR24-136 were completed within the Storm area during the 2024 drilling program (Figure 2). The drill holes were designed to assist with interpreting the stratigraphy and geological framework in several key areas. The drill holes were also used to help validate and assess the effectiveness of the geophysical surveys in the Storm area.
Drill holes SR24-046, SR24-050, SR24-060, and SR24-136 intersected minor, vein-hosted copper sulphides (Table 2).
The data from the drill holes has improved the geological understanding of the Storm Graben area and helped refine the geological model for the updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of the Storm Project.
Figure 2: Reverse Circulation (RC) drill hole locations covered in this report, overlaying copper deposit outlines, major faults, and topography.
Squall Drilling
RC drill holes SR24-108 and SR24-135 were also completed at the newly discovered Squall Prospect.
The holes were designed to test high-priority EM anomaly A3, which is visible in the data from both the 200m and 400m loop EM surveys (Figure 3). The coincident data suggested that the target may be located at a depth which crossed the designed detection ranges of the two surveys.
Drill hole SR24-108 achieved the maximum achievable depth of 182.9m downhole, limited by available drill rods. The drill hole is interpreted to have hit the eastern edge of the EM anomaly and intersected breccias and vein-hosted chalcocite assaying 2.4% Cu, 5g/t Ag in the last sampling interval of the hole (181.4 - 182.9m).
Follow-up drill hole SR24-135 was drilled to the east of SR24-108 and intersected 1.5m @ 0.5% Cu, 3g/t Ag from 163.07m downhole.
The EM anomaly and copper mineralization is interpreted to be related to a north-south orientated structure centred on drill hole SR24-108. This feature remains open, and future drilling will test the prospect to the north and south of the current drilling.
Figure 3: 400m loop MLEM image (CH20BZ) overlaying drilling and the geological and structural interpretation of the Storm area. The MLEM anomalies discussed in this report are labelled A1- A5.
Update on previously released drilling
The first drill hole of the 2024 season, SR24-001, was drilled approximately 500m north of the Cyclone Deposit and was designed to test a Fixed Loop Electromagnetic (FLEM) target defined during exploration in 2022. The interpretation of the FLEM data suggested that the source of the anomaly could be located at depth but was weakly defined.
SR24-001 was drilled to a maximum achievable depth of 251.5m (limit of RC drill rods), encountering no copper sulphides or other lithologies that could confirm or explain the source of FLEM anomaly. The drill hole encountered weak pyrite (iron sulphides) mineralization at 125m and minor clay layers, but they were not in sufficient abundance to explain the EM response.
The 2024 Moving Loop EM (MLEM) survey was extended into the area to validate the FLEM anomaly but did not did not highlight any significant anomalies. The MLEM survey was optimized to search for conductive bodies between 0-250m depth, suggesting that the FLEM anomaly may be located at a deeper level.
Exploration drill hole SR24-005 was drilled to 251.5m and was designed to test an Induced Polarisation (IP) anomaly and stratigraphic section within the central graben area of Storm.
SR24-005 encountered a thick sequence of pyrite mineralization between 58m and 204m and is the likely source of IP anomalism in this area. The drill hole did not intersect the prospective copper horizon, which is interpreted to be below the extent of the drill hole and deeper than 250m in vertical depth.
Hole ID
Prospect
Easting
Northing
RL
Depth (m)
Azi
Inclination
SR24-001
Expl.
465403
8174839
308
251.5
180
-75
SR24-005
Graben
464200
8173324
259
251.5
180
-75
SR24-028
Expl.
465867
8174040
281
140.2
180
-65
SR24-029
Expl.
465900
8174500
294
251.4
180
-65
SR24-046
Thunder W
464686
8172873
253
199.6
0.3
-60
SR24-048
Thunder W
464803
8172870
252
199.6
0.1
-60.1
SR24-050
Chinook W
465862
8172885
245
150.9
359.6
-60.3
SR24-056
Corona E
466834
8172386
244
150.9
0.2
-60.1
SR24-058
Corona E
467248
8172395
245
167.6
180
-60.4
SR24-060
Corona E
466996
8172490
251
141.7
200.49
-60.3
SR24-064
Cirrus E
462948
8173743
223
150.9
210.41
-60.2
SR24-066
Cirrus E
462861
8173793
218
150.9
210
-60.2
SR24-094
Chinook W
465884
8172982
250
199.6
215.64
-60.2
SR24-096
Chinook W
465828
8172789
242
129.5
180.05
-60
SR24-104
Expl.
