Pampa Metals (CSE:PM)

Pampa Metals: Targeting Giant Porphyry Copper Deposits along Prolific Chilean Copper Belts


Pampa Metals (CSE:PM – “Pampa”) has seven exploration projects, which collectively form a large, prospective, and strategic landholding of approximately 47,400 hectares along the prolific north Chilean Domeyko and Paleocene Mineral Belts. These belts are host to and highly prospective for, giant porphyry copper deposits. Pampa retains 100 percent ownership of all seven projects, with two of these projects under option and being farmed out to Austral Gold (AGD:ASX / AGLD:TSX-V).

The Domeyko Mineral Belt is characterized by a complex system of faults that run parallel to the Andean mountains and Chilean coastline. These faults have acted as key geologic controls on the emplacement of porphyry copper deposits, including those within three of the world’s five largest copper mining districts at Collahuasi, Chuquicamata, and La Escondida. The La Escondida-Zaldivar copper mining complex is the world’s single largest copper mining district. Other significant copper mining districts along the belt occur at Centinela, El Salvador, and elsewhere.Pampa controls one of the few significant, junior-owned land packages along the Domeyko Belt, providing its shareholders with unique exposure. The company’s flagship Block 4 copper project lies along the Domeyko Belt and hosts several untested, drill-ready targets, defined by geology, geophysics, geochemistry and age-dating carried out by Pampa over the last 18 months.

Pampa looks forward to commencing a maiden drill program at Block 4 prior to the end of Q1 2023.

Block 4 Copper ProjectCopper Oxides Overlooking Buenavista Porphyry Target at Block 4

The 100-percent-owned Block 4 project, located along the Domeyko Mineral Belt, hosts several untested porphyry copper targets, including the principal Buenavista Target. The project covers over 6,600 hectares and is located along trend some 110 kilometers south of the major Escondida-Zaldivar copper mining complex. The Buenavista Target hosts dacite porphyry, evidence for phreatomagmatic breccia, quartz-veinlet stockwork, quartz-sulphide breccia, and trenches containing copper-moly-gold-silver anomalies, with complementary geophysical anomalies. Additional targets are largely defined by geophysical anomalies through post-mineral cover, and may suggest a cluster of porphyry systems on the Block 4 property.

Company Highlights

  • Pampa Metals is a junior copper exploration company seeking to identify giant porphyry copper deposits along the Domeyko and Paleocene Mineral Belts in northern Chile.
  • The company controls a unique, wholly owned land package across seven projects, covering a combined area of approximately 47,400 hectares along the Domeyko and Paleocene belts. As Pampa enjoys 100 percent ownership of all its properties, there are no deferred asset payments or project expenditure commitments.
  • The company’s priority Block 4 copper project hosts several drill-ready targets, generated by extensive surface exploration campaigns carried out by Pampa, including geological mapping, trenching, geophysics, geochemistry and geologic age-dating.
  • Pampa has farmed out two projects to Austral Gold and is actively seeking to farm-out three other projects to allow it to focus on its priority projects, including Block 4.
  • Pampa has an experienced management team with a long history of successful discoveries and long-standing working knowledge of Chilean porphyry copper deposits, which underpins Pampa’s focus on its maiden Block 4 drill program, and its efforts to advance, identify and acquire other compelling opportunities to discover giant copper porphyry deposits in Chile.

Pampa Metals (CSE:PM)

Pampa Metals


