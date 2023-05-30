OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

Nickel Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Acquires Newfoundland Claim

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( “Noble” or the “Company” ) (TSXV:NOB ) , ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) , ( OTC:NLPXF) announces that it has entered into an agreement with a vendor (the “ Vendor ”) to acquire one mining claim (the “Claim” ) in Newfoundland covering an area of approximately 175 hectares (the “Transaction” ). For further details regarding the Claim, please refer to the section entitled “Newfoundland Project” of the news release issued by Noble on January 17, 2023 (see Figure 1).

Pursuant to the Transaction, Noble is acquiring the Claim through the issuance of 25,000 common shares of Noble which will be subject to a four month hold period and payment of $5,000 Canadian dollars in cash. Under the Transaction, the Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter royalty (“ NSR ”) with Noble having the right to buy back 1% NSR for $500,000 Canadian dollars and the remaining 1% NSR for 1,000,000 Canadian dollars. The Transaction is subject to approval of the Board of Directors and the TSX Venture Exchange.

Figure 1: Newfoundland new Property in relation to Spruce Ridge Drilling and Property

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd., Go Metals Corp. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as its ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, its ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, its ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, its ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the Province of Quebec. More detailed information is available on the website at: https://www.noblemineralexploration.com

Noble’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “NOB”.

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company’s plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax: 416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations

Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

Source

Click here to connect with Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV:NOB ) , ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) , ( OTC:NLPXF) to receive an Investor Presentation

cobalt investingfwb:nbznickel explorationnoble mineral explorationotc:nlpxftsx stockstsxv:nobNickel Investing
NOB:CA
The Conversation (0)
Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral


Keep reading...Show less
Noble Announces Results of 2023 Shareholder Meeting

Noble Announces Results of 2023 Shareholder Meeting

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on February 22, 2023. (the " AGM "). At the AGM, the shareholders approved

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Exploration Update -- Work Programs in Progress on Projects in Ontario and Quebec

Exploration Update -- Work Programs in Progress on Projects in Ontario and Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire February 22, 2023 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on progress for a number of it's active projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Update on Exploration Projects in Ontario and Quebec

Noble Minerals Update on Exploration Projects in Ontario and Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario January 17, 2023 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on several active exploration projects in Ontario and Quebec.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Discovers Rare Earth Mineralization on the Nagagami Project, Hearst, Ontario

Noble Minerals Discovers Rare Earth Mineralization on the Nagagami Project, Hearst, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - December 5, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report the discovery of rare earth mineralization during a recent drill program on the Nagagami Project northwest of Hearst, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Mineral Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Noble Mineral Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - December 2, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced (see the news release dated November 15, 2022) non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") whereby it raised gross proceeds of $562,500 (before fees and expenses) through the issuance of 6,250,000 flow-through common share units (" FT Units ") priced at $0.09 per unit. Each FT Unit was comprised of one common share issued as a "flow-through share" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and designated as a flow-through common share (" FT Share ") and one-half non-flow-through common share purchase warrant, each full warrant being exercisable for three years for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.11 per common share.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
rolls of galvanized steel sheet inside a factory or warehouse

Top 9 Nickel-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

The future for the global nickel market looks bright as the electric vehicle (EV) industry continues to grow exponentially — this could spur further mining activity in the world’s top nickel-producing countries.

Demand for nickel as a battery metal and as an important component in stainless steel fabrication continues to grow, and companies and countries alike are eager to jump on the nickel production bandwagon and make their mark.

With that in mind, it’s worth knowing about the nickel production hot spots. Here the Investing News Network presents the top nickel-producing countries of 2022, based on the latest US Geological Survey data.

Keep reading...Show less
Nordic Nickel

Assays From First Diamond Drillhole Confirm Extensive Nickel Sulphide System At Pulju

HOT001 intersects multiple zones of disseminated sulphide mineralisation to 624m downhole, confirming significant scale and resource growth potential at Hotinvaara

Nickel sulphide explorer Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX: NNL; Nordic, or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received assay results for the first diamond drillhole completed at its flagship Pulju Nickel Project (the Project) in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB) of northern Finland.

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Mineral Exploration

Exploration Update : Drilling Commences in Mann Twp Options by Canada Nickel

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( “Noble” or the “Company” ) (TSXV:NOB ) , ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) , ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report that Canada Nickel Company Inc. (“Canada Nickel”) has initiated a drill campaign on the properties optioned from Noble in Mann Twp et al. The direct related quotes are taken from the Canada Nickel News Release of May 24, 2023.

“Mann Northwest Property

Keep reading...Show less
OTXQB: FPOCF

FPX Nickel


Keep reading...Show less
Logo for NiCan Limited (TSXV:NICN)

NiCan Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Queensland Pacific Metals

$5 Million Awarded In Government Grant

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (“QPM”) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded $5m from the Australian Federal Government under Tranche 2 of the Critical Minerals Development Program. The grant funding will be used to accelerate Front End Engineering Design (detailed engineering) for the TECH project, which will be undertaken by lead engineers Hatch. As part of the grant, QPM will also contribute its own funding for the work program.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

FireFox Gold Completes Second Drill Program at Sarvi Project, Lapland, Finland

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Nanalysis to Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Precious Metals Investing

Antler Gold Is Awarded the Ufipa Gold Project Located in Fertile Ubendian Belt, North-East Zambia

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Completes Initial Drill Campaign at Rincon West, Announces Positive Results from Ninth Exploration Well

Battery Metals Investing

Critical Elements Lithium Identifies New LCT Pegmatite Targets and Announces a Surface Exploration Program in the Nemaska Belt Portfolio

×