463100
8173180
213
274.3
360
-85
SR24-108
Squall
464828
8172642
245
182.9
180
-60
SR24-110
Expl.
464924
8171800
184
182.9
206
-80
SR24-135
Squall
464779
8172593
240
230.1
180
-75
SR24-136
Expl.
462798
8174973
277
199.6
180
-70
Table 1: Details for the 2024 drill holes in this report.
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Width
Cu %
Zn %
Ag g/t
SR24-001
NSI
SR24-005
NSI
SR24-028
NSI
SR24-029
NSI
SR24-046
0.00
1.52
1.52
0.36
-
1
9.14
12.19
3.05
0.49
-
1.5
SR24-048
NSI
SR24-050
106.68
108.2
1.52
0.46
-
1
SR24-056
NSI
SR24-058
NSI
SR24-060
13.72
15.24
1.52
0.3
-
1
SR24-064
NSI
SR24-066
NSI
SR24-094
NSI
SR24-096
NSI
SR24-104
NSI
SR24-108
181.36
182.88
1.52
2.4
-
5
SR24-110
NSI
SR24-135
163.07
164.59
1.52
0.5
-
3
SR24-136
38.10
39.62
1.52
0.4
-
2
Table 2: Significant interval table for the drill holes in this report (>0.2% Cu). For the 2024 exploration drill holes where no copper sulphides were intersected (none detected visually and confirmed with portable XRF), no assay analyses were conducted. (NSI = No Significant Interval.)
Details of the delineation drilling and exploration drill holes for the 2024 Storm program are available at https://astonbayholdings.com/news/2024-storm-drill-hole-details/.
Qualified Person
Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.
QA/QC Protocols
The analytical work reported herein was performed by ALS Global ("ALS"), Vancouver, Canada. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., American West Metals Limited, and the QP.
Samples were subject to 33-element geochemistry by four-acid digestion and inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) to determine concentrations of copper, silver, lead, zinc, and other elements (ALS Method ME-ICP61a).
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. and American West Metals Limited followed industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Storm Project, incorporating a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Blank, duplicate, and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence and sent to the laboratory for analysis. No significant QA/QC issues were detected during the review of the data. Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. and American West Metals Limited are not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.
*Stated drill hole intersections are all core length and true width is expected to be 60% to 100% of core length.
Agreement with Epstein Research
The Company has entered into an advertisement services agreement with Peter Epstein ("Epstein Research") to increase investor engagement and create more awareness for the Company, starting on October 1, 2024. Epstein Research's engagement is for an initial term of six (6) months and is subject to renewal or cancellation in accordance with its terms (the "Term"). Epstein Research operates from New York, New York, and provides promotional services, including social media and online advertising of the Company posted on Epstein Research homepage, CEO.ca, Substack, and Linked-In; monthly written articles on the Company and/or CEO interviews written exclusively by Peter Epstein; and frequent online commentary on the Company on websites including CEO.ca, Stockhouse, TalkMarkets, LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Yahoo Finance, Facebook, StockTwits.
The Company has paid Epstein Research an amount of US$15,000 for the Term for these services. There are no common shares or options to be received as compensation in the service agreement. In addition, Epstein Research is an unrelated and unaffiliated entity in respect of the Corporation and, at the time of the agreement, Mr. Epstein owns securities of the Company purchased on the open market.
About Aston Bay Holdings
Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade critical and precious metal deposits in Nunavut, Canada and Virginia, USA.
