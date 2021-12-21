Noront Resources Ltd. today announced it has settled an arrangement agreement with Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd and Wyloo Canada Holdings Pty Ltd under which Wyloo Metals has agreed to acquire up to all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Noront that it does not already own, directly or indirectly, for C$1.10 per Common Share by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporation Act . Under the ...

NOT:CA,NOSOF