Pentwater Capital Management LP the largest minority shareholder of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has delivered the attached letter to the Turquoise Hill Independent Directors: Dear Independent Directors: Would you agree to sell your house to your corrupt banker for less than the equivalent of one and a half years of rental income? That is what Rio Tinto is asking you to do. Rio has offered to purchase the shares of ...

Dear Independent Directors:

Would you agree to sell your house to your corrupt banker for less than the equivalent of one and a half years of rental income? That is what Rio Tinto is asking you to do.

Rio has offered to purchase the shares of Turquoise Hill it does not own for $2.65 billion. Based upon current gold prices of $1,945 per ounce and current copper prices of $4.65 per pound, we believe that Turquoise Hill will generate over $17 billion of after-tax free cash flow between 2025 and 2030 1 :

Year

Free Cash Flow

Minority Shareholder Free Cash Flow

2025

$1.732 billion

$844 million

2026

$1.772 billion

$868 million

2027

$2.944 billion

$1.442 billion

2028

$4.070 billion

$1.994 billion

2029

$3.713 billion

$1.819 billion

2030

$2.895 billion

$1.418 billion

This means that Rio's current offer to the Board of Turquoise Hill is 32% of the amount of free cash flow that Turquoise Hill will generate between 2025 and 2030. Rio's offer is also equivalent to less than 17 months of after-tax free cash flow between 2028 and 2029 for an asset that has a 70 year mine life.

In Pentwater's opinion, the only reason that Turquoise Hill's share price has traded below Rio's offer price is because Rio has consistently taken actions to harm Turquoise Hill minority shareholders over the past decade. It was just two months ago that Rio forced Turquoise Hill to take a $2.4 billion debt write-down for reparations to the government of Mongolia as a result of Rio's intentional concealment of cost overruns and schedule delays. At the same time, Rio forced Turquoise Hill to agree to raise $650 million of equity when debt could have easily been raised to avoid any equity dilution.

Rio's oppressive actions have all been taken with the goal of enriching itself to the detriment of Turquoise Hill minority shareholders. That is why Canaccord Genuity wrote this week that "[w]e view this C$34.00/sh bid by RIO as an opportunistic low-ball offer post-de-risking the project... and ~12 months out from first production."

However, now Rio's scheme is apparent for all shareholders to see. Rio is in possession of non-public information, and it wants to use that non-public information to buy out Turquoise Hill at a fraction of the value of what the shares are worth. In Pentwater's opinion, it is highly improbable that Rio will be successful at its current bid price and equally improbable that Turquoise Hill shares will ever fall back to the levels they traded at prior to Rio's offer now that Rio's true intentions are known.

Pentwater agrees with Sailingstone's open letter from two days ago. Rio paid $63.70 per share for its existing stake in Turquoise Hill. If Rio believes that its current $26.90 proposal is, "compelling for Turquoise Hill shareholders," Pentwater would be pleased to purchase part of Rio Tinto's stake in Turquoise Hill for that price.

Kindest Regards,

Matthew C. Halbower
Chief Executive Officer
Pentwater Capital Management

____________________

1 These figures are based upon OT's most recent Technical Report combined with recent management guidance.  If Turquoise Hill disagrees with these projections, we believe that Turquoise Hill should state what it believes after tax free cash flow will be between 2022 and 2035 while disclosing its copper and gold price assumptions.

David Zirin- Chief Operating Officer
Pentwater Capital Management
312-589-6401

Magna Mining Files Technical Report for the Shakespeare Nickel Project

Magna Mining Files Technical Report for the Shakespeare Nickel Project

Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 31, 2022, it has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report titled "Shakespeare Project Feasibility Study Technical Report" in respect of its Shakespeare Nickel Project located 60 km south-west of Sudbury, Ontario. The technical report has been filed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. A copy of the technical report is available under the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

The independent technical report is dated March 17, 2022, with an effective date of January 31, 2022, and was prepared by AGP Mining Consultants Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

PolyMet Mining Reports Results for Year Ended December 31, 2021

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSX: POM) (NYSE American: PLM) today reports it has filed its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, and provides a first quarter 2022 business update.

"Soaring global demand for clean energy- and electric vehicle-dependent metals such as copper, nickel, and cobalt, and supply chain realities laid bare by recent events in Eastern Europe make us keenly aware of our obligation to produce these critical minerals in Minnesota responsibly and as quickly as possible," said Jon Cherry, chairman, president and CEO. "We urge our government to embrace safe mining of these critical natural resources to expand clean energy and decarbonization efforts in the U.S."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Altiplano Reports February 2022 Results at Farellon with Record Copper Grade at 2.17%

Altiplano Reports February 2022 Results at Farellon with Record Copper Grade at 2.17%

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the February 2022 results from the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

Approximately 3,720 tonnes in total of mineralized copper-gold material was extracted at Farellon and 2,303 tonnes were processed during the month of February. This work represented a 4% improvement over the January output of 3,580 tonnes and a 4.5% improvement over the 2,110 tonnes processed in January. The grade in February improved to 2.17% for the month compared to the January grade of 2.05%. The February copper grade is recorded as the highest monthly grade recovered from Farellon since operations began in Q1 2018. Grade improvements in the last few months are noticeable and attributed to accessing higher grade material in the lower levels of the NE sections of the mine at the 368 m and 360 m levels.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Teck Reports 2021 Sustainability Performance

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") announced today the release of our 21 st annual Sustainability Report, highlighting our sustainability and ESG performance in 2021 and progress on our sustainability strategy goals.

"Our focus at Teck is on responsibly providing the essential resources needed to improve the global standard of living while caring for people, communities and the environment," said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. "Our annual Sustainability Report outlines our ESG performance for the year and the progress we've made towards achieving the goals of our sustainability strategy."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Usha Resources Secures Drill Contractor for Lost Basin Gold-Copper Project

Usha Resources Secures Drill Contractor for Lost Basin Gold-Copper Project

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that it has executed a drilling contract for its upcoming maiden drill program at the Lost Basin Gold-Copper Project located in Mohave County, Arizona. The Company intends on completing a reconnaissance visit by its personnel and the drilling contractor in the coming weeks to review drill sites after which it will commence with the construction of access roads and drill pads in preparation for drilling

The Company has elected to proceed with diamond core drilling for its maiden program to better understand the lithological and structural data at the Site. The Company plans to drill 1,500 metres over two phases with the results of the maiden program being used to delineate a larger follow-up drill campaign.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Trilogy Announces Additional Results from the 2021 Infill Drill Program at the Arctic Project and Update on the Ambler Access Project

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the fourth set of drilling results from the 2021 summer field season at the Arctic Project, part of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") located in Northwestern Alaska managed by Ambler Metals LLC ("Ambler Metals"), the joint venture operating company equally owned by wholly owned subsidiaries of Trilogy and South32 Limited (ASX: S32) (LSE: S32) (JSE: S32) (ADR: SOUHY) ("South32").

The 2021 Arctic drill program included 4,131 meters of diamond drilling, comprising 18 holes, that were designed to convert part of the resources from the Indicated category to the Measured category, and provide material for metallurgical testing and geotechnical information. The assay results detailed here are for additional infill/metallurgical drill holes from the 2021 summer field season.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