The Company is currently exploring the Storm Copper Property and Cu-Ag-Zn-Co Epworth Property in Nunavut, as well as the high-grade Buckingham Gold Vein in central Virginia. The Company is also in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands with high-grade critical metals potential in North America
The Company and its joint venture partners, American West Metals Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tornado Metals Ltd. (collectively, "American West"), have formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture in respect of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit. Under the unincorporated joint venture, Aston Bay shall have a free carried interest until American West has made a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning American West will be solely responsible for funding the joint venture until such decision is made. After such decision is made, Aston Bay will be diluted in the event it does not elect to contribute its proportionate share and its interest in the Storm Project property will be converted into a 2% net smelter returns royalty if its interest is diluted to below 10%.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements made in this news release, including those regarding entering into the joint venture and each party's interest in the Project pursuant to the agreement in respect of the joint venture, management objectives, forecasts, estimates, expectations, or predictions of the future may constitute "forward-looking statement", which can be identified by the use of conditional or future tenses or by the use of such verbs as "believe", "expect", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "anticipate", "project", "plan", and words of similar import, including variations thereof and negative forms. This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect, as of the date of this press release, Aston Bay's expectations, estimates and projections about its operations, the mining industry and the economic environment in which it operates. Statements in this press release that are not supported by historical fact are forward-looking statements, meaning they involve risk, uncertainty and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Aston Bay believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which apply only at the time of writing of this press release. Aston Bay disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by securities legislation.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
For more information contact:
Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer
thomas.ullrich@astonbayholdings.com
(416) 456-3516
Sofia Harquail, IR and Corporate Development
sofia.harquail@astonbayholdings.com
(647) 821-1337
SOURCE:Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.
Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000, from the sale of the following:
Each Unit and FT Unit issued under the Offering shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.25 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering (the "Closing").
The Offered Securities will be offered by way of the "accredited investor" exemption under National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions in all the provinces of Canada.
The Offered Securities will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the closing date of the Offering.
The Units may also be sold in offshore jurisdictions and in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to one or more exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act"), as amended.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of Units for exploration and development activities and general corporate purposes. The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's Princeton and Dot projects in British Columbia, Canada. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares effective December 31, 2024.
The Offering is scheduled to close on or around December 18, 2024, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). A cash commission and finder's warrants may be paid to arm's length finders on a portion of the Offering. The Unit Shares, FT Shares and Warrant Shares will be subject to a hold period ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the issue date of such securities under applicable Canadian securities laws.
In connection with the Offering, Quetzal Copper also announces that the Company has terminated the brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000 as announced on November 18, 2024.
About Quetzal Copper
Quetzal is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia and Mexico. Quetzal currently has a portfolio of three properties located in British Columbia, Canada, and one in Mexico. The Company's principal project, Princeton Copper, is located adjacent to the producing Copper Mountain mine in southern British Columbia.
Quetzal Copper Corp.
Matthew Badiali, CEO
Phone: (888) 227-6821
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, the anticipated closing date of the Offering, and statements relating to exploration and development of the Company's properties.
Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.
Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated, accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233816
Gary Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, Silver47 Exploration Corp. ("Silver47" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGA), and his team, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.
Silver47 Exploration Corp. is focused on rapidly expanding its resource base of silver, gold, copper, zinc and lead, with the aim of reaching a milestone development decision in the next 3-5 years, while also driving new discoveries.
Backed by industry leaders, the Company is advancing its flagship Red Mountain project in Alaska, which currently hosts 168.6 million ounces of silver at 336 g/t AgEq, equivalent to 1 million tonnes of zinc at 7% ZnEq or 2 million ounces of gold at 4 g/t AuEq.
Silver47's initial focus is on increasing the silver-gold rich Dry Creek and West Tundra Flats resources at the eastern end of this district-scale land package, with an exploration target of 50Mt in the 300-400 g/t AgEq grade range for 480Moz Eq. The company's extensive land holdings of 942 state mining claims and one mining lease cover a 60km trend of polymetallic mineralization.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Gary Thompson
President & CEO
info@silver47.ca
403-870-1166
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233679
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: OB51 ) announces, further to its news release dated November 18, 2024 (entitled " Osisko Metals Expands Leadership Team and Announces C$100 Million Bought Deal Financing " ), the following changes to Osisko Metals' leadership team:
Management Changes
The Company is pleased to announce the implementation of the following key management additions:
Board of Directors Changes
The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Anderson and Tara Christie to the Board of Directors of the Company (the " Board ").
