Opawica Intercepts Visible Gold "Again" and Completes 4,742m of Drilling at Bazooka

Opawica Explorations Inc. is pleased to provide an update on its first phase of drilling on the Company's Bazooka property in Rouyn Noranda camp of Quebec.Highlights include:To date the Company has drilled 22 holes have now been completed on the Bazooka property, comprising of 4,742 metres. 1,658 rock samples, representing 2,092 linear meters, have been sent for assay to Actlabs in Quebec. The drill program ...

OPW:CA