Patrick F.N. Anderson | Independent Director – Mr. Anderson holds a BSc. Degree in geology from the University of Toronto and is an entrepreneur and executive with over 30 years of experience in the resource sector. He has held key roles across gold, base metals, and diamond projects for junior explorers, major producers, and consulting firms in South America, North America and Europe. His board experience includes companies listed on the TSX-V, TSX, and LSE-AIM exchanges. As the founder, CEO, and Director of Dalradian Resources Inc., he led the discovery of over 6 million ounces of high-grade gold at Curraghinalt and executed a $537 million go-private transaction. Previously, he co-founded Aurelian Resources Inc., overseeing the discovery of the 13.7 million-ounce Fruta del Norte deposit, acquired for $1.2 billion. This deposit is now Lundin Gold's flagship asset. Mr. Anderson has been named Mining Man of the Year by The Northern Miner and received the PDAC Thayer Lindsley Award. He recently served as Lead Independent Director for Osisko Mining in its $2.2 billion acquisition by Gold Fields Ltd. Currently, he is the CEO of private Dalradian Resources, a Director of O3 Mining Inc., and Chairman of Cornish Metals Inc.
Tara Christie | Independent Director – Ms. Christie is a professional engineer and has over 25 years of experience in the exploration and mining business. Currently, she is the President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Banyan Gold Corp. and led the company from discovery to establishing its current resource on the AurMac Gold Project. Ms. Christie currently serves on the board of Western Copper and Gold Corporation and has served on the boards of several other public companies. She was formerly the President of privately owned Gimlex Gold Mines Ltd., one of the Yukon's largest placer mining operations. Ms. Christie has been a board member of PDAC, Association for Mineral Exploration BC, and the Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board (YESAB). She is also President of the registered charity "Every Student, Every Day" that works to improve attendance in Yukon schools working with communities and First Nations.
Resignation of Luc Lessard
Luc Lessard has stepped down as a director of Osisko Metals, having served as a director on the Board since 2016. Mr. Lessard will continue as a strategic advisor to the Company.
Concurrent with these appointments, Anthony Glavac has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer.
"On behalf of the members of the Board, the management team and the staff of Osisko Metals, I would like to thank Luc and Anthony for their valued contributions and commitment to the success of Osisko Metals," commented Robert Wares, CEO of the Company. "We wish Luc and Anthony all the best in their future endeavors."
Option Grants
The Company announces that, effective December 12, 2024, it has granted to certain directors, officers, employees and/or consultants of the Company an aggregate of 15,100,000 stock options (" Options ") pursuant to the Osisko Metals stock option plan.
The Options have an exercise price of $0.26 per share and a five-year term from the date of grant, and vest annually in equal thirds beginning on the first anniversary of the date of grant.
About Osisko Metals
Osisko Metals Incorporated is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the critical metals sector, with a focus on copper and zinc. The Company acquired a 100% interest in the past-producing Gaspé Copper mine from Glencore Canada Corporation in July 2023. The Gaspé Copper mine is located near Murdochville in Québec ' s Gaspé Peninsula. The Company is currently focused on resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system, with current Indicated Mineral Resources of 824 Mt grading 0.34% CuEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 670 Mt grading 0.38% CuEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' November 14, 2024 news release entitled " Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resource at Gaspé Copper ". Gaspé Copper hosts the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America, strategically located near existing infrastructure in the mining-friendly province of Québec.
In addition to the Gaspé Copper project, the Company is working with Appian Capital Advisory LLP through the Pine Point Mining Limited joint venture to advance one of Canada ' s largest past-producing zinc mining camps, the Pine Point project, located in the Northwest Territories. The current mineral resource estimate for the Pine Point project consists of Indicated Mineral Resources of 49.5 Mt at 5.52% ZnEq and Inferred Mineral Resources of 8.3 Mt at 5.64% ZnEq (in compliance with NI 43-101). For more information, see Osisko Metals' June 25, 2024 news release entitled "Osisko Metals releases Pine Point mineral resource estimate: 49.5 million tonnes of indicated resources at 5.52% ZnEq" . The Pine Point project is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories, close to infrastructure, with paved road access, an electrical substation and 100 kilometers of viable haul roads.
For further information on this news release, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact:
Robert Wares, Chief Executive Officer of Osisko Metals Incorporated
Email: info@osiskometals.com
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the anticipated resource expansion of the Gaspé Copper system; Gaspé Copper hosting the largest undeveloped copper resource in eastern North America; and the advancement of the Pine Point project.
Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information are set out in the Company's public disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Osisko Metals' issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
